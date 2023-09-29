Latham & Watkins Attracts Prominent M&A Lawyers from Fried Frank

In a recent development within the legal industry, seasoned corporate deal lawyers Brian Mangino and Amber Banks have embarked on a significant career transition, moving from Fried, Frank, Harris, Shriver & Jacobson to their new professional home at Latham & Watkins.

Key Appointments at Latham & Watkins

Mangino and Banks have assumed key roles within Latham & Watkins’ mergers and acquisitions (M&A) and private equity practice. Mangino is based in the Washington, D.C. office, while Banks is in New York. Their extensive experience includes advising European private equity firm Permira on numerous transactions, including the noteworthy $5.8 billion deal that privatized email security firm Mimecast, as chronicled in their Latham online profiles.

Impressive Client Portfolios

Brian Mangino brings an impressive client portfolio to Latham & Watkins, counting health insurer Humana and content provider ProQuest among his notable clients. Meanwhile, Amber Banks boasts a clientele that includes prominent entities such as Simon Property, the leading U.S. mall owner, and Tapestry, the parent company of Coach.

Global Reach and Regulatory Expertise

Both lawyers underscore the complexity of recent deals that span geographical boundaries, and they foresee that Latham & Watkins’ global reach will offer significant advantages to their clients. Furthermore, they emphasize the firm’s robust regulatory capabilities, which will prove invaluable in navigating the increasingly intricate regulatory landscapes in the United States and internationally.

Strategic Focus on Growth

Charles Ruck, the global chair of Latham’s corporate department, has strategically emphasized expanding its roster of leading practitioners to meet the growing demand for high-end transactional work. This strategic move aligns with Latham & Watkins’ commitment to maintaining a competitive edge in the legal industry.

Leading in M&A Transactions

Latham & Watkins solidified its position as the foremost advisory firm by the value of globally announced M&A deals in the first half of 2023, according to LSEG’s principal adviser ranking. The firm effectively handled M&A deals totaling approximately $173.5 billion through the end of June. This achievement is particularly noteworthy given the relatively subdued deal activity experienced in the broader market during the first half.

