Shearman & Sterling Elevates 10 Partners Across Global Practices in Strategic Move

Global law firm Shearman & Sterling has announced the election of 10 new partners, effective as of July 1, 2023. These internally promoted partners have demonstrated exceptional talent and represent eight of the firm’s practices across five offices, including Dallas, Hong Kong, London, New York, and Toronto. The diverse expertise of the new partners encompasses areas such as Bank Finance, Capital Markets, Derivatives, Funds, International Arbitration, Intellectual Property Transactions, Mergers & Acquisitions (M&A), and Project Development & Finance.

JB Betker (New York, Intellectual Property Transactions) advises clients on licensing and technology development arrangements, mergers and acquisitions, corporate financings, and capital markets offerings. Sara Couling (London, Derivatives & Structured Products) brings extensive experience in English law derivatives transactions, as well as expertise in bank finance, structured finance, and debt capital markets. Kerri Durso (New York, Derivatives & Structured Products) represents buy-side, sell-side, and derivatives clearinghouses in structuring and documenting complex over-the-counter and exchange-traded derivatives transactions. Anil Motwani (Hong Kong, Investment Funds) specializes in advising Asia-based sponsors on the formation and operation of private funds, including private equity, venture capital, real estate, and hedge funds. Robert O’Leary (New York, Project Development & Finance) advises on limited recourse, corporate, and acquisition financings, and project development in the energy, infrastructure, and natural resources sectors, with a particular emphasis on Latin America. Frank Oliver (New York, Finance) specializes in a wide range of financing transactions, including leveraged and investment-grade acquisition financings, syndicated bank loans, private credit loans, and asset-based finance. Kyle Park (Dallas, Mergers & Acquisitions) focuses on national and international M&A, private equity, special purpose acquisition companies (SPACs), and general corporate and securities matters, Park brings his expertise to clients in Dallas. Jason Prattâ€™s (New York, Environmental) practice revolves around the impact of environmental and climate change laws and regulations on commercial transactions. Ryan Robski (Toronto, Capital Markets) advises issuer and investment bank clients on various capital markets matters, with a particular expertise in cross-border transactions. Edward Taylor (Hong Kong, International Arbitration) represents and advises companies, States, and State-owned entities in commercial and investment treaty disputes.



See also: Allen & Overy Managing Partner Steps Down amidst Shearman Merger Talks



The elevation of these new partners highlights Shearman & Sterling‘s commitment to excellence and further strengthens the firm’s position in the legal industry. With their diverse skills and international experience, these lawyers are poised to significantly impact the firm’s growth and global presence.



