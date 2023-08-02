Breaking News

Katten Law Firm Implements Staff Reductions and Delays Start Dates Amidst Industry Cutbacks
Katten Muchin Rosenman, a prominent law firm headquartered in Chicago, has announced a series of strategic measures in response to evolving economic conditions and changing demand for legal services. The firm disclosed that it will be implementing layoffs for lawyers and professional staff members and delaying the start dates for some incoming associates. This move reflects the broader challenges faced by law firms across the United States, with Katten being the second firm in recent times to take such actions.

With a lawyer roster comprising approximately 700 legal professionals, Katten clarified that the layoffs would affect only a “small number” of lawyers and business support professionals. In terms of scale, less than 5% of the firm’s attorneys and staff members are expected to be impacted. The firm emphasized its commitment to retaining talent and maintaining a high standard of service delivery by reallocating team members to practice groups where the demand for legal expertise surpasses capacity. These strategic reassignments were carried out in areas where both current and anticipated demand for legal services had declined.

Katten attributed these measures to the shifting economic landscape over the past few years, which has led to decreased demand for certain legal services from clients. The firm explicitly stated that the decisions were not a reflection of the performance or contributions of its colleagues but rather a pragmatic response to the market dynamics. The firm’s leadership reiterated their respect and appreciation for their colleagues’ dedication.

  
The legal industry is witnessing a trend of law firms grappling with reduced demand and evolving client needs. Armstrong Teasdale, another well-established law firm based in St. Louis, Missouri, shared a similar narrative earlier. With an attorney count of approximately 800, Armstrong Teasdale confirmed that it would be carrying out layoffs affecting 24 staff members and 11 lawyers. These numbers account for about 6% and 3% of their respective groups.

Armstrong Teasdale’s Managing Partner, Patrick Rasche, stated that the staff reductions stemmed from a comprehensive evaluation of the firm’s organizational structure. The aim of these changes is to enhance operational efficiency and streamline the firm’s functions. Rasche further clarified that the decision to let go of lawyers was informed by an assessment of productivity and performance metrics.

Across the legal landscape, this week’s layoffs are emblematic of the broader challenges that U.S. law firms have encountered over the past several months. To adapt to the changing industry dynamics, several prominent firms have initiated measures to address financial pressures and optimize their operations. Notable firms such as Reed Smith, Orrick, Herrington & Sutcliffe, Cooley, Dechert, Goodwin Procter, and Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner have all undertaken strategic initiatives that include reductions in both lawyer headcount and staff.

Beyond layoffs, some law firms have chosen to defer the start dates of incoming lawyers. Katten, for instance, announced a partial deferral of the start date for a segment of its incoming class of associates. This shift will see the affected associates commencing their roles on February 1, while the remainder of the cohort will adhere to the original start date in October. Katten clarified that the pace of demand within specific practice areas influenced this decision.

