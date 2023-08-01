Virtual Law Firm Scale Expands its Reach with Acquisition of Texas IP Firm Creedon

Virtual law firm Scale has announced its first-ever acquisition of a small Texas-based intellectual property firm, Creedon. The addition of Creedon and its team of attorneys marks a significant milestone for Scale as it continues to redefine the traditional law firm business model.



Founded in Silicon Valley in 2020, Scale has emerged as one of the leading virtual law firms, leveraging cutting-edge technology to operate without physical offices. The firm’s innovative approach allows lawyers to work entirely remotely, attracting legal professionals seeking an alternative to the traditional billable-hour requirement and a greater share of fees collected from clients.



The recent acquisition sees James Creedon, the founder of Creedon, and two other attorneys from his firm join Scale’s growing team. James Creedon will take on the role of Deputy Managing Partner for Impact Initiatives at Scale, bringing with him a wealth of experience in military and community service, including his commendable efforts as a 9/11 rescue worker and New York City paramedic.



As the legal landscape continues to evolve, virtual law firms like Scale have garnered increased attention, especially during the pandemic when many other law firms were compelled to adopt remote work arrangements. Scale’s model has proven successful, and the firm has grown its workforce to approximately 65 lawyers, adept at handling various legal matters, including corporate and securities, financial technology, real estate, intellectual property, and litigation.

David Reidy, Managing Partner of Scale, expressed optimism about the future and noted a surge in interest from small boutique law firms looking to join Scale. He attributed this interest to Scale’s flexibility and ability to communicate with potential partners regardless of their location, unburdened by the constraints of brick-and-mortar offices. Reidy emphasized that Scale sees significant potential for further expansion through additional strategic acquisitions of firms seeking a non-traditional legal business model.



Prior to joining Scale, David Reidy served as Chief Legal Officer at fintech startup Payactiv, bringing valuable expertise to the firm’s leadership. Under his guidance, Scale has flourished, positioning itself as a frontrunner in the evolving legal services landscape.

The Creedon firm, established in 2017, had already been operating without a physical office, aligning well with Scale’s innovative approach. With the integration of Creedon’s legal talent and expertise, Scale aims to enhance its service offerings and strengthen its presence in the intellectual property domain.



As the legal industry continues to witness transformation and adaptation, Scale’s strategic move marks a crucial milestone in the firm’s growth trajectory. By attracting talented attorneys and expanding its practice areas, Scale is poised to shape the future of law practice, challenging traditional norms and fostering a dynamic and flexible legal environment.



