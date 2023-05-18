Budget Committee Approves Salary Boost for Assistant District Attorneys and Public Defenders

Wisconsin is making progress in averting a constitutional crisis by addressing the urgent need to increase wages for Assistant District Attorneys (ADAs) and Public Defenders. On Wednesday, Republican lawmakers in Wisconsin unveiled a wage increase plan that calls for a substantial pay raise for these crucial legal professionals, surpassing the increase proposed by Governor Tony Evers in his budget.



Under the GOP proposal, the wages for Public Defenders and ADAs would rise to $36 per hour. The Joint Committee on Finance (JFC) unanimously passed this increase on Tuesday, marking a significant development in ensuring better compensation for these essential roles in the justice system.



The unanimous vote by the JFC and the leadership exhibited by Co-Chairs Senator Marklein and Representative Born have been met with gratitude. Fond Du Lac County District Attorney Eric Toney, who also serves as President of the Wisconsin District Attorneys’ Association, expressed his appreciation for the decision. Toney emphasized that this investment is transformative for public safety and prosecutors. The increased wages are expected to stabilize the ranks of prosecutors, enabling the recruitment and retention of excellent legal professionals who can work alongside law enforcement to ensure the safety of the community, bring justice to crime victims, and keep dangerous criminals off the streets.



What

Where

Search Jobs

Governor Evers had previously proposed an increase to $35 per hour for Public Defenders and ADAs. However, the Wisconsin GOP’s proposal slightly exceeds this amount, reflecting their commitment to addressing the wage issue effectively.

Find the legal job that fits your lifestyle and career goals with BCG Attorney Search.

Wisconsin Assembly Speaker Robin Vos has voiced his support for a substantial pay raise for Wisconsin ADAs. Vos emphasized the need to retain experienced professionals and acknowledged the significant student loan debt burdening law graduates who take on serious cases as ADAs. He stressed the importance of attracting the best and brightest individuals by offering competitive wages.



Get JD Journal in Your Mail Subscribe to our FREE daily news alerts and get the latest updates on the most happening events in the legal, business, and celebrity world. You also get your daily dose of humor and entertainment!!

Subscribe

During a Milwaukee Press Club event in May, Vos responded to a question about increasing wages for ADAs, highlighting the recent salary study conducted for the State Legislature. This study shed light on the need to think differently and adopt new strategies to attract top talent. Vos also criticized Governor Evers’ proposal, which he believed did not provide a high enough salary increase, especially for senior District Attorneys. Evers suggested an $8 per hour pay raise for starting ADAs, but Vos aimed to increase pay for new hires and senior District Attorneys.



The District Attorneys and Public Defenders shortage across Wisconsin has raised concerns about an impending constitutional crisis. Republican Senator AndrÃ© Jacque expressed support for the proposed wage increase, recognizing the urgent need to address the resource deficiencies within the criminal justice system.



On the other side of the political spectrum, Democratic Senator Chris Larson endorsed Governor Evers’ proposal of an $8 per hour pay increase for state public defenders and assistant district attorneys. Larson emphasized the critical nature of resolving the staffing crisis in Wisconsin’s criminal justice system to ensure speedy trials for individuals held pre-trial in local jails.



Margaret Hickey, President of the State Bar of Wisconsin, highlighted the challenges of attracting young lawyers to join the legal profession, particularly in the roles of Assistant Prosecutors and Public Defenders. Hickey noted the burden of significant student loan debt faced by recent law school graduates and emphasized the dire state of Wisconsin’s criminal justice system. As of January, there were 48 assistant district attorney vacancies statewide.



The decision to increase wages for Assistant District Attorneys and Public Defenders in Wisconsin is crucial to preventing a constitutional crisis. By providing better compensation for these vital legal professionals, the state aims to address staffing shortages, attract talented individuals, and ensure the effective administration of justice.



MOST POPULAR ARTICLES sponsored by BCG ATTORNEY SEARCH Read More