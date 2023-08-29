Tech Sector Dominates Highest-Paid General Counsel Rankings, 2023 Compensation Report Reveals

A report published by Corporate Counsel and ALM Intelligence on Monday disclosed that six out of the top 10 highest-paid general counsel hail from the tech sector. The findings stem from the 2023 General Counsel Compensation Report, which meticulously analyzed U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission pay disclosures for fiscal year 2022 among Fortune 1000 companies.



A noteworthy highlight from the report is the staggering compensation received by the legal chiefs. The five most generously compensated general counsel fetched upwards of $20 million each. Impressively, all the top 10 legal executives garnered compensation exceeding $15 million, collectively amassing an impressive $213.4 million. This figure signals a substantial 17% surge from the prior year’s $182.3 million in total compensation for general counsel.



Zoom Video Communications’ interim Chief Legal Officer and Chief Operating Officer, Aparna Bawa, seized the foremost position with a remarkable $28 million in total compensation. Kate Adams, the legal head of Apple, followed closely in second place, commanding approximately $27 million. Dana Wagner, Chief Legal Officer of Twilio, secured the third position with a handsome $26 million compensation package.



What

Where

Search Jobs

Kent Walker, Chief Legal Officer of Alphabet, clinched the fourth spot with an impressive $24 million in compensation. Rounding out the top five is John G. Finley, Chief Legal Officer of Blackstone, who took home approximately $22 million.

Don’t settle for less than your worth. Discover your true earning potential with LawCrossing’s salary surveys.

Jason Winmill, Managing Partner at legal department consulting firm Argopoint, acknowledged the substantial nature of these compensations and commented on the evolving landscape of general counsel roles. He noted that the integration of legal heads into strategic business decisions and C-suite discussions has significantly contributed to the increase in their compensation over the past decades. Winmill highlighted that this trend underscores the heightened importance and respect that legal executives now command within corporations.



Get JD Journal in Your Mail Subscribe to our FREE daily news alerts and get the latest updates on the most happening events in the legal, business, and celebrity world. You also get your daily dose of humor and entertainment!!

Subscribe

The comprehensive report also spotlighted other high-ranking general counsel figures from prominent companies. Notable names in the top 10 list included chief legal officers from KKR, Amazon.com, the Goldman Sachs Group, DoorDash, and Walt Disney.



It’s crucial to note that SEC regulations mandate companies to disclose the compensation details of their top five executives. Consequently, a substantial number of Fortune 1000 companies do not unveil the remuneration of their general counsel.

Busy schedule? No problem. Subscribe to JDJournal for bite-sized legal news updates that fit your on-the-go lifestyle.

The report from Corporate Counsel and ALM Intelligence encapsulates the shifting landscape of legal leadership, where the tech sector’s ascension is evident through the substantial compensation packages of its legal chiefs. With the tech industry’s growing influence on global business dynamics, these findings underscore the pivotal role of legal expertise in navigating the intricate legal and regulatory landscapes that govern the tech sector.



As the tech industry continues to expand its reach and reshape various sectors, its legal leaders’ prominence and commanding compensations highlight the evolving significance of general counsel in today’s corporate world. This trend is a testament to the expanding responsibilities of legal chiefs, who are now integral players in the legal domain and strategic decision-making, business operations, and corporate governance.



Don’t be a silent ninja! Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below.

MOST POPULAR ARTICLES sponsored by BCG ATTORNEY SEARCH Read More