Phelps Dunbar and Farris Bobango Set to Merge, Creating Southern Legal Powerhouse

Phelps Dunbar and Farris Bobango, two prominent law firms, have officially announced their merger, slated to commence on February 1st. The united entity will operate under the established brand of Phelps Dunbar.

Strategic Alliance Forms South’s Legal Giant

In an official press release, a firm representative declared that this strategic alliance would create “one of the South’s largest law firms,” boasting a formidable team of 400 lawyers spread across 14 cities in the southern United States.

Phelps Dunbar’s Enthusiastic Welcome

Expressing enthusiasm about the merger, Marshall Redmon, Managing Partner of Phelps Dunbar, emphasized the compatibility of Farris Bobango’s lawyers’ compatibility, diverse practice areas, and clientele. “The quality of the Farris Bobango lawyers, their practice areas, and clients are a match for us,” said Redmon. He further highlighted the appeal of the complementary Tennessee market, a region of strategic interest to Phelps Dunbar due to the state’s leadership in attracting early-stage and emerging companies. Redmon also noted Tennessee’s support for advanced manufacturing and healthcare and its crucial role in transportation for various industries.

Shared Values and Client-Centric Approach

Redmon praised Farris Bobango as a firm with solid client relationships and shared passion and commitment to assisting clients in achieving success. This mutual dedication to client satisfaction was cited as pivotal in the decision to merge.

Deal Details Remain Confidential

While the merger’s strategic benefits and cultural alignment have been highlighted, the terms of the deal remain undisclosed to the public. Both firms have chosen to keep the financial aspects of the merger confidential.

Farris Bobango’s Expertise

Farris Bobango, with a team of 25-plus lawyers, specializes in advising diverse businesses. Their areas of expertise encompass mergers and acquisitions, government relations, tax incentive financing, environmental law, construction law, and a broad spectrum of commercial litigation.

The merger marks a significant development in the legal landscape of the southern United States. Phelps Dunbar and Farris Bobango join forces to create a legal powerhouse with extensive regional reach and a commitment to providing top-tier legal services.

