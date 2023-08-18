Lawyers

Departure of Key White House Lawyer Leaves Room for Successor
White House Counsel Stuart Delery, President Joe Biden’s esteemed legal advisor, has announced his forthcoming departure from his position, effective next month. The announcement by the White House on Thursday revealed that as of now, no successor has been designated to take up the critical role.

Having assumed the position in July 2022, Delery has played a pivotal role in shaping President Biden’s legislative priorities and navigating the complex landscape of Republican-led congressional investigations. His departure raises questions about the continuity and direction of the administration’s legal strategy, particularly amid ongoing inquiries into matters such as the business dealings of President Biden’s son, Hunter Biden.

President Biden acknowledged Delery’s contributions, lauded him as a “trusted adviser and a constant source of innovative legal thinking.” Delery’s departure coincides with a heightened focus on the actions of U.S. House Republicans, who have escalated investigations into Hunter Biden’s business affairs. Simultaneously, some right-wing lawmakers have amplified calls for an impeachment investigation against President Biden.

  
The departure also comes against the backdrop of the White House counsel’s office grappling with mounting demands from Republican-led committees seeking to uncover potential improprieties. The administration has consistently refuted allegations of financial wrongdoing on the part of President Biden, dismissing them as baseless “conspiracy theories.”

Delery, a distinguished legal professional with a background as a senior official in the Justice Department during the Obama administration, initially joined President Biden’s White House transition team in 2020. His role subsequently evolved, and he assumed the position of Deputy White House Counsel before ascending to the top legal role within the White House when Dana Remus vacated the position last year.

Notably, Delery’s appointment as White House Counsel holds historical significance, as he becomes the first openly gay individual to hold this crucial position. Prior to his tenure at the White House, Delery contributed his legal acumen at the respected law firm Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher.

With Delery’s departure imminent, speculations are rife about who President Biden might select to fill this critical role. The choice of a new White House Counsel will likely have far-reaching implications, influencing the administration’s approach to legal matters, strategic decisions, and response to ongoing investigations.



As the legal landscape evolves, observers will closely watch for President Biden’s nomination for the next White House Counsel and the subsequent confirmation process. The individual chosen will inherit the responsibility of guiding the administration through intricate legal challenges, ensuring adherence to the rule of law, and providing counsel on a myriad of complex issues.

Stuart Delery’s impending departure as White House Counsel marks a turning point for the Biden administration’s legal strategy. As investigations and political pressures intensify, the selection of his successor will undoubtedly shape the trajectory of the administration’s legal endeavors and its ability to effectively navigate the legal complexities on the horizon.

