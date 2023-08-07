Legal News

Surge in Legal Services Demand during Q2, Reveals Recent Report
Download PDF
By
Posted on

In the second quarter of 2023, prominent law firms experienced a notable surge in demand for legal services, primarily driven by counter-cyclical practice areas and elevated billing rates, according to a recent report. The study, released by the Thomson Reuters Institute, sheds light on the financial performance of 170 large and midsized law firms, unveiling significant growth trends and shifts within the legal industry.

Remarkably, there was a 1.5% year-over-year increase in demand, with certain practice areas playing a pivotal role in propelling this growth. Notably, practices such as bankruptcy, labor and employment, litigation, and antitrust contributed significantly to the expansion. The Thomson Reuters Institute’s Law Firm Financial Index, which closely monitors crucial financial metrics across the legal landscape, climbed by 6 points in the second quarter of 2023 â€“ marking the highest score since Q1 2022.

The report also highlights a remarkable surge in averaged worked rates â€“ the predetermined rate at which clients engage law firms for legal matters. In the second quarter of 2023, these rates witnessed a robust growth of 5.9% compared to the same period in the prior year. This striking contrast emerges from the impact of Q2 2022, where a decline in transactional practices had a pronounced effect on the legal industry.

  
The resurgence in demand during Q2 2023 can be attributed to the revival of counter-cyclical practices, which have offset the softening observed in the transactional work market. William Josten, the manager for enterprise legal content at the Thomson Reuters Institute, explains that this resurgence signifies a significant shift from the previous year’s dynamics.

Connect with qualified, experienced attorneys by submitting your job openings with BCG Attorney Search.

The surge in demand for specific practice areas is also noteworthy. Bankruptcy work experienced a remarkable 5.7% growth, while antitrust and regulatory work witnessed a 4.6% increase. Labor and employment work followed suit with a 2.4% rise, and litigation work climbed by 4%. Josten suggests that this could be attributed, in part, to courts resolving pandemic-era backlogs.

However, the corporate practice areas collectively reported a modest growth of 0.1%. Conversely, mergers and acquisitions experienced a decline of 6%, and real estate demand took an even sharper hit, falling by 8.4%.



The report also delves into the strategies midsized and large law firms adopt to bolster profitability. Midsize firms sought to enhance revenue by slightly expanding their associate headcount by 0.6% between January and June 2023. In contrast, the top 100 law firms, as tracked by the American Lawyer based on revenue, reduced their associate ranks by 2.5% during the same period. However, firms ranked between 101 and 200 experienced a marginal increase in associate headcount by 0.4%.

The legal industry also witnessed a measured number of layoffs within larger U.S. law firms. These strategic cuts in personnel were undertaken as firms navigated a dip in demand toward the end of the previous year and the beginning of this year. Although these layoffs are indicative of firms striving to optimize their talent structure, they differ markedly from the mass layoffs witnessed during the 2008 financial crisis.

The second quarter of 2023 witnessed a promising resurgence in demand for legal services, marked by a growth in counter-cyclical practices and elevated billing rates. The report underscores the dynamic strategies adopted by law firms of varying sizes to enhance profitability and adapt to the evolving demands of the legal landscape. While measured layoffs reflect an industry striving for equilibrium, the legal sector remains resilient in its approach, far removed from the mass upheavals of the past.

