Biglaw

Virtual Law Firm Scale Expands its Reach with Acquisition of Texas IP Firm Creedon
Download PDF
1 Star2 Stars3 Stars4 Stars5 Stars (No Ratings Yet)
Loading...

By
Posted on

Virtual law firm Scale has announced its first-ever acquisition of a small Texas-based intellectual property firm, Creedon. The addition of Creedon and its team of attorneys marks a significant milestone for Scale as it continues to redefine the traditional law firm business model.

Founded in Silicon Valley in 2020, Scale has emerged as one of the leading virtual law firms, leveraging cutting-edge technology to operate without physical offices. The firm’s innovative approach allows lawyers to work entirely remotely, attracting legal professionals seeking an alternative to the traditional billable-hour requirement and a greater share of fees collected from clients.

The recent acquisition sees James Creedon, the founder of Creedon, and two other attorneys from his firm join Scale’s growing team. James Creedon will take on the role of Deputy Managing Partner for Impact Initiatives at Scale, bringing with him a wealth of experience in military and community service, including his commendable efforts as a 9/11 rescue worker and New York City paramedic.

  
What
Where


See also: Blackstone Provides New Partner Hire as Simpson Thacher’s Choice

As the legal landscape continues to evolve, virtual law firms like Scale have garnered increased attention, especially during the pandemic when many other law firms were compelled to adopt remote work arrangements. Scale’s model has proven successful, and the firm has grown its workforce to approximately 65 lawyers, adept at handling various legal matters, including corporate and securities, financial technology, real estate, intellectual property, and litigation.

Get ahead of the competition by submitting your resume to LawCrossing â€“ don’t wait any longer!

Get JD Journal in Your Mail

Subscribe to our FREE daily news alerts and get the latest updates on the most happening events in the legal, business, and celebrity world. You also get your daily dose of humor and entertainment!!




David Reidy, Managing Partner of Scale, expressed optimism about the future and noted a surge in interest from small boutique law firms looking to join Scale. He attributed this interest to Scale’s flexibility and ability to communicate with potential partners regardless of their location, unburdened by the constraints of brick-and-mortar offices. Reidy emphasized that Scale sees significant potential for further expansion through additional strategic acquisitions of firms seeking a non-traditional legal business model.

Prior to joining Scale, David Reidy served as Chief Legal Officer at fintech startup Payactiv, bringing valuable expertise to the firm’s leadership. Under his guidance, Scale has flourished, positioning itself as a frontrunner in the evolving legal services landscape.



Stay ahead in the legal game! Subscribe to JDJournal for hassle-free access to the latest legal news, delivered right to your inbox.

The Creedon firm, established in 2017, had already been operating without a physical office, aligning well with Scale’s innovative approach. With the integration of Creedon’s legal talent and expertise, Scale aims to enhance its service offerings and strengthen its presence in the intellectual property domain.

As the legal industry continues to witness transformation and adaptation, Scale’s strategic move marks a crucial milestone in the firm’s growth trajectory. By attracting talented attorneys and expanding its practice areas, Scale is poised to shape the future of law practice, challenging traditional norms and fostering a dynamic and flexible legal environment.

Don’t be a silent ninja! Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below.

Related Items:, , , ,
Related Law Firms:


sponsored by LAW CROSSING

Read More

Recommended for you








 
 
 

TOP LEGAL JOB

  • SEARCH LEGAL JOBS

LEGAL JOB LISTING

RELEVANT JOBS

Law Firm Billing Specialist

USA-CT-Danbury

The billing specialist is responsible for the detailed work necessary to help attorneys revise, proc...

Apply now

Sr. Counsel - CA - Personal Injury Insurance Defense Trial Attorney

USA-CA-San Francisco

Hickey Smith Dodd is seeking a California Personal Injury Insurance Defense Attorney with significan...

Apply now

Legal Assistant - Insurance Defense

USA-FL-West Palm Beach

Insurance Defense Firm seeks qualified legal secretary with minimum 2-4 year previous experience wit...

Apply now

Legal Secretary

USA-MS-Oxford

Markow Walker, P.A. is currently seeking a Legal Secretary for our Oxford,MS location. Word and Word...

Apply now

BCG FEATURED JOB

Locations:

Keyword:



Search Now

Associate Attorney needed for Pottstown office

USA-PA-Pottstown

Pottstown office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks an associate attorney with exper...

Apply Now

Commercial Transactions and Real Estate Attorney

USA-NY-Brooklyn

Brooklyn office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks commercial transactions and real ...

Apply Now

Trial Attorney

USA-FL-Boca Raton

Boca Raton office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks a trial attorney with 10+ years...

Apply Now

Most Popular

Shearman & Sterling Elevates 10 Partners Across Global Practices in Strategic Move
54
Biglaw

Shearman & Sterling Elevates 10 Partners Across Global Practices in Strategic Move
Arizona State Law School Embraces AI in Applications
116
Law Students

Arizona State Law School Embraces AI in Applications
Blackstone Provides New Partner Hire as Simpson Thacher’s Choice
86
Biglaw

Blackstone Provides New Partner Hire as Simpson Thacher’s Choice
Williams & Connolly Faces $8 Million Malpractice Claim Over Alleged Negligent Legal Advice
42
Biglaw

Williams & Connolly Faces $8 Million Malpractice Claim Over Alleged Negligent Legal Advice
Ropes & Gray Joins Trend of In-Office Work Mandates for Attorneys
54
Breaking News

Ropes & Gray Joins Trend of In-Office Work Mandates for Attorneys
Blank Rome Launches Dallas Office with a Team of Top Attorneys
75
Biglaw

Blank Rome Launches Dallas Office with a Team of Top Attorneys
DLA Piper Prevails as Judge Recommends Sanctions in $180 Million Legal Malpractice Lawsuit
59
Breaking News

DLA Piper Prevails as Judge Recommends Sanctions in $180 Million Legal Malpractice Lawsuit
Steptoe & Johnson LLP Strengthens Roster with 35 New Hires from Stroock & Stroock & Lavan
59
Biglaw

Steptoe & Johnson LLP Strengthens Roster with 35 New Hires from Stroock & Stroock & Lavan
O’Melveny Attracts Liberty Media with Irresistible Offer
89
Biglaw

O’Melveny Attracts Liberty Media with Irresistible Offer
Florida Supreme Court Greenlights Online Small Claims Court Pilot Program
52
Legal News

Florida Supreme Court Greenlights Online Small Claims Court Pilot Program

Legal Career Resources

July 27, 2023 Best Law Firms to Work For: Fox Rothschild LLP

Fox Rothschild LLP: A Leader in Employee-Friendly Legal Services with an Excellent Work Environment Fox Rothschild LLP is a nationally recognized law firm committed to providing expert legal services and a positive work environment for its employees. With over 992 […]

read more

LEGAL RANKINGS

2023 State of the Lateral Law Firm Market


SEARCH IN ARCHIVE

To Top