Celebrity News

Lawsuit Filed Against Lizzo by Former Dancers Alleging Hostile Work Environment
Download PDF
1 Star2 Stars3 Stars4 Stars5 Stars (No Ratings Yet)
Loading...

By
Posted on

Three former dancers who had worked with Grammy-winning singer Lizzo have come forward with serious allegations, claiming that they were subjected to a hostile work environment that included weight shaming, sexually denigrating behavior, and various forms of harassment. The dancers filed a lawsuit in Los Angeles County Superior Court, shedding light on their experiences and naming Lizzo, whose legal name is Melissa Viviane Jefferson, her production company Big Grrrl Big Touring Inc, and the captain of her dance team, Shirlene Quigley, as defendants.

The lawsuit, released on a Tuesday, detailed a range of disturbing incidents that the dancers endured while working with Lizzo. The complainants, Arianna Davis, Crystal Williams, and Noelle Rodriguez, alleged that they faced harassment based on factors such as sex, religion, race, and disability. These allegations painted a disturbing picture of an environment that starkly contrasted the inclusive and empowering image that Lizzo projects publicly.

One of the most concerning incidents described in the lawsuit occurred during a trip to an Amsterdam strip club in late February. The dancers claimed that they were coerced into engaging in inappropriate and uncomfortable interactions with nude performers, an incident that left them deeply traumatized. The lawsuit also highlighted the case of Arianna Davis, who asserted that she was pressured into participating in a nude photoshoot against her wishes in order to remain in a dance competition. She revealed that she felt compelled to comply due to the fear of losing her job if she resisted Lizzo’s demands.

  
What
Where


See also: Taylor Swift Prevails in $1 Million ‘Lover’ Book Copyright Lawsuit

The attorney representing the plaintiffs, Ron Zambrano expressed shock at the stark contrast between Lizzo’s public image and her alleged behavior behind the scenes. He stated, “The stunning nature of how Lizzo and her management team treated their performers seems to go against everything Lizzo stands for publicly, while privately she weight-shames her dancers and demeans them in ways that are not only illegal but absolutely demoralizing.”

Are you being paid what you’re worth? Find out with LawCrossing’s comprehensive salary surveys.

Get JD Journal in Your Mail

Subscribe to our FREE daily news alerts and get the latest updates on the most happening events in the legal, business, and celebrity world. You also get your daily dose of humor and entertainment!!




Shirlene Quigley, the captain of Lizzo’s dance team, was implicated in the lawsuit for her role in the alleged misconduct. The dancers claimed that Quigley imposed her religious beliefs on them without their consent, creating a hostile environment. Quigley reportedly expressed her religious beliefs and attempted to impose them on others despite their objections. The lawsuit revealed that she even raised the topic of Arianna Davis’ virginity in conversations, interviews, and on social media without obtaining Davis’ consent, violating her privacy.

Don’t waste time searching for legal updates. Subscribe to JDJournal and get the latest news conveniently in one place.



The consequences of the alleged hostile work environment were severe. Arianna Davis and Crystal Williams were eventually terminated from their positions, while Noelle Rodriguez chose to resign due to the distressing behavior described in the lawsuit. These actions impacted the dancers’ livelihoods and contributed to a toxic and distressing atmosphere that left lasting emotional scars.

Don’t be a silent ninja! Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below.

Related Items:, , ,
Related Law Firms:


sponsored by LAW CROSSING

Read More

 

TOP LEGAL JOB

  • SEARCH LEGAL JOBS

LEGAL JOB LISTING

RELEVANT JOBS

Law Firm Billing Specialist

USA-CT-Danbury

The billing specialist is responsible for the detailed work necessary to help attorneys revise, proc...

Apply now

Sr. Counsel - CA - Personal Injury Insurance Defense Trial Attorney

USA-CA-San Francisco

Hickey Smith Dodd is seeking a California Personal Injury Insurance Defense Attorney with significan...

Apply now

Legal Assistant - Insurance Defense

USA-FL-West Palm Beach

Insurance Defense Firm seeks qualified legal secretary with minimum 2-4 year previous experience wit...

Apply now

Legal Secretary

USA-MS-Oxford

Markow Walker, P.A. is currently seeking a Legal Secretary for our Oxford,MS location. Word and Word...

Apply now

BCG FEATURED JOB

Locations:

Keyword:



Search Now

Associate Attorney needed for Pottstown office

USA-PA-Pottstown

Pottstown office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks an associate attorney with exper...

Apply Now

Commercial Transactions and Real Estate Attorney

USA-NY-Brooklyn

Brooklyn office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks commercial transactions and real ...

Apply Now

Trial Attorney

USA-FL-Boca Raton

Boca Raton office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks a trial attorney with 10+ years...

Apply Now

Most Popular

Shearman & Sterling Elevates 10 Partners Across Global Practices in Strategic Move
58
Biglaw

Shearman & Sterling Elevates 10 Partners Across Global Practices in Strategic Move
Arizona State Law School Embraces AI in Applications
120
Law Students

Arizona State Law School Embraces AI in Applications
Blackstone Provides New Partner Hire as Simpson Thacher’s Choice
87
Biglaw

Blackstone Provides New Partner Hire as Simpson Thacher’s Choice
Williams & Connolly Faces $8 Million Malpractice Claim Over Alleged Negligent Legal Advice
42
Biglaw

Williams & Connolly Faces $8 Million Malpractice Claim Over Alleged Negligent Legal Advice
Ropes & Gray Joins Trend of In-Office Work Mandates for Attorneys
55
Breaking News

Ropes & Gray Joins Trend of In-Office Work Mandates for Attorneys
Blank Rome Launches Dallas Office with a Team of Top Attorneys
75
Biglaw

Blank Rome Launches Dallas Office with a Team of Top Attorneys
DLA Piper Prevails as Judge Recommends Sanctions in $180 Million Legal Malpractice Lawsuit
59
Breaking News

DLA Piper Prevails as Judge Recommends Sanctions in $180 Million Legal Malpractice Lawsuit
Steptoe & Johnson LLP Strengthens Roster with 35 New Hires from Stroock & Stroock & Lavan
62
Biglaw

Steptoe & Johnson LLP Strengthens Roster with 35 New Hires from Stroock & Stroock & Lavan
O’Melveny Attracts Liberty Media with Irresistible Offer
89
Biglaw

O’Melveny Attracts Liberty Media with Irresistible Offer
Florida Supreme Court Greenlights Online Small Claims Court Pilot Program
53
Legal News

Florida Supreme Court Greenlights Online Small Claims Court Pilot Program

Legal Career Resources

July 27, 2023 Best Law Firms to Work For: Fox Rothschild LLP

Fox Rothschild LLP: A Leader in Employee-Friendly Legal Services with an Excellent Work Environment Fox Rothschild LLP is a nationally recognized law firm committed to providing expert legal services and a positive work environment for its employees. With over 992 […]

read more

LEGAL RANKINGS

2023 State of the Lateral Law Firm Market


SEARCH IN ARCHIVE

To Top