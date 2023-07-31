Public Interest

Florida Judge Denies Disney’s Request to Dismiss Lawsuit Amid Feud with Governor DeSantis
A Florida judge on Friday delivered a blow to The Walt Disney Company (DIS.N) by refusing to dismiss a lawsuit filed against it by a newly formed oversight district. The ruling could have far-reaching implications, potentially complicating Disney’s pursuit of its own case against Governor Ron DeSantis in a yearlong feud between the entertainment giant and the state.

The heart of the matter lies in the oversight district’s lawsuit, which seeks to invalidate certain “backroom deals” that were purportedly favorable to Disney and were struck with the prior district board earlier in the year. Should these deals be successfully voided, the district believes that Disney’s federal case against Governor DeSantis would be severely weakened if not rendered ineffective altogether.

A Disney spokesperson swiftly responded to the ruling, asserting that it would not impact the entertainment company’s ongoing federal lawsuit, which aims to “vindicate Disney’s constitutional rights.” The spokesperson expressed full confidence in Disney’s ability to prevail in both the federal and state legal battles, reiterating the company’s belief in the merits of its claims.

  
See also: Florida Governor DeSantis Selects Board to File Countersuit Against Disney

Conversely, a spokesperson for the oversight district refrained from commenting on the court’s decision, keeping the focus squarely on their pursuit of justice through the legal process.

The feud between Disney and DeSantis erupted last year when the entertainment giant criticized a controversial Florida law that prohibited classroom discussions on topics related to sexuality and gender identity for younger students. Governor DeSantis, who had already declared his candidacy for the Republican presidential nomination, responded with scathing attacks on what he referred to as “woke Disney” during public appearances.

In response to the criticism and in a show of support for the governor, lawmakers rallied behind DeSantis and passed legislation that effectively transformed the oversight district into the Central Florida Tourism Oversight District. Under the new structure, control over the board shifted from Disney to the governor’s office. Moreover, the lawmakers retroactively invalidated the agreements previously reached between Disney and the former board of the Reedy Creek Improvement District, which had occurred just before the district fell under DeSantis’s purview.



Frustrated and sensing an infringement on its rights, Disney filed a lawsuit against Governor DeSantis in federal court in April. The company claimed that the governor had “weaponized” the state government to retaliate against Disney for its vocal opposition to the controversial classroom gender discussion law.

In its federal lawsuit, Disney sought an injunction to prevent the state from enforcing any laws specifically targeted at the company. The entertainment giant also requested the reinstatement of development agreements that had been favorably negotiated with the prior board of the Reedy Creek Improvement District.

The legal confrontation between Disney and DeSantis has drawn significant attention due to the high-profile nature of both parties involved. It also raises important questions about the balance of power between corporations and government entities when contentious issues emerge.

