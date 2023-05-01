Florida Governor DeSantis Selects Board to File Countersuit Against Disney

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has appointed an oversight board to file a countersuit against Walt Disney Co in state court, escalating tensions between the entertainment giant and the state of Florida. Last week, Disney filed a lawsuit in federal district court against DeSantis and members of the Central Florida Tourism Oversight district board, and now the board has responded with its own legal action.



Chairman Martin Garcia said they had no choice but to respond to Disney’s lawsuit against them. The conflict began when Disney criticized a Florida measure banning discussions of sexuality and gender identity with younger children in classrooms. DeSantis, a Republican, publicly criticized “woke Disney” on multiple occasions.



Florida lawmakers passed legislation last year that ended Disney’s virtual autonomy in central Florida, where the popular Disney World theme parks attract millions of visitors annually. Disney’s lawsuit accuses DeSantis and his supporters of using the state government illegally to retaliate against the company for expressing an opinion that free speech rights should protect. The company also takes issue with the DeSantis-appointed board’s assertion that previous development contracts between Disney and its predecessors, which laid the groundwork for billions of dollars in future Disney investments in the Walt Disney World resort, are “void.”



In its legal filing, Disney asserts that the government’s actions were retaliatory, anti-business, and unconstitutional. Chairman Martin clarifies that the oversight board had no involvement in the enactment of the legislation that Disney has been complaining about but is simply following the laws enacted by the Florida legislature. He states that the board’s actions are taken to promote the public good.

Martin further reveals that the oversight board intends to seek justice in state court in central Florida, where both the board and Disney reside and conduct their business. The clash between DeSantis and Disney has been a central theme in the governor’s speeches as he prepares for an anticipated presidential bid. However, as the battle intensifies, it carries increasing political risks.



Former President Donald Trump, a leading contender for the Republican nomination, has criticized DeSantis’ stance. Trump took to social media, claiming that the governor is “being destroyed by Disney” and warning that the company would reduce its investments in Florida. The dispute even garnered a mention during the White House Correspondents’ Dinner, with Democratic President Joe Biden jokingly stating that he had prepared jokes about DeSantis but that “Mickey Mouse beat the hell out of me” and got there first.



The outcome remains uncertain as the legal battle between Disney and the Florida oversight board unfolds. The countersuit filed by the board represents a direct response to Disney’s initial legal action. The dispute has attracted national attention due to the involvement of prominent political figures and the significant economic impact Disney has on central Florida. Both sides will now await the legal proceedings in state court, where the fate of their respective claims will be determined.



