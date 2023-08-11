Home

Purdue Global Law School’s Pursuit of Bar Exam Eligibility Sparks Debate
Download PDF
1 Star2 Stars3 Stars4 Stars5 Stars (No Ratings Yet)
Loading...

By
Posted on

Concord Law School, now rebranded as Purdue Global Law School, is pushing for a rule change from the Indiana Supreme Court to allow its graduates to sit for the state bar exam. Currently, only graduates from American Bar Association (ABA)-accredited law schools are eligible to take the test in the state. The institution’s new name comes as part of its acquisition by Purdue University, aiming to leverage the university’s reputation.

Purdue Global Law School caters to a unique demographic â€“ its students have an average age of 45 and often work full-time jobs. The institution, founded in 1998 as the first fully online law school in the United States, has three graduation ceremonies annually. However, due to its non-ABA accreditation, its graduates can only take the California bar exam.

The law school’s endeavor to be recognized for the Indiana bar exam has been met with challenges. The school’s petition for the rule change was submitted to the Indiana Supreme Court in 2022. A subsequent working group report highlighted the proposal’s benefits and drawbacks.

  
What
Where


See also: Ivy League Law Schools Boast Over $200,000 Median Annual Earnings for Graduates Four Years After Completion

Positives cited in the report include the increasing role of online education in legal studies, with Purdue Global Law School offering high-quality online course content. The report also acknowledges Purdue University’s prestigious academic standing and emphasizes the need for accessible legal education options, especially for residents in certain regions of Indiana.

Connect with qualified, experienced attorneys by submitting your job openings with BCG Attorney Search.

Get JD Journal in Your Mail

Subscribe to our FREE daily news alerts and get the latest updates on the most happening events in the legal, business, and celebrity world. You also get your daily dose of humor and entertainment!!




However, concerns were raised regarding the law school’s lower academic credentials compared to ABA-accredited institutions, potentially affecting the overall state bar pass rate. The report noted that graduates from ABA-accredited law schools tend to perform better on bar exams than those from non-ABA-accredited schools, including Purdue Global Law School.

Faculty resources emerged as another point of contention. The law school was reported to have significantly fewer faculty resources than well-established Indiana law schools, such as Notre Dame Law School and Indiana University’s Maurer and McKinney Schools of Law.



See also: 10 Best Hybrid/Online Law Degree Programs For 2022

The Indiana State Bar Association opposed the proposal, emphasizing the importance of a reliable accreditation process to ensure a quality legal education. The deans of Maurer and McKinney Law Schools and the Indianapolis Bar Association also submitted comments opposing the rule change.

Despite the challenges, Martin Pritikin, Dean of Purdue Global Law School, remains optimistic about the potential benefits of the rule change. He views the institution as an opportunity for students seeking an alternative legal education experience. Pritikin acknowledged that the court might face resistance from entrenched interests but believes that the move would ultimately benefit Indiana’s legal education landscape.

Make informed decisions in real-time. Subscribe to JDJournal and be in the know with the latest legal updates.

Notably, Purdue Global Law School has chosen not to pursue ABA accreditation at this time. This decision is rooted in the financial considerations associated with establishing a physical campus and in-person classes, which could raise operating costs significantly and limit flexibility for its predominantly working student demographic.

Don’t be a silent ninja! Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below.

Related Items:, , ,
Related Law Firms:


sponsored by LAW CROSSING

Read More

 

TOP LEGAL JOB

  • SEARCH LEGAL JOBS

LEGAL JOB LISTING

RELEVANT JOBS

Post Bar Law Clerk for Workers' Compensation

USA-CA-Orange

About the job Law Offices of Stacey Tokunaga is currently seeking a Post-Bar Law Clerk who is int...

Apply now

Associate Attorney

USA-CA-Los Angeles

Small, dynamic West Los Angeles litigation law firm seeks 3 – 8 year associate attorneys to wo...

Apply now

Family Law Attorney

USA-TX-Pearland

We are seeking a family law attorney with 10+ years of experience (preferrably within the area of fa...

Apply now

Disability Benefits Specialist Program Attorney

USA-WI-Madison

Job Type: Permanent, Full Time Full Time Equivalent: 1.0 FTE (40 hours/week) Rate: $59,000 - $...

Apply now

BCG FEATURED JOB

Locations:

Keyword:



Search Now

Associate Attorney needed for Pottstown office

USA-PA-Pottstown

Pottstown office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks an associate attorney with exper...

Apply Now

Commercial Transactions and Real Estate Attorney

USA-NY-Brooklyn

Brooklyn office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks commercial transactions and real ...

Apply Now

Trial Attorney

USA-FL-Boca Raton

Boca Raton office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks a trial attorney with 10+ years...

Apply Now

Most Popular

Rapid Spread of ChatGPT in US Workplaces Raises Concerns Amongst Certain Groups
38
Legal Technology News

Rapid Spread of ChatGPT in US Workplaces Raises Concerns Amongst Certain Groups
U.S. Judge Reduces Legal Fees for Gibson Dunn in Securities Case Over ‘Unreasonable’ Miami Rates
42
Legal News

U.S. Judge Reduces Legal Fees for Gibson Dunn in Securities Case Over ‘Unreasonable’ Miami Rates
Marsh McLennan Agency’s Acquisition of Graham Company Guided by Troutman Pepper
36
Biglaw

Marsh McLennan Agency’s Acquisition of Graham Company Guided by Troutman Pepper
King & Spalding Strengthens Antitrust Team with Key Hire from Sidley
38
Biglaw

King & Spalding Strengthens Antitrust Team with Key Hire from Sidley
ABA Recommends Academic Credit or Compensation for Student Editors in Law Reviews
39
Law Students

ABA Recommends Academic Credit or Compensation for Student Editors in Law Reviews
American Bar Association Calls for Diverse Hiring Approach in Law Firms Beyond Grades and Class Rank
43
Law Students

American Bar Association Calls for Diverse Hiring Approach in Law Firms Beyond Grades and Class Rank
Wachtell Enlists External Law Firm in Legal Battle with Musk over $90 Million Twitter Fee
41
Biglaw

Wachtell Enlists External Law Firm in Legal Battle with Musk over $90 Million Twitter Fee
U.S. Legal Services Sector Witnessed a Drop of 1,200 Jobs in July
58
Legal News

U.S. Legal Services Sector Witnessed a Drop of 1,200 Jobs in July
Stroock Law Firm Explores Pension Buyout as Part of Merger Pursuit
57
Biglaw

Stroock Law Firm Explores Pension Buyout as Part of Merger Pursuit
Philadelphia-Based Law Firm Schnader Harrison to Dissolve After Nearly 90 Years
78
Breaking News

Philadelphia-Based Law Firm Schnader Harrison to Dissolve After Nearly 90 Years

Legal Career Resources

July 27, 2023 Best Law Firms to Work For: Fox Rothschild LLP

Fox Rothschild LLP: A Leader in Employee-Friendly Legal Services with an Excellent Work Environment Fox Rothschild LLP is a nationally recognized law firm committed to providing expert legal services and a positive work environment for its employees. With over 992 […]

read more

LEGAL RANKINGS

2023 State of the Lateral Law Firm Market


SEARCH IN ARCHIVE

To Top