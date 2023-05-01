Breaking News

Trump Rape Trial: E. Jean Carroll Resumes Testimony Despite Mistrial Denial
E. Jean Carroll took the stand once again in her high-profile rape and defamation civil case against former U.S. President Donald Trump. The trial has gained significant attention as Trump’s lawyer, Joe Tacopina, commenced a second cross-examination day to challenge Carroll’s claims’ credibility.

Carroll, now 79 years old, alleges that Trump raped her in a Bergdorf Goodman dressing room in the late 1990s and subsequently damaged her reputation and career by publicly denying the incident. The defamation claim centers around a post made by Trump on his Truth Social platform in October 2022, where he referred to Carroll’s accusations as a “complete con job” and “a Hoax and a lie.”

The trial in Manhattan federal court began on April 25 and is currently in its fourth day. However, U.S. District Judge Lewis Kaplan denied the defense team’s request for a mistrial. In an 18-page letter, Tacopina accused Judge Kaplan of bias against Trump, asserting that the judge’s rulings showed favoritism toward Carroll. Tacopina specifically pointed out the judge’s refusal to allow questioning about why Carroll had not sought security camera footage of the alleged rape.

  
Tacopina further contested Kaplan’s decision to exclude any mention of LinkedIn co-founder Reid Hoffman, who was involved in funding Carroll’s case, arguing that it was unfairly prejudicial. The judge had previously ruled that Hoffman could not be mentioned during the trial. Mistrial requests are often considered long shots but can lay the groundwork for potential appeals in the future.

Despite being the frontrunner in the 2024 Republican presidential race, Trump has not attended the trial. At the time, he was in Scotland visiting his golf courses. In this civil case, Carroll must prove her claims by a preponderance of the evidence, which means showing it is more likely than not that her allegations are true, as opposed to the higher standard of proof beyond a reasonable doubt required in criminal cases.

During her testimony, Carroll recounted the details of the alleged rape to the six-man, three-woman jury. She described the incident as “extremely painful” when Trump inserted his fingers into her vagina and then his penis. When questioned about why she did not scream during the assault, Carroll expressed frustration, stating, “Trump raped me, whether I screamed or not.”

The trial is expected to feature additional witnesses supporting Carroll’s case. These may include two friends whom she confided in shortly after the alleged rape, two other women who have accused Trump of assault, and a professor who could assist the jury in assessing the damages suffered by Carroll.



It remains uncertain whether Trump will testify in his defense, as his lawyers have not made any public announcements on the matter. The defense has identified one potential witness, psychiatrist Edgar Nace.

It is worth noting that multiple women have come forward with allegations of sexual misconduct against Trump, all of which he has vehemently denied. As the trial proceeds, the spotlight remains on the courtroom, where the testimonies and proceedings will continue to shape the outcome of this closely watched case.

