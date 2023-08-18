Celebrity News

Britney Spears Enlists Prominent Celebrity Divorce Attorney




Pop icon Britney Spears has reportedly bolstered her legal team by enlisting the services of renowned divorce lawyer Laura Wasser in a move that has captured media attention. This development comes amidst Spears’ separation from Iranian-born actor Sam Asghari, with sources indicating that the situation could potentially escalate into a contentious courtroom battle.

Insiders familiar with the matter have disclosed that Spears, 41, has taken on the high-powered attorney in light of the escalating tensions in her split from Asghari, 29. Their prenuptial agreement, signed prior to their marriage, seems to be at the center of the dispute. Reports suggest that Asghari is allegedly seeking to renegotiate the terms of the prenup, going as far as issuing threats of public revelation of sensitive information about Spears if his demands aren’t met.

Sources close to the matter have hinted at the potential acrimony surrounding the case, speculating that the legal proceedings could turn hostile. Asghari’s alleged pursuit of modifications to the prenup has raised eyebrows, with some observers questioning the motivations behind these actions.

  




Representatives for Asghari have yet to respond to media requests seeking clarification on the allegations. In the midst of this unfolding legal drama, Spears’ decision to retain Wasser, 55, is drawing attention, echoing her previous choice to involve the attorney during her custody battle with ex-husband Kevin Federline over their children in 2008.

Back then, Spears was in a heated dispute with Federline, 45, over custody arrangements for their two sons. Wasser’s involvement resulted in a court order for Spears to pay Federline a monthly child support sum of $20,000. The attorney’s role in securing this decision was met with approval from Spears, who expressed her satisfaction with the outcome, stating that she was focused on her children’s well-being.

Wasser, a prominent figure in family law, has since represented a slew of high-profile clients, including Kim Kardashian, Johnny Depp, and more recently, Kevin Costner and Joe Manganiello. Beyond her celebrity clientele, Wasser has also advocated for the importance of prenuptial agreements for all couples, regardless of their financial status. She believes that addressing crucial matters such as child custody, financial arrangements, and elder care plans before marriage can mitigate potential conflicts.



Interestingly, the legal agreement between Spears and Asghari was reportedly facilitated by Mathew Rosengart, a former federal prosecutor who played a pivotal role in ending Spears’ 13-year conservatorship in November 2021. Rosengart, who continues to be involved in Spears’ legal matters, ensured that the prenup terms remained unaffected by Jamie Spears, Britney’s father and former conservator.

Spears and Asghari’s separation arrives over a year after their highly-publicized wedding in June 2022, held at Spears’ California residence. Reports circulating in the media have suggested that rumors of infidelity on Spears’ part have fueled the strain in their relationship. Speculation persists that Asghari has initiated the process of filing for divorce.

As of now, efforts to obtain comments from representatives for Spears and Wasser regarding the ongoing situation have gone unanswered. The unfolding legal saga promises to be closely monitored by the media and fans alike, as the fate of Spears and Asghari’s relationship navigates the complex terrain of legal proceedings and public scrutiny.

