Lawyers

Latham & Watkins Attracts Prominent M&A Lawyers from Fried Frank
1 Star2 Stars3 Stars4 Stars5 Stars (No Ratings Yet)
Loading...

By
Posted on

In a recent development within the legal industry, seasoned corporate deal lawyers Brian Mangino and Amber Banks have embarked on a significant career transition, moving from Fried, Frank, Harris, Shriver & Jacobson to their new professional home at Latham & Watkins.

Key Appointments at Latham & Watkins

Mangino and Banks have assumed key roles within Latham & Watkins’ mergers and acquisitions (M&A) and private equity practice. Mangino is based in the Washington, D.C. office, while Banks is in New York. Their extensive experience includes advising European private equity firm Permira on numerous transactions, including the noteworthy $5.8 billion deal that privatized email security firm Mimecast, as chronicled in their Latham online profiles.

Impressive Client Portfolios

Brian Mangino brings an impressive client portfolio to Latham & Watkins, counting health insurer Humana and content provider ProQuest among his notable clients. Meanwhile, Amber Banks boasts a clientele that includes prominent entities such as Simon Property, the leading U.S. mall owner, and Tapestry, the parent company of Coach.

  
What
Where


Global Reach and Regulatory Expertise

Both lawyers underscore the complexity of recent deals that span geographical boundaries, and they foresee that Latham & Watkins’ global reach will offer significant advantages to their clients. Furthermore, they emphasize the firm’s robust regulatory capabilities, which will prove invaluable in navigating the increasingly intricate regulatory landscapes in the United States and internationally.

Knowledge is power, and knowing your earning potential is no exception. Check out LawCrossingâ€™s salary surveys to gain valuable insights.

Strategic Focus on Growth

Charles Ruck, the global chair of Latham’s corporate department, has strategically emphasized expanding its roster of leading practitioners to meet the growing demand for high-end transactional work. This strategic move aligns with Latham & Watkins’ commitment to maintaining a competitive edge in the legal industry.

Get JD Journal in Your Mail

Subscribe to our FREE daily news alerts and get the latest updates on the most happening events in the legal, business, and celebrity world. You also get your daily dose of humor and entertainment!!




Make informed decisions in real-time. Subscribe to JDJournal and be in the know with the latest legal updates.

Leading in M&A Transactions

Latham & Watkins solidified its position as the foremost advisory firm by the value of globally announced M&A deals in the first half of 2023, according to LSEG’s principal adviser ranking. The firm effectively handled M&A deals totaling approximately $173.5 billion through the end of June. This achievement is particularly noteworthy given the relatively subdued deal activity experienced in the broader market during the first half.



Donâ€™t be a silent ninja! Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below.

Related Items:, , , , , ,
Related Law Firms:


sponsored by LAW CROSSING

Read More

Recommended for you








 
 
 

TOP LEGAL JOB

  • SEARCH LEGAL JOBS

LEGAL JOB LISTING

RELEVANT JOBS

Paralegal/Litigation Support Specialist

USA-CO-Englewood

Pay $50,000 - $70,000 a year Job Type Full-time Benefits Pulled from the full job des...

Apply now

Tax Attorney (Remote)

USA-FL-Boca Raton

Modern virtual tax law firm is seeking an associate level tax controversy attorney with 4-6 years of...

Apply now

Collections Paralegal

USA-OH-Blue Ash

Growing Ohio real estate law firm is looking for a paralegal to join our dynamic and engaging Cincin...

Apply now

Collections Attorney

USA-OH-Blue Ash

Growing Ohio real estate law firm is looking for an associate attorney to join our dynamic and engag...

Apply now

BCG FEATURED JOB

Locations:

Keyword:



Search Now

Junior To Mid-Level Patent Associate Attorney

USA-FL-Doral

Doral office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks a junior to mid-level patent associa...

Apply Now

Commercial Litigation Attorney

USA-LA-Lafayette

Lafayette office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks a commercial litigation attorney...

Apply Now

Mid-level Intellectual Property Litigation Associate Attorney

USA-CA-Los Angeles

Los Angeles office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks a mid-level intellectual prope...

Apply Now

Most Popular

Supreme Court Justice Kagan Advocates for Ethics Code Amidst Thomas Controversy
Legal Ethics

Supreme Court Justice Kagan Advocates for Ethics Code Amidst Thomas Controversy
California Bar Exam Fees to Increase in February
Law Students

California Bar Exam Fees to Increase in February
New York Lawsuit Against Donald Trump’s Business: Clash in Court
Legal News

New York Lawsuit Against Donald Trump’s Business: Clash in Court
U.S. Supreme Court Extends Block on Biden’s Social Media Misinformation Order
Legal News

U.S. Supreme Court Extends Block on Biden’s Social Media Misinformation Order
Allegations Surface: FTX Founder Accuses Sullivan & Cromwell of Manipulation
Breaking News

Allegations Surface: FTX Founder Accuses Sullivan & Cromwell of Manipulation
Federal Judge Awards Reduced Fees in Landmark Gun Rights Case – Latest Update 2023
Legal News

Federal Judge Awards Reduced Fees in Landmark Gun Rights Case – Latest Update 2023
California State Bar Considers Innovative Licensing Pathway for Law Graduates
Law Students

California State Bar Considers Innovative Licensing Pathway for Law Graduates
Robert Kindler Returns to Law, Sees Lawyers as Deal-Makers
Lawyers

Robert Kindler Returns to Law, Sees Lawyers as Deal-Makers
Stroock & Pillsbury Enter Talks: Potential Merger on the Horizon
Legal News

Stroock & Pillsbury Enter Talks: Potential Merger on the Horizon
Disgraced Lawyer Alex Murdaugh Pleads Guilty to 22 Federal Charges
Bad Lawyers

Disgraced Lawyer Alex Murdaugh Pleads Guilty to 22 Federal Charges

Legal Career Resources

July 27, 2023 Best Law Firms to Work For: Fox Rothschild LLP

Fox Rothschild LLP: A Leader in Employee-Friendly Legal Services with an Excellent Work Environment Fox Rothschild LLP is a nationally recognized law firm committed to providing expert legal services and a positive work environment for its employees. With over 992 […]

read more

LEGAL RANKINGS

2023 State of the Lateral Law Firm Market


SEARCH IN ARCHIVE

To Top