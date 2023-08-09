Legal News

Psychology Group Recommends Eliminating Mental Health Queries for Aspiring Lawyers
1 Star2 Stars3 Stars4 Stars5 Stars (No Ratings Yet)
Loading...

By
Posted on

The American Psychological Association (APA), the world’s largest professional psychology group, has thrown its weight behind the movement to eliminate the mandatory disclosure of personal mental health information for individuals applying to become lawyers. The APA announced on Monday that it has approved a policy aligning with the American Bar Association (ABA) and state bar associations to eradicate questions related to mental health diagnoses or treatment history from character and fitness reviews conducted on aspiring attorneys before granting them the right to practice law.

The APA’s resolution, which gained approval from its governing body earlier this month, emphasizes that there is no statistically significant correlation between bar application questions concerning mental health and instances of attorney misconduct. It further highlights that these questions have not demonstrated empirical efficacy in identifying individuals who can or cannot competently practice law. The move aims to shift the focus from a candidate’s mental health history to their professional qualifications and capabilities.

Advocates for mental health have long voiced concerns that questions about mental health status dissuade law students from seeking help due to the apprehension of being denied admission to the bar. According to the American Bar Association, approximately 38 jurisdictions include at least one mental health-related question in their character and fitness questionnaire. 

  
What
Where


See also: Maintaining Sanity in the Legal Jungle: Practical Tips for Attorneys on Work-Life Balance

Notably, a national study on law student well-being conducted in 2022 revealed that 44% of respondents expressed fears that the potential threat to their bar admission might deter them from seeking assistance for mental health issues.

Time to fill a position? BCG Attorney Search can help you find the perfect candidate.

Get JD Journal in Your Mail

Subscribe to our FREE daily news alerts and get the latest updates on the most happening events in the legal, business, and celebrity world. You also get your daily dose of humor and entertainment!!




The push to remove mental health questions from character and fitness reviews is not new. The ABA’s House of Delegates passed a resolution in 2015, urging the removal of such questions. Over the past few years, at least six states, starting from 2018, have made substantial revisions to or entirely dropped mental health-related queries from their assessments, as reported by the APA.

See also: Study Reveals Ineffectiveness of Mental Health Initiatives in Addressing Stress and Anxiety Among Lawyers



Several states have already taken action to address this issue. In 2020, New York State eliminated the requirement for mental health disclosure for bar admission applicants, and in January, Ohio removed its character and fitness question pertaining to mental or psychological disorders. A successful advocacy effort by Virginia law students in 2019 led the state to cease inquiries about mental health during the application process.

Beyond focusing on mental health questions, the APA’s resolution calls upon law schools to play an active role in supporting law students seeking appropriate mental health treatment. The resolution further seeks to diminish the stigma associated with mental health concerns in the legal profession.

Stay ahead in the legal game! Subscribe to JDJournal for hassle-free access to the latest legal news, delivered right to your inbox.

This collaboration between the American Psychological Association, the American Bar Association, and various state bar associations marks a significant stride toward reforming the assessment process for aspiring lawyers. The APA’s endorsement of the removal of mental health-related questions acknowledges the need for a fair and effective evaluation of candidates based on their professional capabilities rather than stigmatizing aspects of their mental health history.

Don’t be a silent ninja! Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below.

Related Items:, , ,
Related Law Firms:


sponsored by LAW CROSSING

Read More

 

TOP LEGAL JOB

  • SEARCH LEGAL JOBS

LEGAL JOB LISTING

RELEVANT JOBS

Associate Attorney

USA-VA-Manassas

Description: About the Job: Litigation Associate Attorney Position Please Include Cover Lette...

Apply now

Receptionist

USA-CA-Los Angeles

The Receptionist (Bilingual – English & Spanish) is responsible for overall front of...

Apply now

Personal Injury Paralegal

USA-CA-Los Angeles

The Paralegal/Litigation Secretary professional will work directly and support the Persona...

Apply now

Pre-Litigation Attorney

USA-CA-Los Angeles

The Attorney will work directly with our Personal Injury department, as well as Workers...

Apply now

BCG FEATURED JOB

Locations:

Keyword:



Search Now

Associate Attorney needed for Pottstown office

USA-PA-Pottstown

Pottstown office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks an associate attorney with exper...

Apply Now

Commercial Transactions and Real Estate Attorney

USA-NY-Brooklyn

Brooklyn office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks commercial transactions and real ...

Apply Now

Trial Attorney

USA-FL-Boca Raton

Boca Raton office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks a trial attorney with 10+ years...

Apply Now

Most Popular

U.S. Legal Services Sector Witnessed a Drop of 1,200 Jobs in July
55
Legal News

U.S. Legal Services Sector Witnessed a Drop of 1,200 Jobs in July
Stroock Law Firm Explores Pension Buyout as Part of Merger Pursuit
55
Biglaw

Stroock Law Firm Explores Pension Buyout as Part of Merger Pursuit
Philadelphia-Based Law Firm Schnader Harrison to Dissolve After Nearly 90 Years
76
Breaking News

Philadelphia-Based Law Firm Schnader Harrison to Dissolve After Nearly 90 Years
Stroock Sees Latest Departures as Partners Join Bracewell
61
Biglaw

Stroock Sees Latest Departures as Partners Join Bracewell
DLA Piper Directed to Provide Accounts Linked to Tycoon’s Fraud Allegations
48
Legal News

DLA Piper Directed to Provide Accounts Linked to Tycoon’s Fraud Allegations
Ex-Cozen Paralegal Accuses Company of Discrimination and Harassment
160
Breaking News

Ex-Cozen Paralegal Accuses Company of Discrimination and Harassment
Trump Ally Sidney Powell Successfully Appeals Sanctions in Election Lawsuit
78
Legal News

Trump Ally Sidney Powell Successfully Appeals Sanctions in Election Lawsuit
Class Action Lawsuit Accuses Taco Bell of Deceptive Trade Practices Over Menu Item Discrepancies
47
Public Interest

Class Action Lawsuit Accuses Taco Bell of Deceptive Trade Practices Over Menu Item Discrepancies
Columbia Law School Addresses Allegations of Circumventing Affirmative Action Ban with Video Submission Requirement
46
Law Students

Columbia Law School Addresses Allegations of Circumventing Affirmative Action Ban with Video Submission Requirement
Katten Law Firm Implements Staff Reductions and Delays Start Dates Amidst Industry Cutbacks
53
Breaking News

Katten Law Firm Implements Staff Reductions and Delays Start Dates Amidst Industry Cutbacks

Legal Career Resources

July 27, 2023 Best Law Firms to Work For: Fox Rothschild LLP

Fox Rothschild LLP: A Leader in Employee-Friendly Legal Services with an Excellent Work Environment Fox Rothschild LLP is a nationally recognized law firm committed to providing expert legal services and a positive work environment for its employees. With over 992 […]

read more

LEGAL RANKINGS

2023 State of the Lateral Law Firm Market


SEARCH IN ARCHIVE

To Top