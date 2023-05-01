The Top-Ranked Law Schools That Attract High Demand from Leading U.S. Law Firms

In a recent report released by the American Bar Association (ABA), Cornell Law School has once again emerged as the top performer in terms of placing a higher percentage of its 2022 graduates in jobs at large law firms compared to any other law school in the United States. This achievement follows Cornell’s success in securing the top spot in 2021 as well, reaffirming its position as a leading institution in legal education and career placement.



According to the data provided by the ABA, an impressive nearly 80% of Cornell’s 2022 juris doctor (JD) graduates secured positions at law firms with 251 or more lawyers within 10 months of graduation. This percentage represents a notable increase from the previous year, where the figure stood at 76%. The consistently high placement rate at large law firms highlights the quality of education and preparation Cornell Law School provides its students.



While Cornell Law School secured the top position, Columbia Law School closely followed with 78% of its 2022 graduates entering large law firms. Northwestern University Pritzker School of Law ranked third with over 68% of its graduates in similar positions. Duke Law School and the University of Pennsylvania Carey Law School rounded out the top five, with large firm hiring rates of 67% and 66%, respectively.



What

Where

Search Jobs

The comprehensive employment data provided by the ABA showcases a robust job market for the class of 2022, with nearly 78% of JD graduates finding employment requiring bar passage within 10 months of leaving campus. This represents a slight increase from the previous year’s class, which saw a 76% employment rate. Notably, the employment rate for the class of 2022 surpassed that of the class of 2019, which was the last cohort to enter the job market before the COVID-19 pandemic.

Don’t wait to take the next step forward in your legal career â€“ submit your resume to LawCrossing today!

Akua Akyea, the associate dean for career development at Cornell Law, attributes Cornell Law School graduates’ ongoing success to their exceptional problem-solving skills, which are highly sought after by law firms. The institution’s commitment to providing students with the necessary tools and opportunities to excel in their legal careers is evident in the consistently strong performance of its graduates in the job market.



Get JD Journal in Your Mail Subscribe to our FREE daily news alerts and get the latest updates on the most happening events in the legal, business, and celebrity world. You also get your daily dose of humor and entertainment!!

Subscribe

To determine the law schools with the highest percentage of 2021 graduates placed in large law firms, Reuters analyzed the data provided by the ABA. These large firms primarily specialize in representing companies in transactions and litigation, creating fierce competition for associate positions. Many of these firms now offer starting associate salaries of $215,000 per year, further highlighting the demand for top legal talent.



While Georgetown University Law Center sent the highest number of 2022 graduates to large law firms, 369 graduates securing positions at such firms represented slightly over 55% of the class. Although this percentage ranked 13th among all ABA-accredited law schools, it is important to note that the ABA’s law firm figures exclude graduates who have accepted law firm associate positions but are first completing clerkships.



Overall, the latest employment outcomes for the class of 2022 reflect a positive job market for newly minted JDs. The success of Cornell Law School and other top-ranking institutions in placing their graduates in prominent law firms underscores the value of legal education from these esteemed schools. As the legal profession continues to evolve, the demand for talented and skilled lawyers remains strong, making these law schools attractive for aspiring legal professionals seeking to launch their careers in reputable firms.



MOST POPULAR ARTICLES sponsored by BCG ATTORNEY SEARCH Read More