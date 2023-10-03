Lawyers

Kirkland & Ellis Celebrates Sixth Consecutive Year of Record Partnership Promotions
Download PDF
Expanding the Ranks: 205 Attorneys Ascend to Partnership at World’s Leading Law Firm

In a remarkable display of sustained growth and commitment to excellence, Kirkland & Ellis, widely regarded as the world’s largest law firm in revenue, proudly announced its latest achievement â€“ promoting a record-breaking number of attorneys to partner for the sixth consecutive year. This momentous milestone, unveiled on Monday, solidifies Kirkland & Ellis’ position as a legal powerhouse and underscores its unwavering dedication to nurturing talent within its ranks.

Unprecedented Promotions

  
Kirkland & Ellis took a giant leap forward by promoting an impressive cohort of 205 attorneys to partnership, effective October 1st. This remarkable promotion surge marks a substantial increase compared to the 193 lawyers elevated to partnership in the preceding year. The firm’s upward trajectory in partnership promotions is evident, with an astounding 35% growth in just two years.

Decade of Ascendance

Over the past decade, Kirkland & Ellis has charted an exceptional journey in expanding its partnership class size, demonstrating remarkable resilience and adaptability. From a modest 80 new partners in 2013, the firm has consistently surged ahead, breaching the 200-partner mark in 2023. This monumental achievement signifies a staggering 156% increase in the firm’s partnership class size over the past ten years, a testament to its unwavering commitment to fostering legal excellence.

Setting the Standard for Success

One distinguishing feature of Kirkland & Ellis is its extensive tier of nonequity partners. While this tier structure is not unique within the legal industry, Kirkland & Ellis stands out as a paragon of success. The firm’s ability to maintain and nurture a thriving non-share partnership tier further solidifies its reputation as an industry leader, setting the standard for other law firms to aspire to.



Impressive Financial Performance

Beyond its remarkable commitment to professional growth, Kirkland & Ellis boasts impressive financial achievements. In 2022, the firm reported a staggering $6.5 billion in gross revenue, firmly establishing itself as a global legal juggernaut. The firm’s profits per equity partner soared to an impressive figure exceeding $7.5 million, according to figures disclosed by the American Lawyer.

In conclusion, Kirkland & Ellis’ latest feat of promoting a record number of lawyers to partnership underscores its dedication to nurturing legal talent and maintaining its status as the world’s largest and most successful law firm by revenue. As the firm continues to grow and innovate, it sets a compelling example for the legal industry, reinforcing its reputation as a true titan in the legal world.

