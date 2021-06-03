Law Students

GW Law Review Appoints Its First AAPI Editor-in-Chief
Photo Credits: S. Stephanie Hahn

For the first time in its ninety years long history, George Washington (GW) Law Review has appointed an Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) as its Editor-in-Chief. A rising 3L, Soohyun Stephanie Hahn, will be the first AAPI student to lead the GW Law Review.


Hahn’s other achievements at law school include being a recipient of the inaugural Sharon and Ivan Leadership (SAIL) Scholarship awarded by the National Asian Pacific American Bar Association (NAPABA) Law Foundation (NLF) for “outstanding professional promise and leadership potential.” She is also a George Washington Scholar (Top 1-15 percent of the class) at GW Law. Currently, she is also working as a Summer Associate with Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher LLP in its New York office.

  
She has also interned with Judge Robert W. Lehrburger at the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York and Judge Patricia A. Millett of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit. At GW Law, she is also the President of the Law, Justice and International Development Society (LJIDS).

Commenting on her latest appointment, Hahn said, “I am honored and thankful to have been selected by my peers to serve as the incoming Editor-in-Chief,” said Ms. Hahn. “I look forward to working with my colleagues to create a stronger, more representative, and more inclusive publication that will expand the scope, capacity, and intellectual breadth of our journal.”

