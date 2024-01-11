Legal News

Ohio House Overrides Veto, Enacts Controversial Ban on Gender-Affirming Healthcare for Minors
In a decisive move on Wednesday, Ohio’s House of Representatives voted to override Governor Mike DeWine’s veto of a contentious bill prohibiting gender-affirming healthcare for minors. This is just one of numerous bills sweeping across the United States, reflecting an escalating debate over transgender rights in a presidential election year.

Increasing Tensions in Transgender Rights Debate

With the number of bills surpassing last year’s record-setting pace, the cultural clash between Democrats and Republicans intensifies. Democrats advocate for allowing transgender individuals and parents of transgender children to decide on treatment, aligning with medical consensus. In contrast, Republicans label this stance as medically radical and a threat to children’s safety.

Unprecedented Proposals Across the Nation

Among the new proposals, Florida’s legislation stands out, demanding driver’s license applicants to affirm their sex assigned at birth under oath. Another proposed bill in Florida seeks to categorize certain transphobic allegations as defamation, imposing statutory damages of up to $35,000.

Ohio’s Battle: Veto Override and Executive Order

Despite pleas from medical professionals and parents, Governor Mike DeWine initially vetoed the transgender healthcare bill in December, emphasizing the importance of parental decision-making. However, the Ohio House overturned the veto with a 65-28 vote, prompting a looming vote in the Senate on January 24. If successful, the law would become effective 90 days later.

Executive Order Adds Controversial Restrictions

Governor DeWine, seemingly attempting to preempt the override, issued an executive order last week, drawing criticism from transgender advocates. The order imposes more stringent restrictions than the original bill, requiring even adult transgender individuals to undergo an extensive treatment plan reviewed by both a psychiatrist and an endocrinologist, with additional scrutiny from a medical ethicist.

National Surge in Anti-Transgender Legislation

Nationwide, a surge of nearly 150 bills targeting transgender rights has been introduced in the 2023-24 legislative sessions, more than double the previous year’s count. Some bills extend restrictions to adults, including a South Carolina proposal prohibiting Medicaid coverage for transgender patients up to 26 years old.



Legal Battles and Divergent Views

Federal courts have issued conflicting rulings on healthcare bans, reflecting the deep divide in opinions. Supporters of the bans argue against major medical associations, alleging that providing transition care to minors amounts to child abuse.

WPATH Criticizes Ohio’s Approach

The World Professional Association for Transgender Health (WPATH) condemns DeWine’s executive order for erecting unnecessary barriers and causing delays in care. WPATH President Marci Bowers argues that the order’s requirement for a medical ethicist’s involvement is unprecedented and hinders care for a vulnerable population.

Conservative Backing and Opposition

Conservative groups like the American Principles Project continue to support state-level legislation, asserting that sex is binary and immutable. President Terry Schilling contends that accepting one’s body is essential, attributing issues to self-hatred in the mind rather than physical concerns.

As the debate rages on, the nation watches closely, awaiting the outcomes of legislative battles and the broader implications for transgender rights in the United States.

