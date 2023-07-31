Biglaw

Shearman & Sterling Elevates 10 Partners Across Global Practices in Strategic Move
1 Star2 Stars3 Stars4 Stars5 Stars (No Ratings Yet)
Loading...

By
Posted on

Global law firm Shearman & Sterling has announced the election of 10 new partners, effective as of July 1, 2023. These internally promoted partners have demonstrated exceptional talent and represent eight of the firm’s practices across five offices, including Dallas, Hong Kong, London, New York, and Toronto. The diverse expertise of the new partners encompasses areas such as Bank Finance, Capital Markets, Derivatives, Funds, International Arbitration, Intellectual Property Transactions, Mergers & Acquisitions (M&A), and Project Development & Finance.

Take control of your legal job search and sign up for LawCrossing today.

JB Betker (New York, Intellectual Property Transactions) advises clients on licensing and technology development arrangements, mergers and acquisitions, corporate financings, and capital markets offerings. Sara Couling (London, Derivatives & Structured Products) brings extensive experience in English law derivatives transactions, as well as expertise in bank finance, structured finance, and debt capital markets. Kerri Durso (New York, Derivatives & Structured Products) represents buy-side, sell-side, and derivatives clearinghouses in structuring and documenting complex over-the-counter and exchange-traded derivatives transactions. Anil Motwani (Hong Kong, Investment Funds) specializes in advising Asia-based sponsors on the formation and operation of private funds, including private equity, venture capital, real estate, and hedge funds. Robert O’Leary (New York, Project Development & Finance) advises on limited recourse, corporate, and acquisition financings, and project development in the energy, infrastructure, and natural resources sectors, with a particular emphasis on Latin America. Frank Oliver (New York, Finance) specializes in a wide range of financing transactions, including leveraged and investment-grade acquisition financings, syndicated bank loans, private credit loans, and asset-based finance. Kyle Park (Dallas, Mergers & Acquisitions) focuses on national and international M&A, private equity, special purpose acquisition companies (SPACs), and general corporate and securities matters, Park brings his expertise to clients in Dallas. Jason Prattâ€™s (New York, Environmental) practice revolves around the impact of environmental and climate change laws and regulations on commercial transactions. Ryan Robski (Toronto, Capital Markets) advises issuer and investment bank clients on various capital markets matters, with a particular expertise in cross-border transactions. Edward Taylor (Hong Kong, International Arbitration) represents and advises companies, States, and State-owned entities in commercial and investment treaty disputes. 

  
What
Where


See also: Allen & Overy Managing Partner Steps Down amidst Shearman Merger Talks

The elevation of these new partners highlights Shearman & Sterling‘s commitment to excellence and further strengthens the firm’s position in the legal industry. With their diverse skills and international experience, these lawyers are poised to significantly impact the firm’s growth and global presence.

Don’t be a silent ninja! Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below.

Get JD Journal in Your Mail

Subscribe to our FREE daily news alerts and get the latest updates on the most happening events in the legal, business, and celebrity world. You also get your daily dose of humor and entertainment!!




Related Items:, , , ,
Related Law Firms:


sponsored by LAW CROSSING

Read More

Recommended for you








 
 
 

TOP LEGAL JOB

  • SEARCH LEGAL JOBS

LEGAL JOB LISTING

RELEVANT JOBS

Family Law Attorney

USA-CO-Lakewood

Description: The Bagley Law Firm is a thriving, busy, law firm practicing in the courts of Northe...

Apply now

Litigation Associate Attorney

USA-MO-Springfield

The Law Firm of Carnahan Evans PC is seeking a Litigation associate attorney to join our firm in Spr...

Apply now

Paralegal/Legal Assistant

USA-CA-San Diego

We are currently seeking a skilled and bilingual (Spanish/English) Legal assistant/Paralegal to join...

Apply now

Immigration Attorney

USA-MN-Minneapolis

Description: Assist the law firm in representing clients in legal proceedings, drafting legal doc...

Apply now

BCG FEATURED JOB

Locations:

Keyword:



Search Now

Associate Attorney needed for Pottstown office

USA-PA-Pottstown

Pottstown office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks an associate attorney with exper...

Apply Now

Commercial Transactions and Real Estate Attorney

USA-NY-Brooklyn

Brooklyn office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks commercial transactions and real ...

Apply Now

Trial Attorney

USA-FL-Boca Raton

Boca Raton office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks a trial attorney with 10+ years...

Apply Now

Most Popular

Arizona State Law School Embraces AI in Applications
85
Law Students

Arizona State Law School Embraces AI in Applications
Ropes & Gray Joins Trend of In-Office Work Mandates for Attorneys
50
Breaking News

Ropes & Gray Joins Trend of In-Office Work Mandates for Attorneys
Blank Rome Launches Dallas Office with a Team of Top Attorneys
57
Biglaw

Blank Rome Launches Dallas Office with a Team of Top Attorneys
DLA Piper Prevails as Judge Recommends Sanctions in $180 Million Legal Malpractice Lawsuit
56
Breaking News

DLA Piper Prevails as Judge Recommends Sanctions in $180 Million Legal Malpractice Lawsuit
Steptoe & Johnson LLP Strengthens Roster with 35 New Hires from Stroock & Stroock & Lavan
55
Biglaw

Steptoe & Johnson LLP Strengthens Roster with 35 New Hires from Stroock & Stroock & Lavan
O’Melveny Attracts Liberty Media with Irresistible Offer
86
Biglaw

O’Melveny Attracts Liberty Media with Irresistible Offer
U.S. Justice Department Investigates Elite Colleges in Antitrust Lawsuit Over Financial Aid Practices
73
Law Students

U.S. Justice Department Investigates Elite Colleges in Antitrust Lawsuit Over Financial Aid Practices
Twitter Rebranding to X Faces Legal Hurdles with Meta and Microsoft’s Intellectual Property Rights
49
Legal Technology News

Twitter Rebranding to X Faces Legal Hurdles with Meta and Microsoft’s Intellectual Property Rights
Quinn Emanuel Discloses Limited Client Data Breach in Recent Cyber Attack
69
Breaking News

Quinn Emanuel Discloses Limited Client Data Breach in Recent Cyber Attack
Lions Gate Entertainment Enlists O’Melveny as New General Counsel to Strengthen Legal Team
68
Biglaw

Lions Gate Entertainment Enlists O’Melveny as New General Counsel to Strengthen Legal Team

Legal Career Resources

July 27, 2023 Best Law Firms to Work For: Fox Rothschild LLP

Fox Rothschild LLP: A Leader in Employee-Friendly Legal Services with an Excellent Work Environment Fox Rothschild LLP is a nationally recognized law firm committed to providing expert legal services and a positive work environment for its employees. With over 992 […]

read more

LEGAL RANKINGS

2023 State of the Lateral Law Firm Market


SEARCH IN ARCHIVE

To Top