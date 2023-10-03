Rimon Law Firm Expands through Merger with SilvermanAcampora

San Francisco-based Rimon Law firm announced a strategic merger with SilvermanAcampora, a prominent business law firm in Long Island, New York. This move marks the initiation of what could be a bustling quarter in the realm of law firm mergers.

Strengthening Rimon’s Legal Arsenal

Rimon’s merger with SilvermanAcampora has ushered in a significant addition of legal talent, with ten lawyers, including five partners, joining the ranks of Rimon. This infusion of expertise bolsters Rimon’s capacity to tackle litigation cases in New York-based U.S. district and bankruptcy courts.

What

Where

Search Jobs

Knowledge is power, and knowing your earning potential is no exception. Check out LawCrossingâ€™s salary surveys to gain valuable insights.

A Milestone for Rimon Law Firm

This collaboration is hailed as the most extensive integration in the history of the 215-lawyer-strong Rimon Law firm. Furthermore, it has facilitated the establishment of a physical office for the firm in Long Island, New York, despite Rimon’s unique practice of allowing its attorneys to work remotely.

Get JD Journal in Your Mail Subscribe to our FREE daily news alerts and get the latest updates on the most happening events in the legal, business, and celebrity world. You also get your daily dose of humor and entertainment!!

Subscribe

Expansive Growth

Rimon Law firm’s commitment to expansion has been evident throughout the year, with the addition of 47 lawyers, including a trio of partners from DLA Piper in New York, as well as two partners based in California, both boasting expertise in venture capital, intellectual property, and M&A.

T.J. Henry, Chief Legal and Growth Officer at Rimon, emphasized, “We’re in a growth mode, but it doesn’t mean we sacrifice people, culture, and quality. The people at SilvermanAcampora fit that to a T.”

A Flourishing Trend in Law Firm Mergers

The legal industry has seen an upswing in law firm mergers during the first half of 2023 compared to the same periods in 2022 and 2021, according to data released by legal consultancy Fairfax Associates in July.

While third-quarter merger data was not immediately available, several notable mergers have occurred recently, including those involving Clark Hill, Fox Rothschild, and Saul Ewing, who have acquired smaller firms.

Make informed decisions in real-time. Subscribe to JDJournal and be in the know with the latest legal updates.

Impending Mega-Merger: Allen & Overy and Shearman & Sterling

This month could witness the monumental merger of London-based Allen & Overy and New York-founded Shearman & Sterling. This merger is poised to create a global law firm boasting over 3,900 lawyers stationed across nearly 50 offices worldwide, with an estimated global revenue of approximately $3.4 billion.

Approval Process Underway

However, the successful completion of this merger hinges on securing approval from 75% of each firm’s partnership. Voting within the respective partnerships commenced last week and is slated to conclude by October 13. If ratified, the newly formed entity will be named “Allen Overy Shearman Sterling.”

Donâ€™t be a silent ninja! Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below.





MOST POPULAR ARTICLES sponsored by BCG ATTORNEY SEARCH Read More