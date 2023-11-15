Lawyers

Cooley Law Firm Welcomes Former SDNY Prosecutor Rebekah Donaleski as Partner
Silicon Valley’s Cooley Law Firm Expands Its Roster with Notable Hire

In a strategic move aimed at bolstering its legal prowess, Cooley, a renowned Silicon Valley-based law firm, announced on Tuesday that it has successfully recruited Rebekah Donaleski. With an impressive career spanning nearly a decade at the Manhattan U.S. Attorney’s Office, Donaleski was the head of its public corruption unit for three years.

A Distinguished Career in High-Profile Investigations

While at the Manhattan U.S. Attorney’s Office, Donaleski distinguished herself by leading and overseeing high-profile investigations and prosecutions. Notable cases under her purview included U.S. Senator Robert Menendez, Ghislaine Maxwell, and Michael Avenatti.

Cooley’s New Power Player

Donaleski joins Cooley as a partner in its New York office, bringing her a wealth of experience and a track record of success in complex legal matters. Her appointment is poised to strengthen Cooley’s position in providing legal counsel, particularly to young public companies facing critical challenges.

Commitment to Excellence

She expressed her commitment to maintaining the same energy and judgment that characterized her work at the U.S. Attorney’s Office. Donaleski stated, “For our clients who are grappling with their bet-the-company matters, every step will be similarly high stakes.”

Reunion with Former Colleagues

This strategic move also marks a reunion for Donaleski with two former leaders of the SDNY’s public corruption unitâ€”Andrew Goldstein and Russell Capone, both prominent figures at Cooley. Goldstein, who heads Cooley’s white-collar defense and investigations group, expressed his admiration for Donaleski, stating, “Rebekah is one of the most respected litigators to have come out of the SDNY in years.”

Notable Cases and Collaborations

Highlighting the collective expertise at Cooley, both Goldstein and Russell recently represented Nishad Singh, the former director of engineering at the cryptocurrency exchange FTX, as he pleaded guilty to U.S. criminal charges in February.



Seeking Comments from the Manhattan U.S. Attorney’s Office

In response to this significant development, a spokesperson for the Manhattan U.S. Attorney’s Office did not immediately respond to requests for comments, underscoring the impact of Donaleski’s move to Cooley within legal circles.

