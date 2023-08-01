Clark Hill Announces Merger with Barton Klugman & Oetting, its Fifth Combination Since 2022

Detroit-based law firm Clark Hill has made another significant expansion move in Los Angeles by absorbing Barton Klugman & Oetting, a renowned law firm specializing in business litigation for large national banks and M&A matters for middle-market companies. This merger marks the fifth successful combination for Clark Hill with smaller law firms since 2022, showcasing the firm’s commitment to strategic growth and industry leadership.



The recent merger with Barton Klugman & Oetting brings ten skilled lawyers into Clark Hill’s Los Angeles office, effectively increasing its headcount in the city to an impressive 75 lawyers. This move aligns with the firm’s mission to strengthen its presence in key legal markets and enhance the scope of services provided to its diverse client base.



Tod Beebe, the former managing partner of Barton Klugman & Oetting, expressed enthusiasm about the merger, highlighting the potential for even greater impact in the legal landscape. With a focus on serving large national banks in complex business litigation and middle market companies in M&A transactions, the Barton team brings valuable expertise that complements Clark Hill’s existing strengths.



What

Where

Search Jobs

See also: Clark Hill’s Recent Merger Contributes to a Dynamic Year for Law Firm Combinations



This merger is the latest in a series of strategic combinations that have propelled Clark Hill’s growth and extended its reach across the United States. Earlier this month, the firm successfully merged with Chicago-based law firm Funkhouser Vegosen Liebman & Dunn, adding 16 attorneys to its Chicago office. Similarly, in January and February, the firm expanded its Philadelphia presence significantly through mergers with real estate law firm Larsson & Scheuritzel and litigation firm Conrad O’Brien, respectively.

Make hiring a breeze – trust BCG Attorney Search to find the best candidates for your firm.

Get JD Journal in Your Mail Subscribe to our FREE daily news alerts and get the latest updates on the most happening events in the legal, business, and celebrity world. You also get your daily dose of humor and entertainment!!

Subscribe

Moreover, Clark Hill’s expansion efforts are not limited to domestic markets. In February 2022, the firm added a second office in Arizona through a successful combination with Phoenix-based business law firm Ryley Carlock & Applewhite. With approximately 700 attorneys and a growing network of 25 offices across the U.S., including locations in Dublin, Ireland, and Mexico City, Clark Hill is steadfast in its commitment to providing clients with exceptional legal services on a global scale.



John Hensien, CEO of Clark Hill, emphasized the firm’s strategic approach to growth, stating that the evaluation of each office’s needs and client requirements has been a top priority in their expansion journey. He also highlighted the firm’s active efforts to attract lateral partners, indicating a continued focus on attracting top legal talent to strengthen the firm’s capabilities.

Maximize your time and efficiency. Subscribe to JDJournal and get the news you need, when you need it.

As Clark Hill continues making strategic moves to expand its geographic footprint and practice areas, the legal industry can expect to witness its progressive growth and influence. With a commitment to client satisfaction and a track record of successful mergers, Clark Hill remains at the forefront of the legal sector, poised to make a significant impact in the years to come.



Don’t be a silent ninja! Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below.

MOST POPULAR ARTICLES sponsored by BCG ATTORNEY SEARCH Read More