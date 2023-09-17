Former South Carolina Attorney Cory Fleming Receives 20-Year Prison Sentence

Legal Consequences Unfold in Murdaugh-Linked Embezzlement Case

In a significant legal turn of events, Cory Fleming, a former South Carolina attorney and a close associate of Alex Murdaugh, was sentenced to a 20-year prison term. This sentencing comes on the heels of his admission of guilt in state charges connected to aiding the convicted murderer in siphoning off millions of dollars from unsuspecting clients.

The Verdict in Beaufort County

What

Where

Search Jobs

The judgment was handed down in a Beaufort County courtroom, marking the climax of a legal saga initiated when Fleming acknowledged his conspiracy with Murdaugh to defraud clients referred to him by the latter.

Misappropriation of Millions

The bulk of the misappropriated funds stemmed from an insurance settlement that Fleming facilitated for Gloria Satterfield’s estate. Satterfield, the Murdaugh family’s housekeeper, met a tragic end in a “trip-and-fall” incident at the Murdaugh residence in 2018. It’s important to note that an ongoing investigation has been launched to shed light on her untimely demise.

Get JD Journal in Your Mail Subscribe to our FREE daily news alerts and get the latest updates on the most happening events in the legal, business, and celebrity world. You also get your daily dose of humor and entertainment!!

Subscribe

Whether youâ€™re a recent law school grad or an experienced attorney, BCG Attorney Search has the job for you.

Charges in the Pinckney Case

Fleming also faced charges related to the diversion of funds intended for the family of Hakeem Pinckney, a victim of a severe car crash in 2009 who sadly passed away in 2011. Prosecutors assert that the settlement funds earmarked for the Pinckney and Satterfield families were rerouted to a fictitious bank account, subsequently utilized by Murdaugh and, at times, by Fleming himself.

Judge’s Stern Message

Judge Clifton Newman, presiding over the case, underscored the seriousness of Fleming’s actions. He emphasized that the disbarred attorney must “suffer the consequences of (his) actions.” Newman also highlighted that Fleming’s victims were “vulnerable people” who had trusted him as their legal representative.

Stay up-to-date without the overwhelming noise. Subscribe to JDJournal for a curated selection of the most relevant legal news.

Federal Sentence Looms

In addition to his state sentence, Fleming is serving a federal term of three years and 10 months after admitting guilt to one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud. Under his plea agreement, he has committed to cooperating with both state and federal prosecutors. Notably, his state sentence is significantly more extensive, potentially resulting in over 15 additional years behind bars in a state prison once his federal sentence concludesâ€”initially set to run concurrently.

Fleming’s Solemn Acknowledgment

In a moment of solemn reflection, Fleming, dressed in a striped prison jumpsuit and handcuffs, addressed the court. He took full responsibility for his actions, offering no excuses. He expressed deep disappointment in himself and acknowledged that the weight of remorse would be a constant companion throughout his life.

Donâ€™t be a silent ninja! Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below.



MOST POPULAR ARTICLES sponsored by BCG ATTORNEY SEARCH Read More