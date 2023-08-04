Former Twitter Attorney Takes on Role as Legal Chief at Upside

California-based Upside Foods, a leading player in the lab-grown meat sector, has announced its recent hire of Sean Edgett, the former General Counsel of Twitter, as the company’s Chief Legal Officer. This move comes as Upside Foods, known for its innovative approach to producing “cultivated” or lab-grown meat, aims to strengthen its legal team for its upcoming ventures.



Sean Edgett’s departure from Twitter, which has since been rebranded as X, occurred in October, culminating over a decade of service in various legal capacities within the company. The shift in leadership at Twitter followed the finalization of its acquisition by CEO Elon Musk for a staggering $44 billion in October, which also led to the departure of prominent Twitter executives, including Edgett and Vijaya Gadde, the former Chief Legal Officer and Head of Policy.



Edgett’s entrance into Upside Foods is a notable move that coincides with the company’s recent milestone. In June, Upside Foods secured approval from the U.S. Department of Agriculture to commercially distribute lab-grown meat, marking a significant step forward for the alternative protein industry. The approval allows Upside Foods to make history as the first company in the United States to sell cultivated meat, also known as lab-grown meat.



What

Where

Search Jobs

See also: Twitter Rebranding to X Faces Legal Hurdles with Meta and Microsoft’s Intellectual Property Rights



Upon joining Upside Foods, Edgett expressed his enthusiasm for contributing to the company’s mission, stating, “Being a part of UPSIDE Foods is an incredible opportunity to help build an innovative and sustainable food system.”

Make the most of your legal education by submitting your resume to LawCrossing now!

Get JD Journal in Your Mail Subscribe to our FREE daily news alerts and get the latest updates on the most happening events in the legal, business, and celebrity world. You also get your daily dose of humor and entertainment!!

Subscribe

This strategic addition to Upside Foods’ leadership team follows the trajectory of other legal professionals formerly associated with Twitter. With this new role, Edgett joins a growing list of legal experts who have found opportunities beyond their tenure at the social media giant.



Nair Flores, previously the Vice President of Legal at Upside Foods, transitioned to a senior leadership role at The Every Company, a producer of animal-free egg proteins, as its Senior Vice President and Head of Legal earlier this year.

Never miss a legal beat again. Subscribe to JDJournal and be the first to know about the latest developments in your field.

Before his tenure at Twitter, Sean Edgett served as the Legal Director at NetApp, a data storage company, and gained experience at law firms including the well-regarded Latham & Watkins.



In a similar vein, Damien Kieran, former Chief Privacy Officer at Twitter, took on the position of General Counsel at photo-sharing app-maker BeReal in February, underscoring the viability of Twitter alumni in the legal landscape.



Don’t be a silent ninja! Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below.

MOST POPULAR ARTICLES sponsored by BCG ATTORNEY SEARCH Read More