Breaking News

US Appeals Court Considers Sanctions for Sidney Powell in Election Lawsuit
Download PDF
1 Star2 Stars3 Stars4 Stars5 Stars (No Ratings Yet)
Loading...

By
Posted on

Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers is seeking sanctions against conservative lawyer Sidney Powell for her failed lawsuit alleging fraud in the 2020 presidential election. Lawyers representing Governor Evers argued before the U.S. appeals court in Chicago, stating that Powell’s case should have never been brought and that sanctions are warranted. Governor Evers aims to recoup $106,000 in attorney fees from Powell and her team of lawyers who claimed widespread election fraud in battleground states won by Democrat Joe Biden, including Wisconsin.

During the oral arguments at the 7th Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals, Jeffrey Mandell, a partner at Stafford Rosenbaum representing Governor Evers, asserted that the case was sanctionable from the beginning and emphasized that it should have been dismissed outright. However, U.S. District Judge Pamela Pepper previously denied Evers’ motion for sanctions in August, citing that she no longer had jurisdiction over the case. Judge Pepper also stated that sanctions would not be appropriate as she had swiftly dismissed Powell’s lawsuit without delving into the merits of her claims.

If Governor Evers’ appeal is successful, Judge Pepper would be required to reconsider the motion for sanctions. However, Judge David Hamilton expressed concerns during the arguments, stating that reviving the sanction motion after a victory could be perceived as a “post-victory ambush.”

  
What
Where


Powell’s lawsuit sought to overturn the results of the Wisconsin election, alleging a vast and complex fraud scheme involving voting machines, Venezuelan dictator Hugo Chavez, and hackers from China and Iran. However, Judge Pepper dismissed the case within days on procedural grounds.

Don’t settle for a mediocre legal job. Search BCG Attorney Search for the best opportunities!

During the hearing, Powell expressed her surprise at Evers’ motion for attorney fees, stating that she felt “blindsided” by the request. Powell revealed that she has faced multiple sanctions motions and disciplinary complaints across various states, including her home state of Texas. She characterized these actions against her as “lawfare” and indicated her challenges in defending her claims.

Get JD Journal in Your Mail

Subscribe to our FREE daily news alerts and get the latest updates on the most happening events in the legal, business, and celebrity world. You also get your daily dose of humor and entertainment!!




In her appellate brief, Powell continued to defend her allegations of election fraud, arguing that Governor Evers cannot deem her claims frivolous without an evidentiary hearing. It’s worth noting that Powell has already been sanctioned $175,000 by a federal judge in Michigan for filing a similar lawsuit containing baseless election fraud claims. She has since appealed the sanction to the 6th Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals, which held oral arguments on the matter in December.

The outcome of Governor Evers’ appeal for sanctions against Sidney Powell remains uncertain. The court’s decision will determine whether sanctions are imposed and if Judge Pepper will revisit the request. This case adds to the broader legal debate surrounding the 2020 presidential election and the claims of fraud put forth by some individuals. As the legal proceedings continue, monitoring the implications for future election-related lawsuits and the potential consequences for those who bring forward unsupported claims will be crucial.



Related Items:, , , ,
Related Law Firms:


sponsored by LAW CROSSING

Read More

Recommended for you








 
 
 

TOP LEGAL JOB

  • SEARCH LEGAL JOBS

LEGAL JOB LISTING

RELEVANT JOBS

PARALEGAL - Medical Records

USA-MO-Springfield

Paralegal - Medical Records: Fast paced law firm specializing in Medical Malpractice seeking expe...

Apply now

Paralegal

USA-CT-New London

Midsized New London, Connecticut law firm looking for an experienced, full-time estates and trust pa...

Apply now

Bankruptcy Attorney

USA-DE-Wilmington

The Rosner Law Group LLC, a bankruptcy, restructuring, commercial litigation and corporate law firm,...

Apply now

Litigation Attorney

USA-OH-Cleveland

Growing Ohio real estate law firm is looking for a litigation associate attorney to join our dynamic...

Apply now

BCG FEATURED JOB

Locations:

Keyword:



Search Now

Criminal Defense Associate Attorney

USA-UT-Lehi

Lehi office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks a criminal defense associate attorney...

Apply Now

Offshore Energy and Marine Litigation Attorney

USA-LA-New Orleans

New Orleans office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks an offshore energy and marine ...

Apply Now

Business Associate Attorney

USA-MI-Royal Oak

Royal Oak office of our client seeks a business associate attorney with 2+ years of experience as a ...

Apply Now

Most Popular

JDJournal Recognized As One of the Top Legal Blogs for 2023
Home

JDJournal Recognized As One of the Top Legal Blogs for 2023
EdFed.com sues EdFed.org
Legal News

EdFed.com sues EdFed.org
The Power of Hacking Yourself Physically, Psychologically, and Socially for Your Health, Happiness, and Productivity
Legal Career Resources

The Power of Hacking Yourself Physically, Psychologically, and Socially for Your Health, Happiness, and Productivity
The BCG Attorney Search Law Firm Layoff Tracker
Legal Career Resources

The BCG Attorney Search Law Firm Layoff Tracker
Biglaw Leaders Worried About Mass Layoffs: How the Legal Industry is Coping with Challenges
Legal Layoff News

Biglaw Leaders Worried About Mass Layoffs: How the Legal Industry is Coping with Challenges
Akin Gump Strengthens Hong Kong Office with Addition of Special Situations Partner
77
Biglaw

Akin Gump Strengthens Hong Kong Office with Addition of Special Situations Partner
New York Judge Orders Lawyers to Justify Citation of Fake Case Citations in Briefs Following ChatGPT Research
71
Breaking News

New York Judge Orders Lawyers to Justify Citation of Fake Case Citations in Briefs Following ChatGPT Research
Effective Mentorship Program Boosts Bar Exam Success for UC Law SF Graduates
63
Law Students

Effective Mentorship Program Boosts Bar Exam Success for UC Law SF Graduates
DLA Piper Successfully Defends Against $180 Million Malpractice Lawsuit
219
Legal News

DLA Piper Successfully Defends Against $180 Million Malpractice Lawsuit
Skadden Implements Four-Day Office Work Week for Lawyers, Ending Remote Work Policy
149
Biglaw

Skadden Implements Four-Day Office Work Week for Lawyers, Ending Remote Work Policy
Mintz Chief Encourages Partners to Guide Associates’ Return to the Office
62
Legal News

Mintz Chief Encourages Partners to Guide Associates’ Return to the Office
BigLaw Firms Navigate a Dynamic ‘Lateral Playpen’ for Strategic Growth
52
Biglaw

BigLaw Firms Navigate a Dynamic ‘Lateral Playpen’ for Strategic Growth
Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner Announces Workforce Reduction, Terminates 47 Business Services Employees
58
Breaking News

Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner Announces Workforce Reduction, Terminates 47 Business Services Employees
Shift in Legal Landscape: Midsize Law Firms Gain Ground, Challenging Biglaw Dominance
48
Legal News

Shift in Legal Landscape: Midsize Law Firms Gain Ground, Challenging Biglaw Dominance
Merger Vote by Allen & Overy and Shearman & Sterling Expected in Mid-July
51
Breaking News

Merger Vote by Allen & Overy and Shearman & Sterling Expected in Mid-July

Legal Career Resources

May 17, 2023 Best Law Firms to Work For: DeCotiis, FitzPatrick & Cole, LLP

“Extremely happy with the work environment. Leadership tries hard to work through issues and really cares about employees, whether attorneys or staff. Additionally, the flexibility that the firm offers is very helpful especially as a female attorney with kids. Being […]

read more

LEGAL RANKINGS

2023 State of the Lateral Law Firm Market


SEARCH IN ARCHIVE

To Top