Legal News

Former South Carolina Attorney Cory Fleming Receives 20-Year Prison Sentence
Download PDF
1 Star2 Stars3 Stars4 Stars5 Stars (No Ratings Yet)
Loading...

By
Posted on

Legal Consequences Unfold in Murdaugh-Linked Embezzlement Case

In a significant legal turn of events, Cory Fleming, a former South Carolina attorney and a close associate of Alex Murdaugh, was sentenced to a 20-year prison term. This sentencing comes on the heels of his admission of guilt in state charges connected to aiding the convicted murderer in siphoning off millions of dollars from unsuspecting clients.

The Verdict in Beaufort County

  
What
Where


The judgment was handed down in a Beaufort County courtroom, marking the climax of a legal saga initiated when Fleming acknowledged his conspiracy with Murdaugh to defraud clients referred to him by the latter.

Misappropriation of Millions

The bulk of the misappropriated funds stemmed from an insurance settlement that Fleming facilitated for Gloria Satterfield’s estate. Satterfield, the Murdaugh family’s housekeeper, met a tragic end in a “trip-and-fall” incident at the Murdaugh residence in 2018. It’s important to note that an ongoing investigation has been launched to shed light on her untimely demise.

Get JD Journal in Your Mail

Subscribe to our FREE daily news alerts and get the latest updates on the most happening events in the legal, business, and celebrity world. You also get your daily dose of humor and entertainment!!




Whether youâ€™re a recent law school grad or an experienced attorney, BCG Attorney Search has the job for you.

Charges in the Pinckney Case



Fleming also faced charges related to the diversion of funds intended for the family of Hakeem Pinckney, a victim of a severe car crash in 2009 who sadly passed away in 2011. Prosecutors assert that the settlement funds earmarked for the Pinckney and Satterfield families were rerouted to a fictitious bank account, subsequently utilized by Murdaugh and, at times, by Fleming himself.

Judge’s Stern Message

Judge Clifton Newman, presiding over the case, underscored the seriousness of Fleming’s actions. He emphasized that the disbarred attorney must “suffer the consequences of (his) actions.” Newman also highlighted that Fleming’s victims were “vulnerable people” who had trusted him as their legal representative.

Stay up-to-date without the overwhelming noise. Subscribe to JDJournal for a curated selection of the most relevant legal news.

Federal Sentence Looms

In addition to his state sentence, Fleming is serving a federal term of three years and 10 months after admitting guilt to one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud. Under his plea agreement, he has committed to cooperating with both state and federal prosecutors. Notably, his state sentence is significantly more extensive, potentially resulting in over 15 additional years behind bars in a state prison once his federal sentence concludesâ€”initially set to run concurrently.

Fleming’s Solemn Acknowledgment

In a moment of solemn reflection, Fleming, dressed in a striped prison jumpsuit and handcuffs, addressed the court. He took full responsibility for his actions, offering no excuses. He expressed deep disappointment in himself and acknowledged that the weight of remorse would be a constant companion throughout his life.

Donâ€™t be a silent ninja! Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below.

Related Items:, , , , , ,
Related Law Firms:


sponsored by LAW CROSSING

Read More

Recommended for you








 
 
 

TOP LEGAL JOB

  • SEARCH LEGAL JOBS

LEGAL JOB LISTING

RELEVANT JOBS

Litigation Attorney – (Remote/Hybrid – Orlando, FL)

USA-FL-Orlando

Liebler, Gonzalez & Portuondo’s Orlando office is looking for an Associate Attorney to join ou...

Apply now

Associate Attorney – Insurance Defense (Remote – FL/GA)

USA-GA-Atlanta

Liebler, Gonzalez & Portuondo is looking for an Associate Attorney to join our insurance practice gr...

Apply now

Full-Time Nurse Case Manager

USA-TX-Houston

The Law Offices of Domingo Garcia in Houston is seeking a full-time nurse case manager to assist in ...

Apply now

Associate Attorney, Construction Litigation

USA-FL-Coral Gables

Taylor Corwin & Van Cleaf, PLLC, a construction law firm in Coral Gables, is seeking an associate-le...

Apply now

BCG FEATURED JOB

Locations:

Keyword:



Search Now

Trusts and Estates Attorney

USA-MD-Baltimore

Baltimore office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks trusts and estates attorney with...

Apply Now

Mid-level Litigation Associate Attorney

USA-CA-Los Angeles

Los Angeles office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks a mid-level litigation associa...

Apply Now

Commercial Litigation Associate Attorney

USA-CA-Torrance

Torrance office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks a commercial litigation associate...

Apply Now

Most Popular

Binance US CEO Brian Shroder Departs Amid Ongoing Challenges
Legal Layoff News

Binance US CEO Brian Shroder Departs Amid Ongoing Challenges
Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher Modifies Diversity Scholarship Criteria
Law Students

Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher Modifies Diversity Scholarship Criteria
NextGen Bar Exam: A Shorter Path to Legal Competence
Law Students

NextGen Bar Exam: A Shorter Path to Legal Competence
California Community Colleges Face Funding Challenges as COVID Relief Funds Dry Up
Law Students

California Community Colleges Face Funding Challenges as COVID Relief Funds Dry Up
Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison Bolsters Private Equity Practice with Key Partner Hires
Legal News

Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison Bolsters Private Equity Practice with Key Partner Hires
Google Faces Major Antitrust Trial in the U.S.
Breaking News

Google Faces Major Antitrust Trial in the U.S.
Susan L. Shin Joins Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP as Partner in New York
Lawyers

Susan L. Shin Joins Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP as Partner in New York
Thomas Girardi Faces Competency Hearing Amidst Wire Fraud Charges
Legal News

Thomas Girardi Faces Competency Hearing Amidst Wire Fraud Charges
Elena Kagan to Headline Notre Dame Forum 2023: The Future of Democracy
Law Students

Elena Kagan to Headline Notre Dame Forum 2023: The Future of Democracy
US Federal Court Rejects Mark Meadows’ Bid to Transfer Georgia Charges
Legal News

US Federal Court Rejects Mark Meadows’ Bid to Transfer Georgia Charges

Legal Career Resources

July 27, 2023 Best Law Firms to Work For: Fox Rothschild LLP

Fox Rothschild LLP: A Leader in Employee-Friendly Legal Services with an Excellent Work Environment Fox Rothschild LLP is a nationally recognized law firm committed to providing expert legal services and a positive work environment for its employees. With over 992 […]

read more

LEGAL RANKINGS

2023 State of the Lateral Law Firm Market


SEARCH IN ARCHIVE

To Top