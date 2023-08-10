Vinson & Elkins Joins Big Law Trend, Mandates Four Days a Week In-Office Work

Vinson & Elkins, a prominent law firm, has announced a new policy requiring its lawyers and staff to work in the office for four days a week, aligning with a trend seen among other major legal firms. The transition to this “four-day model” is scheduled to commence on September 11.



Under this revised policy, employees will be expected to select either Monday or Friday as their designated remote work day. Notably, individuals who have already secured pre-approved remote work arrangements will remain unaffected by this shift in policy. This move comes after several other prominent legal entities such as Skadden Arps Slate Meagher & Flom, Weil Gotshal & Manges, Davis Polk & Wardwell, and Ropes & Gray have previously declared their intentions to enforce a four-day in-office work week for their lawyers.

Vinson & Elkins had previously adopted a three-day in-office policy starting in March 2022. In a recent email to employees, the firm acknowledged the evolving landscape of the legal and professional services industry, where an increasing number of firms and clients are embracing the four-day work model. The firm also highlighted the importance of maintaining strong connectivity among team members, noting that extended periods of remote work could potentially hinder such collaboration.



The email underlined the firm’s commitment to supporting remote flexibility when required while encouraging employees to use their discretion in consultation with their teams. Several other law firms have taken a more stringent approach to their remote work policies. Notably, Simpson Thacher & Bartlett and Sidley Austin have gone so far as to threaten to withhold associate bonus payments from those who fail to adhere to the prescribed in-office work days.

This shift in Vinson & Elkins‘ policy underscores the ongoing adjustments within the legal industry in response to changing work dynamics. As the legal sector navigates these changes, the decision to implement a four-day in-office work week reflects a broader trend towards striking a balance between remote flexibility and maintaining the collaborative spirit that is integral to legal practice.



