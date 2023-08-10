Governor DeSantis Appoints New Prosecutor, Replacing Elected Democratic Official in Florida

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has taken the controversial step of suspending an elected Democratic county prosecutor, accusing her of leniency towards criminals. This marks the second time DeSantis, a Republican with presidential aspirations, have removed a Democratic law enforcement official.



DeSantis issued an executive order to suspend Monique Worrell, the lead prosecutor for Orange and Osceola counties in a move that has stirred debates about the separation of powers and political motivations. Worrell, who was elected in 2020, is being replaced by Orange County Judge Andrew Bain, an appointee of DeSantis in 2020.



DeSantis’s decision is rooted in his criticism that Worrell’s approach to prosecuting criminals has resulted in inadequate consequences for their actions. In a statement, DeSantis claimed, “Worrell’s practices and policies have too often allowed violent criminals to escape the full consequences of their criminal conduct.”



See also: Florida Judge Denies Disney’s Request to Dismiss Lawsuit Amid Feud with Governor DeSantis



The move has sparked a heated response from Worrell and her supporters, who view it as an affront to democracy. Worrell characterized her suspension as an “attack on democracy,” and her legal team is actively exploring options to contest the decision.

The action has also raised concerns among legal circles and advocacy groups. Fair and Just Prosecution, an organization of progressive prosecutors, condemned the move, with its executive director Miriam Krinsky stating, “This is a deeply disturbing abuse of power that overrules the will of voters and threatens the separation of powers.”



This is not the first instance of DeSantis removing a Florida prosecutor from office. Last year, he suspended Andrew Warren, a Democratic state’s attorney for Hillsborough County. Warren’s suspension came after he pledged not to prosecute individuals involved in seeking or providing abortions, despite Florida’s legal restrictions on the procedure. A federal judge upheld Warren’s suspension despite allegations of targeting dissenting voices.



DeSantis, who currently ranks second in public opinion polls for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination, is facing both political and legal scrutiny for his actions. His decision to replace his campaign manager in an effort to revitalize his presidential campaign underscores the significance of his political standing.

The controversy surrounding Worrell’s suspension was further fueled by an April letter from DeSantis’s office to Worrell’s office. The letter demanded the turnover of the criminal and judicial record of a suspect accused of a triple homicide, including the killing of a 9-year-old. DeSantis criticized Worrell’s office for previous failures to detain the suspect for past crimes. In response, Worrell defended her decisions regarding the suspect’s legal dispositions.



The suspension of an elected prosecutor has ignited discussions about the limits of executive authority, the role of elected officials, and the potential misuse of power for political gain. As legal proceedings unfold and debates continue, the case of Monique Worrell and Governor DeSantis’s actions will undoubtedly leave a lasting impact on Florida’s legal and political landscape.



