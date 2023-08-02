Lawsuit Filed Against Lizzo by Former Dancers Alleging Hostile Work Environment

Three former dancers who had worked with Grammy-winning singer Lizzo have come forward with serious allegations, claiming that they were subjected to a hostile work environment that included weight shaming, sexually denigrating behavior, and various forms of harassment. The dancers filed a lawsuit in Los Angeles County Superior Court, shedding light on their experiences and naming Lizzo, whose legal name is Melissa Viviane Jefferson, her production company Big Grrrl Big Touring Inc, and the captain of her dance team, Shirlene Quigley, as defendants.



The lawsuit, released on a Tuesday, detailed a range of disturbing incidents that the dancers endured while working with Lizzo. The complainants, Arianna Davis, Crystal Williams, and Noelle Rodriguez, alleged that they faced harassment based on factors such as sex, religion, race, and disability. These allegations painted a disturbing picture of an environment that starkly contrasted the inclusive and empowering image that Lizzo projects publicly.



One of the most concerning incidents described in the lawsuit occurred during a trip to an Amsterdam strip club in late February. The dancers claimed that they were coerced into engaging in inappropriate and uncomfortable interactions with nude performers, an incident that left them deeply traumatized. The lawsuit also highlighted the case of Arianna Davis, who asserted that she was pressured into participating in a nude photoshoot against her wishes in order to remain in a dance competition. She revealed that she felt compelled to comply due to the fear of losing her job if she resisted Lizzo’s demands.



See also: Taylor Swift Prevails in $1 Million ‘Lover’ Book Copyright Lawsuit



The attorney representing the plaintiffs, Ron Zambrano expressed shock at the stark contrast between Lizzo’s public image and her alleged behavior behind the scenes. He stated, “The stunning nature of how Lizzo and her management team treated their performers seems to go against everything Lizzo stands for publicly, while privately she weight-shames her dancers and demeans them in ways that are not only illegal but absolutely demoralizing.”

Shirlene Quigley, the captain of Lizzo’s dance team, was implicated in the lawsuit for her role in the alleged misconduct. The dancers claimed that Quigley imposed her religious beliefs on them without their consent, creating a hostile environment. Quigley reportedly expressed her religious beliefs and attempted to impose them on others despite their objections. The lawsuit revealed that she even raised the topic of Arianna Davis’ virginity in conversations, interviews, and on social media without obtaining Davis’ consent, violating her privacy.

The consequences of the alleged hostile work environment were severe. Arianna Davis and Crystal Williams were eventually terminated from their positions, while Noelle Rodriguez chose to resign due to the distressing behavior described in the lawsuit. These actions impacted the dancers’ livelihoods and contributed to a toxic and distressing atmosphere that left lasting emotional scars.



