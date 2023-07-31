President Biden Nominates Magistrate Judge for 7th US Circuit Court of Appeals from Northern Indiana

President Joe Biden is set to nominate Joshua Kolar, a federal magistrate judge serving in northern Indiana, to the esteemed 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, as reported by the White House on Thursday.



Having assumed the role of a magistrate judge on the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Indiana in 2019, Kolar brings a wealth of legal experience to his nomination. Prior to this appointment, he served as an assistant U.S. attorney for the same district from 2007 to 2018, gaining significant expertise as the lead attorney for national security matters from 2015 to 2018.



The 7th Circuit Court of Appeals presides over cases originating from Indiana, Illinois, and Wisconsin, making this nomination significant in shaping the region’s legal landscape.

In addition to his legal career, Kolar has been an active member of the U.S. Navy Reserve since 2009, where he currently holds the rank of lieutenant commander. His dedication to service led him to Afghanistan, where he served on active duty during 2014-15.



Kolar earned his law degree from Northwestern University in 2003, further establishing his academic prowess and qualifications.



As the nomination process unfolds, legal experts and observers are likely to closely monitor Kolar’s background and experience, considering the potential impact his appointment could have on the 7th Circuit Court’s future decisions.



