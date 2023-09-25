Biglaw

Cheche Group’s Landmark U.S. Listing Under VIE Structure
1 Star2 Stars3 Stars4 Stars5 Stars (No Ratings Yet)
Loading...

By
Posted on

A Watershed Moment in Overseas Listings

Cheche Group has achieved a remarkable feat as it becomes the pioneering company to list overseas using the VIE (Variable Interest Entity) structure under the purview of the Administrative Measures of Overseas Securities Offering and Listing by Domestic Companies. The official approval for this groundbreaking endeavor was granted by the China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) on September 14.

Legal Expertise and Advisory

  
What
Where


In navigating this intricate process, Cheche Group sought the expertise of several prestigious legal firms. Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati, Han Kun Law Offices, and Harney Westwood & Riegels played pivotal roles as legal counsel to Cheche. Simultaneously, Goodwin Procter, Zhong Lun Law Firm, and Maples and Calder (Cayman) provided crucial legal advisory support to Prime Impact, an integral player in this listing.

Legal Guidance for Investors

Jingtian & Gongcheng extended their legal prowess to guide the investor, World Dynamic, through this multifaceted transaction.

Get JD Journal in Your Mail

Subscribe to our FREE daily news alerts and get the latest updates on the most happening events in the legal, business, and celebrity world. You also get your daily dose of humor and entertainment!!




Cheche’s Mission to Transform

Founded in 2014, Cheche Group has undertaken an ambitious mission to revolutionize China’s auto insurance market. Their vision involves streamlining the end-to-end insurance acquisition process, making it transparent, universally accessible, and highly efficient. Cheche operates a network of 130 service centers nationwide, with research and development hubs strategically located in Beijing and Guangzhou.



Donâ€™t waste time scrolling through job postings. BCG Attorney Search has the best legal jobs in your area.

Prime Impact’s Focus

Prime Impact, having gone public on the NYSE in September 2020, focuses on innovative, data-centric technology enterprises within major Asian markets, specifically focusing on the Greater China region.

Valuation and Market Capitalization

The combined entity arising from this venture is estimated to possess an enterprise value of approximately $841 million. Notably, Cheche’s stock experienced a staggering surge of 581.82 percent on its inaugural trading day, catapulting its total market capitalization to an impressive $5.962 billion.

Expert Leadership

Under the leadership of partner Ouyang Dan, the corporate group at Wilson played a central role in spearheading this landmark listing. Tax advisory services provided by partner Myra A. Sutanto Shen further supported them.

Zhong Lun’s Contribution

Zhong Lun Law Firm also played a pivotal role, with partner Cheng Bo leading the charge, complemented by additional support from non-equity partner Dai Wen. Partners Zhao Bingyin and Li Rui offered their insurance and data compliance expertise.

Simplify your legal research. Subscribe to JDJournal and stay informed with just a click.

Facilitating Regulatory Compliance

Moreover, during this pivotal transaction, the Han Kun team made substantial contributions by facilitating Cheche’s completion of the CSRC’s overseas listing record filing.

This milestone U.S. listing by Cheche Group and the invaluable contributions of legal experts underscores the evolving landscape of overseas securities offerings and listings by domestic companies.


Donâ€™t be a silent ninja! Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below.

Related Items:, , , , , ,
Related Law Firms:


sponsored by LAW CROSSING

Read More

Recommended for you








 
 
 

TOP LEGAL JOB

  • SEARCH LEGAL JOBS

LEGAL JOB LISTING

RELEVANT JOBS

Litigation Firm Billing Manager or Coordinator

USA-CA-Beverly Hills

Job Description Victor Rane is a growing litigation and trial firm with experienced attorneys loo...

Apply now

Complex Commercial Litigation Attorney

USA-FL-Winter Park

Byrd Campbell, P.A., a respected, well-established national firm, based in Winter Park, Florida, see...

Apply now

Law Clerk

USA-TN-Liberty

A law clerk or a judicial clerk is a person, generally someone who provides dire...

Apply now

Paralegal

USA-GA-Dallas

Paralegals support lawyers by maintaining, drafting documents, and organizing files, calling on lega...

Apply now

BCG FEATURED JOB

Locations:

Keyword:



Search Now

Junior To Mid-Level Patent Associate Attorney

USA-FL-Doral

Doral office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks a junior to mid-level patent associa...

Apply Now

Commercial Litigation Attorney

USA-LA-Lafayette

Lafayette office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks a commercial litigation attorney...

Apply Now

Mid-level Intellectual Property Litigation Associate Attorney

USA-CA-Los Angeles

Los Angeles office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks a mid-level intellectual prope...

Apply Now

Most Popular

Michigan State University’s Confidentiality Investigation with Jones Day
Legal News

Michigan State University’s Confidentiality Investigation with Jones Day
CSC Appoints Michael C. Morcom as Managing Director for Latin America
Lawyers

CSC Appoints Michael C. Morcom as Managing Director for Latin America
Hilton Names Anne-Marie Dâ€™Angelo as General Counsel, Succeeding Kristin Campbell
Lawyers

Hilton Names Anne-Marie Dâ€™Angelo as General Counsel, Succeeding Kristin Campbell
Fort Belknap Lawsuit: Allegations Against Attorney Jennifer Weddle and Greenberg Traurig LLP
Legal News

Fort Belknap Lawsuit: Allegations Against Attorney Jennifer Weddle and Greenberg Traurig LLP
U.S. News & World Report Unveils Groundbreaking Changes in Annual College Rankings
Law Students

U.S. News & World Report Unveils Groundbreaking Changes in Annual College Rankings
Equinox Appoints Arlene Hong as Chief Legal Officer
Lawyers

Equinox Appoints Arlene Hong as Chief Legal Officer
Ex-Twitter Employees Secure Negotiations with Elon Musk’s X
Legal Layoff News

Ex-Twitter Employees Secure Negotiations with Elon Musk’s X
New York State Enforces Pay Transparency Law
Legal News

New York State Enforces Pay Transparency Law
Oregon Judge to Rule on Gun Control Law: A Legal Battle Over Second Amendment Rights
Law Students

Oregon Judge to Rule on Gun Control Law: A Legal Battle Over Second Amendment Rights
Google Antitrust Trial: Verizon Executive Testifies About Default Agreements
Legal Technology News

Google Antitrust Trial: Verizon Executive Testifies About Default Agreements

Legal Career Resources

July 27, 2023 Best Law Firms to Work For: Fox Rothschild LLP

Fox Rothschild LLP: A Leader in Employee-Friendly Legal Services with an Excellent Work Environment Fox Rothschild LLP is a nationally recognized law firm committed to providing expert legal services and a positive work environment for its employees. With over 992 […]

read more

LEGAL RANKINGS

2023 State of the Lateral Law Firm Market


SEARCH IN ARCHIVE

To Top