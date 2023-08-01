Legal News

Major City Law Firms Announce Salary Increases for Newly Qualified Lawyers and Trainees
Download PDF
1 Star2 Stars3 Stars4 Stars5 Stars (No Ratings Yet)
Loading...

By
Posted on

Three prominent City law firms, Bird & Bird, HFW, and Dentons, have announced substantial salary increases for newly qualified (NQ) lawyers and trainees. These salary hikes come as a response to the competitive legal job market and the need to attract and retain top talent.

Bird & Bird’s NQ lawyers will now see their base salaries rise to Â£95,000, a commendable increase of just under 3% from the previous Â£92,400. The firm has also decided to enhance trainee salaries by around 4%, with first-year trainees receiving Â£47,000 (up from Â£45,000) and second-year trainees earning Â£52,000 (up from Â£50,000).

Following suit, HFW has implemented a remarkable 12% salary rise for its NQ solicitors, matching their counterparts at Bird & Bird with a new salary of Â£95,000. HFW’s trainees in London will also enjoy a salary increase of around 4%, starting at Â£46,000 in the first year and rising to Â£50,000 in the second year. The firm, known for its commitment to nurturing legal talent, typically offers 15 training contracts each year.

  
What
Where


See also: Budget Committee Approves Salary Boost for Assistant District Attorneys and Public Defenders

Not to be outdone, Dentons has raised NQ salaries by approximately 3% to reach the Â£95,000 mark, making them equally competitive with their peers at Bird & Bird and HFW. Dentons‘ trainees in London will also receive a boost in their pay, with first-year trainees earning Â£48,000 (previously Â£46,000) and second-year trainees receiving Â£52,000 (previously Â£50,000). The firm, one of the largest in the world, offers 35 training contracts annually, further demonstrating its commitment to investing in future legal talent.

Time to fill a position? BCG Attorney Search can help you find the perfect candidate.

Get JD Journal in Your Mail

Subscribe to our FREE daily news alerts and get the latest updates on the most happening events in the legal, business, and celebrity world. You also get your daily dose of humor and entertainment!!




NQ lawyers and trainees have warmly welcomed these salary adjustments across the three firms, as they reflect the firms’ recognition of the value and dedication of their junior legal professionals.

The upward trend in salary increases is not unique to these firms, as many other leading law firms have also raised their pay in recent weeks to stay competitive in the current job market. Firms such as Taylor Wessing, Travers Smith, CMS, Simmons & Simmons, and Ashurst have all made similar moves to attract and retain the best legal talents in the industry.



Don’t waste time searching for legal updates. Subscribe to JDJournal and get the latest news conveniently in one place.

The recent wave of salary hikes is a positive sign for aspiring lawyers, indicating a healthy demand for legal professionals in the market. These adjustments are expected to enhance job satisfaction and promote retention rates among NQ lawyers and trainees at these firms.

With the legal industry evolving and becoming increasingly competitive, firms recognize the significance of attracting and retaining top-tier talent. By offering competitive remuneration packages, these law firms are positioning themselves as desirable employers and reinforcing their commitment to nurturing the next generation of legal professionals.

The new salary structures will take effect in September, providing an exciting opportunity for aspiring lawyers to join these leading law firms and embark on a promising legal career. As the legal landscape continues to evolve, these salary increases demonstrate the firms’ dedication to remaining at the forefront of the industry and fostering a culture of excellence and growth.

Don’t be a silent ninja! Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below.

Related Items:, , , ,
Related Law Firms:


sponsored by LAW CROSSING

Read More

Recommended for you








 
 
 

TOP LEGAL JOB

  • SEARCH LEGAL JOBS

LEGAL JOB LISTING

RELEVANT JOBS

Law Firm Billing Specialist

USA-CT-Danbury

The billing specialist is responsible for the detailed work necessary to help attorneys revise, proc...

Apply now

Sr. Counsel - CA - Personal Injury Insurance Defense Trial Attorney

USA-CA-San Francisco

Hickey Smith Dodd is seeking a California Personal Injury Insurance Defense Attorney with significan...

Apply now

Legal Assistant - Insurance Defense

USA-FL-West Palm Beach

Insurance Defense Firm seeks qualified legal secretary with minimum 2-4 year previous experience wit...

Apply now

Legal Secretary

USA-MS-Oxford

Markow Walker, P.A. is currently seeking a Legal Secretary for our Oxford,MS location. Word and Word...

Apply now

BCG FEATURED JOB

Locations:

Keyword:



Search Now

Associate Attorney needed for Pottstown office

USA-PA-Pottstown

Pottstown office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks an associate attorney with exper...

Apply Now

Commercial Transactions and Real Estate Attorney

USA-NY-Brooklyn

Brooklyn office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks commercial transactions and real ...

Apply Now

Trial Attorney

USA-FL-Boca Raton

Boca Raton office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks a trial attorney with 10+ years...

Apply Now

Most Popular

Shearman & Sterling Elevates 10 Partners Across Global Practices in Strategic Move
54
Biglaw

Shearman & Sterling Elevates 10 Partners Across Global Practices in Strategic Move
Arizona State Law School Embraces AI in Applications
116
Law Students

Arizona State Law School Embraces AI in Applications
Blackstone Provides New Partner Hire as Simpson Thacher’s Choice
86
Biglaw

Blackstone Provides New Partner Hire as Simpson Thacher’s Choice
Williams & Connolly Faces $8 Million Malpractice Claim Over Alleged Negligent Legal Advice
42
Biglaw

Williams & Connolly Faces $8 Million Malpractice Claim Over Alleged Negligent Legal Advice
Ropes & Gray Joins Trend of In-Office Work Mandates for Attorneys
54
Breaking News

Ropes & Gray Joins Trend of In-Office Work Mandates for Attorneys
Blank Rome Launches Dallas Office with a Team of Top Attorneys
75
Biglaw

Blank Rome Launches Dallas Office with a Team of Top Attorneys
DLA Piper Prevails as Judge Recommends Sanctions in $180 Million Legal Malpractice Lawsuit
59
Breaking News

DLA Piper Prevails as Judge Recommends Sanctions in $180 Million Legal Malpractice Lawsuit
Steptoe & Johnson LLP Strengthens Roster with 35 New Hires from Stroock & Stroock & Lavan
59
Biglaw

Steptoe & Johnson LLP Strengthens Roster with 35 New Hires from Stroock & Stroock & Lavan
O’Melveny Attracts Liberty Media with Irresistible Offer
89
Biglaw

O’Melveny Attracts Liberty Media with Irresistible Offer
Florida Supreme Court Greenlights Online Small Claims Court Pilot Program
52
Legal News

Florida Supreme Court Greenlights Online Small Claims Court Pilot Program

Legal Career Resources

July 27, 2023 Best Law Firms to Work For: Fox Rothschild LLP

Fox Rothschild LLP: A Leader in Employee-Friendly Legal Services with an Excellent Work Environment Fox Rothschild LLP is a nationally recognized law firm committed to providing expert legal services and a positive work environment for its employees. With over 992 […]

read more

LEGAL RANKINGS

2023 State of the Lateral Law Firm Market


SEARCH IN ARCHIVE

To Top