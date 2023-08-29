Legal Ethics

Maine Attorney Receives One-Year Suspension for Delegating CLE Classes to Assistant
Download PDF
1 Star2 Stars3 Stars4 Stars5 Stars (No Ratings Yet)
Loading...

By
Posted on

The Maine Supreme Judicial Court has upheld a one-year suspension for attorney Donald F. Brown, a solo practitioner based in Brewer, Maine. The suspension was imposed after Brown requested his assistant to complete his continuing legal education (CLE) classes, violating ethical guidelines and professional standards.

Brown’s case revolved around his appeal of the October 2022 order issued by Justice Thomas R. McKeon of the Maine Superior Court. McKeon’s order concluded that Brown had breached both the Maine Rules of Professional Conduct and the Maine Bar Rules.

The violation came to light in late February 2020 when Brown realized he was required to complete 12 hours of CLE. To fulfill this requirement, he initially registered for four live seminars that mandated participants to confirm their attendance when prompted. However, due to scheduling conflicts, Brown was unable to attend these seminars and, instead, enlisted his assistant to participate in the online classes on his behalf.

  
What
Where


Key evidence in the case emerged from text messages exchanged between Brown and his assistant. These messages strongly indicated that Brown had instructed his assistant to take the classes rather than simply downloading the content for later viewing. McKeon emphasized that this action constituted “conduct involving dishonesty, fraud, deceit, or misrepresentation.”

Trust BCG Attorney Search to connect you with top legal employers in your area. Search now!

Brown contested the sufficiency of the evidence supporting McKeon’s findings and argued against the appropriateness of the imposed sanctions. Although the Maine Supreme Judicial Court acknowledged the timeliness of Brown’s appeal, it ultimately affirmed McKeon’s judgment.

Get JD Journal in Your Mail

Subscribe to our FREE daily news alerts and get the latest updates on the most happening events in the legal, business, and celebrity world. You also get your daily dose of humor and entertainment!!




The court’s opinion on August 24 stated, “We will uphold the findings and inferences of the single justice ‘unless they are clearly erroneous.’ A finding is clearly erroneous when no competent record evidence supports it.” The court also emphasized that there was no error in the factual findings of Count 1, as they were well-supported by the available evidence.

Furthermore, McKeon reprimanded Brown for a second ethical violation. Brown had represented a client referred to as T.F. in a divorce case following their involvement in a sexual relationship. The Maine Supreme Judicial Court endorsed McKeon’s determination of a second violation and found no errors in this decision either.



Stay up-to-date without the overwhelming noise. Subscribe to JDJournal for a curated selection of the most relevant legal news.

As the court articulated, “The facts show that there was a significant risk that Brown could not give independent legal counsel to T.F. because the outcome of the divorce case would have a direct impact on Brown’s own home and personal life.”

This case underscores the importance of maintaining ethical standards and adhering to professional conduct rules within the legal community. Brown’s suspension serves as a reminder that any attempt to compromise the integrity of legal education or engage in actions that could cast doubt on an attorney’s ability to provide impartial counsel can result in severe consequences.

Don’t be a silent ninja! Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below.

Related Items:, , , ,
Related Law Firms:


sponsored by LAW CROSSING

Read More

 

TOP LEGAL JOB

  • SEARCH LEGAL JOBS

LEGAL JOB LISTING

RELEVANT JOBS

Personal Injury Senior Litigation Paralegal

USA-NY-Brooklyn

Job details Here’s how the job details align with your job preferences.Manage job preferenc...

Apply now

Paralegal/Legal Assistant/Legal Secretary

USA-NE-Lincoln

Are you a legal professional with a passion for Family Law? Stange Law Firm, PC is accepting resumes...

Apply now

Attorney - Assistant Attorney General

USA-IL-Chicago

The Revenue Litigation Bureau is responsible for recovering debts owed to state agencies. Those case...

Apply now

Paralegal/Legal Assistant/Legal Secretary

USA-MO-Arnold

Are you a legal professional with a passion for Family Law? Stange Law Firm, PC is accepting resumes...

Apply now

BCG FEATURED JOB

Locations:

Keyword:



Search Now

Entry-level Associate Attorney

USA-IL-East Peoria

East Peoria office of our client seeks an entry-level associate attorney ideally with 1 year of liti...

Apply Now

Associate Attorney needed for Pottstown office

USA-PA-Pottstown

Pottstown office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks an associate attorney with exper...

Apply Now

Commercial Transactions and Real Estate Attorney

USA-NY-Brooklyn

Brooklyn office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks commercial transactions and real ...

Apply Now

Most Popular

Federal Appeals Court Judges’ Privately-Funded Seminars Scrutinized for Ethical Concerns
Legal News

Federal Appeals Court Judges’ Privately-Funded Seminars Scrutinized for Ethical Concerns
Florida Ethics Chair’s Dual Role Challenged by Top Lawyer Citing Potential Conflict of Interest
Legal Ethics

Florida Ethics Chair’s Dual Role Challenged by Top Lawyer Citing Potential Conflict of Interest
Steptoe Welcomes Energy Transaction and Regulatory Partner
Biglaw

Steptoe Welcomes Energy Transaction and Regulatory Partner
Shearman Welcomes NYC Capital Markets Partner Ahead of Merger
Biglaw

Shearman Welcomes NYC Capital Markets Partner Ahead of Merger
Newly Established Law Schools Optimistic Despite Smaller Inaugural Classes
Law Students

Newly Established Law Schools Optimistic Despite Smaller Inaugural Classes
Persistent Financial Struggles Persist for US Law Firms Following Productivity Downturn
Legal News

Persistent Financial Struggles Persist for US Law Firms Following Productivity Downturn
Biden Appoints Former Obama-Era Lawyer as White House Counsel
Legal News

Biden Appoints Former Obama-Era Lawyer as White House Counsel
Former President Trump Set to Surrender on Thursday Following Georgia Indictment
Breaking News

Former President Trump Set to Surrender on Thursday Following Georgia Indictment
Eastman Disciplinary Trial Follows Brief Pause After Georgia Case
Legal Ethics

Eastman Disciplinary Trial Follows Brief Pause After Georgia Case
Alston & Bird Settles Federal Lawsuit Over Regulatory Advice Amid COVID-19 Pandemic
Biglaw

Alston & Bird Settles Federal Lawsuit Over Regulatory Advice Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

Legal Career Resources

July 27, 2023 Best Law Firms to Work For: Fox Rothschild LLP

Fox Rothschild LLP: A Leader in Employee-Friendly Legal Services with an Excellent Work Environment Fox Rothschild LLP is a nationally recognized law firm committed to providing expert legal services and a positive work environment for its employees. With over 992 […]

read more

LEGAL RANKINGS

2023 State of the Lateral Law Firm Market


SEARCH IN ARCHIVE

To Top