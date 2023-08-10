Biglaw

Womble Expands Government Contracts and Cross-Border Trade with New Corporate Partners
Womble Bond Dickinson, a prominent law firm, has made significant strides in expanding its Government Contracts and Cross-Border Trade practice, welcoming esteemed partners Robert Broadbent and Cherylyn Harley LeBon to its Charlottesville and Tysons, Virginia offices, respectively. This strategic move bolsters the firm’s expertise and capabilities in areas of international trade, national security, government investigations, and corporate matters.

Robert A. Broadbent is a highly respected legal professional known for his extensive advisory roles in international trade and national security matters. His expertise encompasses a range of critical areas, including export controls, economic and trade sanctions programs, foreign direct investment, and defense project strategies.Â 

Cherylyn Harley LeBon brings more than 25 years of leadership experience to her role as a partner at Womble Bond Dickinson. Her impressive background includes serving as a Presidential appointee at the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) and the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs. LeBon’s expertise extends to guiding clients through various stages of the federal procurement process, aligning with the SBA’s portfolio.

See also: Womble Law Firm Expands San Francisco Office with Acquisition of Trial Firm

This strategic expansion builds upon Womble Bond Dickinson‘s commitment to providing exceptional legal services in the realms of government contracts and cross-border trade. The addition of partners Broadbent and LeBon follows a series of impactful hires within the firm’s Government Contracts and Cross-Border Trade practice. Notably, partners Chris Lockwood, David Vance Lucas, and Richard Raleigh and global trade advisors Angela Ennis and John McCullough have joined the team.

Womble Bond Dickinson‘s investment in top-tier talent underscores its dedication to delivering unparalleled legal guidance to clients operating in complex and highly regulated sectors. With a focus on international trade, national security, government investigations, and corporate affairs, the firm continues to position itself as a trusted partner for clients seeking comprehensive legal solutions. As the legal landscape evolves, Womble Bond Dickinson remains at the forefront, equipped with a diverse and accomplished team that is poised to navigate intricate legal challenges and provide strategic insights for clients’ success.



Related Items:, , , ,
Related Law Firms:


