Equinox Appoints Arlene Hong as Chief Legal Officer

Equinox Holdings Inc., a distinguished luxury fitness and health club chain that successfully navigated the challenges posed by the pandemic, has welcomed Arlene Hong to its team. With an extensive legal background encompassing roles at Amazon.com Inc., Bed Bath & Beyond Inc., and J. Crew Group Inc., Hong assumes the pivotal role of Chief Legal Officer at Equinox.

Leadership Transition

In her new capacity at Equinox, Hong will report directly to the Executive Chairman and Managing Partner, Harvey Spevak. Spevak has expressed confidence in Hong’s leadership experience, emphasizing her role in cultivating a high-performance culture marked by integrity and practicalityâ€”a culture that aligns with Equinox Group’s commitment to growth and excellence.

Financial Resilience

Equinox, once burdened by pandemic-induced financial pressures, has experienced a remarkable turnaround. Robust sales and heightened demand have paved the way for a resurgence, prompting the company to engage Kirkland & Ellis for legal counsel during a critical restructuring phase. Earlier this year, Equinox secured a crucial reprieve from its lenders, offering respite from obligations tied to its substantial debt load of approximately $1.4 billion.

Expansive Portfolio and Ownership

Headquartered in New York and under the ownership of key figures associated with real estate magnate Stephen Ross’s Related Cos., Equinox’s portfolio encompasses its flagship gym, a thriving hospitality and media brand, and a collection of fitness establishments, including SoulCycle and Blink Fitness. The company’s reach extends across the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada.

Arlene Hong’s Vision

In a statement, Arlene Hong acknowledged Equinox’s position as a trailblazer in high-performance luxury lifestyle, highlighting the organization’s commitment to inclusivity and diversity within its community. Her involvement in diversity initiatives within the legal field underscores her dedication to these values.

Hong’s Diverse Career Path

Hong’s professional journey includes her most recent role as the Chief Legal and Compliance Officer at Bed Bath & Beyond, a home goods retailer that underwent asset liquidation after declaring bankruptcy this year. Her transition to Equinox followed her tenure at women’s clothing retailer Fullbeauty Brands Inc., where she assumed the top legal role upon the departure of its longstanding legal chief, Allan Rauch.

Her experience also spans four years at Amazon, where she served as Senior Counsel and held the top legal position for its former online shopping platform, Quidsi. Additionally, she spent three years as General Counsel for Ideeli Inc., an e-commerce and online fashion retailer subsequently acquired by Groupon Inc.

Early Career and Milestones

Hong began her legal career as an associate at New York’s Windels Marx Lane & Mittendorf and Proskauer Rose. In 2000, she joined J.Crew, where she served as General Counsel. Her pivotal contributions during her tenure included guiding the fashion retailer through its initial public offering in 2006 and facilitating its going-private transaction four years later.

Transformations in Equinox’s Legal Team

Equinox’s legal team has undergone notable transformations. Sigrid Neilson, the former Deputy General Counsel, assumed the role of Counsel at DLA Piper in July. Cara Ciuffani, another former Deputy General Counsel, took the top legal position at e-commerce and logistics startup Veho Tech Inc. in June. Additionally, former Equinox legal professionals Ali Kunen and Sheila Salehpour joined Lâ€™OrÃ©al SA earlier this year.

Industry Shifts

Notably, Maria Krasnikow Harris, a former General Counsel at SoulCycle, assumed the position of Chief Legal Officer at Vice Media Inc. following the company’s change in ownership, triggered by its bankruptcy filing in May.

Succession Planning

Arlene Hong now steps into the role of Chief Legal Officer at Equinox, succeeding Yen Chu, the former Chief Legal Officer who departed the company at the end of the previous year. Yen Chu now leads the law department at Tailored Brands Inc., the owner of men’s apparel retailers Jos. A. Bank and Men’s Wearhouse.

