Texas Erects New Barriers Along Mexico Border Amid Escalating Conflict

In a recent development, Texas has erected additional barriers along a portion of its border with Mexico, obstructing Border Patrol access, according to a court filing on Friday. The move intensifies the ongoing conflict over migration between the state’s Republican Governor, Greg Abbott, and Democratic U.S. President Joe Biden.

Barrier Expansion Near Eagle Pass Raises Concerns

The Texas National Guard extended concertina wire and fencing along a stretch of the border near Eagle Pass, effectively blocking U.S. Border Patrol access to a city park. This park houses a crucial boat ramp utilized by agents to reach the Rio Grande, as revealed in a filing by the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ). In the filing, Robert Danley, a U.S. Customs and Border Protection official, emphasized that the absence of the boat ramp left agents unable to monitor the area and limited practical options for responding to migrants in distress.

Broader Standoff Over Border Control

This dispute is part of a broader standoff between the Biden administration and Governor Abbott over the escalating number of migrants illegally crossing the border since Biden assumed office in 2021. Texas has increasingly sought to implement its border controls, historically falling within the legal domain of the federal government.

In a notable move, Abbott’s administration has been busing around 100,000 migrants from the border to Democratic strongholds further north, including cities like Chicago and New York, since 2022.

Texas Governor Asserts State Authority

In a press conference on Friday, Governor Abbott asserted that Texas holds the legal authority to control entry to any location within the state, including Shelby Park in Eagle Pass. He emphasized that this authority was being exercised to maintain operational control of the park.

A spokesperson for the Texas Military Department confirmed that the National Guard has maintained a presence and temporary barrier in the park since 2021, with current actions aimed at deterring future illegal crossings.

Criticism and Court Battles

Abbott’s decision to install razor wire and floating buoys in the Rio Grande has sparked a court battle with the Biden administration. White House spokesperson Angelo Fernandez Hernandez criticized Texas’s reckless and politically motivated moves, accusing Governor Abbott of impeding Border Patrol efforts.

Earlier this month, the Biden administration appealed to the Supreme Court to temporarily allow Border Patrol agents to cut or remove the controversial wire fencing, which Texas argues is essential to deter illegal crossings. The Supreme Court has not ruled on the administration’s request to pause a lower court’s ruling temporarily blocking federal agents from disturbing the fencing during ongoing litigation.

Changing Dynamics at the Border

Migrant arrests at the border have witnessed a recent decline after exceeding 10,000 per day in mid-December, according to internal U.S. government figures shared with Reuters. While Mexico has increased enforcement efforts, a senior U.S. official cautioned earlier this month that migrant crossings historically dip around Christmas and could rise again. The situation remains dynamic, with the court battles and policy decisions shaping the landscape of border control between Texas and the federal government.

