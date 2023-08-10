Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas Reportedly Indulged in a Range of Luxury Perks

In a recent exposÃ©, news organization ProPublica has revealed that U.S. Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas has enjoyed an extensive array of luxury vacations and exclusive perks from wealthy patrons, raising concerns about the lack of binding ethical standards within the court.



ProPublica’s investigation uncovered that since his appointment to the court in 1991, Thomas has received lavish gifts from benefactors, including a staggering 38 destination vacations and 34 private jet or helicopter flights. He was also provided a dozen VIP passes to sporting events, often accompanied by exclusive access to skyboxes. Luxury resort stays in Florida and Jamaica, and an ongoing invitation to an upscale golf club was also part of the reported perks. Notably, the late billionaire Wayne Huizenga went so far as to send his personal 737 jet to transport Thomas to South Florida on at least two occasions.



This revelation adds to the growing scrutiny already facing Thomas. ProPublica previously reported in May about his failure to publicly disclose luxury trips spanning decades, funded by Dallas billionaire businessman and Republican donor Harlan Crow. Another concern was a real estate transaction involving Thomas’ mother’s house.



The absence of a binding ethics code for life-tenured justices within the federal judiciary has been a concern. Although subject to certain financial disclosure laws, these justices operate without a comprehensive ethical framework. Responding to the recent controversies, the Senate Judiciary Committee has advanced a Democratic-backed bill to establish a mandatory ethics code for the justices. However, given Republican opposition, the bill’s prospects for becoming law appear dim.

The Supreme Court’s public approval has been waning, especially following its decision last year to overturn the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling, effectively ending the recognition of a constitutional right to abortion. The court’s rightward shift has garnered praise from conservatives but drawn criticism from liberals. This trend includes decisions such as expanding gun rights and rejecting affirmative action collegiate admissions policies, which have historically aimed at increasing Black and Hispanic student enrollment.



Concerns have been raised about Justice Samuel Alito’s impartiality in cases related to congressional legislation to regulate the court. Alito’s recent assertion in the Wall Street Journal’s opinion section that “No provision in the Constitution gives them the authority to regulate the Supreme Court – period” prompted calls for him to recuse himself. These concerns about bias were further fueled by ProPublica’s prior report revealing that Alito failed to disclose a 2008 trip to Alaska on a private jet owned by a billionaire hedge fund manager with business interests before the court.



While “personal hospitality,” like lodging at a private residence, is generally exempt from disclosure, the Judicial Conference, the governing body for the federal judiciary, has tightened its regulations around this exemption. Notably, disclosure of private jet travel is now mandated.

As of June, seven of the justices fulfilled their requirement to file an annual financial report, disclosing outside income and gifts from the previous year, as is customary for senior government officials. However, Thomas and Alito were granted extensions of up to 90 days for their reports.



In light of these revelations, Chief Justice John Roberts stated in May that the court is contemplating measures to uphold the highest standards of conduct. The ongoing discussions around establishing a binding ethics code underscore the urgency of addressing the ethical gray areas that have come to light, potentially shaping the future integrity and perception of the U.S. Supreme Court.



