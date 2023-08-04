Philadelphia-Based Law Firm Schnader Harrison to Dissolve After Nearly 90 Years

Renowned Philadelphia law firm Schnader Harrison Segal & Lewis has announced its dissolution after a longstanding presence of almost 90 years in the industry. The firm, which boasts a team of 91 lawyers, has shared its commitment to ensuring seamless client service during the winding-down process.



The dissolution plan, set to be put to a vote by the equity partnership by the upcoming Wednesday, is being guided by Leslie Corwin, a legal expert from Duane Morris who is advising Schnader on the dissolution proceedings. While the reasons behind the firm’s dissolution have not been publicly disclosed, Keith Whitson, the General Counsel of Schnader Harrison, expressed the firm’s belief that it can manage the wind-down without resorting to bankruptcy measures.



Schnader Harrison has been a prominent player in the legal landscape, with offices spanning several locations, including Philadelphia, Cherry Hill in New Jersey, New York, Pittsburgh, San Francisco, and Wilmington. Additionally, the firm held an association with Indonesian law firm Yang & Co., allowing it to operate in Jakarta.



As the dissolution process unfolds, the firm has assured its attorneys and staff that it is committed to aiding their transition. The firm’s official statement emphasizes that efforts are being made to relocate and support their attorneys and staff, with a focus on identifying alternative opportunities. While specifics about the future plans of the attorneys and staff have not been disclosed, the firm remains dedicated to facilitating a smooth transition.

Leslie Corwin’s involvement in the dissolution process brings a wealth of experience to the table. Having previously contributed to the dissolution proceedings of WolfBlock, a Philadelphia-based firm, and Testa, Hurwitz & Thibeault, a Boston firm, Corwin’s guidance is expected to navigate the firm’s winding-down process effectively.

Founded in 1934, Schnader Harrison has a rich history shaped by its co-founders’ vision. William Schnader, a former Pennsylvania Attorney General, envisioned establishing the firm, aiming to reunite with his former firm. However, challenges arose due to his protege Bernard Segal’s Jewish background, which led to the involvement of Francis Lewis, a law school colleague of Schnader’s. Together, they laid the foundation of Schnader & Lewis.



Beyond its legal services, Schnader Harrison has left an indelible mark on various socio-legal realms. The firm’s lawyers have actively participated in pivotal moments such as the civil rights movement, the formation of the state of Israel, and the development of the Uniform Commercial Code. The firm’s dissolution statement underscores its commitment to justice, encompassing diverse areas, including safeguarding free speech, voter rights, human rights, immigrant rights, and prisoner rights, often advocating before the highest courts.

