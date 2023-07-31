Legal News

President Biden Nominates Magistrate Judge for 7th US Circuit Court of Appeals from Northern Indiana
Download PDF
1 Star2 Stars3 Stars4 Stars5 Stars (No Ratings Yet)
Loading...

By
Posted on

President Joe Biden is set to nominate Joshua Kolar, a federal magistrate judge serving in northern Indiana, to the esteemed 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, as reported by the White House on Thursday.

Having assumed the role of a magistrate judge on the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Indiana in 2019, Kolar brings a wealth of legal experience to his nomination. Prior to this appointment, he served as an assistant U.S. attorney for the same district from 2007 to 2018, gaining significant expertise as the lead attorney for national security matters from 2015 to 2018.

The 7th Circuit Court of Appeals presides over cases originating from Indiana, Illinois, and Wisconsin, making this nomination significant in shaping the region’s legal landscape.

  
What
Where


Ready to take the first step towards your dream legal job? Start your search with BCG Attorney Search now!

In addition to his legal career, Kolar has been an active member of the U.S. Navy Reserve since 2009, where he currently holds the rank of lieutenant commander. His dedication to service led him to Afghanistan, where he served on active duty during 2014-15.

Kolar earned his law degree from Northwestern University in 2003, further establishing his academic prowess and qualifications.

Get JD Journal in Your Mail

Subscribe to our FREE daily news alerts and get the latest updates on the most happening events in the legal, business, and celebrity world. You also get your daily dose of humor and entertainment!!




As the nomination process unfolds, legal experts and observers are likely to closely monitor Kolar’s background and experience, considering the potential impact his appointment could have on the 7th Circuit Court’s future decisions.

Don’t be a silent ninja! Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below.



Related Items:, , , ,
Related Law Firms:


sponsored by LAW CROSSING

Read More

 

TOP LEGAL JOB

  • SEARCH LEGAL JOBS

LEGAL JOB LISTING

RELEVANT JOBS

Family Law Attorney

USA-CO-Lakewood

Description: The Bagley Law Firm is a thriving, busy, law firm practicing in the courts of Northe...

Apply now

Litigation Associate Attorney

USA-MO-Springfield

The Law Firm of Carnahan Evans PC is seeking a Litigation associate attorney to join our firm in Spr...

Apply now

Paralegal/Legal Assistant

USA-CA-San Diego

We are currently seeking a skilled and bilingual (Spanish/English) Legal assistant/Paralegal to join...

Apply now

Immigration Attorney

USA-MN-Minneapolis

Description: Assist the law firm in representing clients in legal proceedings, drafting legal doc...

Apply now

BCG FEATURED JOB

Locations:

Keyword:



Search Now

Associate Attorney needed for Pottstown office

USA-PA-Pottstown

Pottstown office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks an associate attorney with exper...

Apply Now

Commercial Transactions and Real Estate Attorney

USA-NY-Brooklyn

Brooklyn office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks commercial transactions and real ...

Apply Now

Trial Attorney

USA-FL-Boca Raton

Boca Raton office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks a trial attorney with 10+ years...

Apply Now

Most Popular

Arizona State Law School Embraces AI in Applications
85
Law Students

Arizona State Law School Embraces AI in Applications
Ropes & Gray Joins Trend of In-Office Work Mandates for Attorneys
50
Breaking News

Ropes & Gray Joins Trend of In-Office Work Mandates for Attorneys
Blank Rome Launches Dallas Office with a Team of Top Attorneys
57
Biglaw

Blank Rome Launches Dallas Office with a Team of Top Attorneys
DLA Piper Prevails as Judge Recommends Sanctions in $180 Million Legal Malpractice Lawsuit
56
Breaking News

DLA Piper Prevails as Judge Recommends Sanctions in $180 Million Legal Malpractice Lawsuit
Steptoe & Johnson LLP Strengthens Roster with 35 New Hires from Stroock & Stroock & Lavan
55
Biglaw

Steptoe & Johnson LLP Strengthens Roster with 35 New Hires from Stroock & Stroock & Lavan
O’Melveny Attracts Liberty Media with Irresistible Offer
86
Biglaw

O’Melveny Attracts Liberty Media with Irresistible Offer
U.S. Justice Department Investigates Elite Colleges in Antitrust Lawsuit Over Financial Aid Practices
73
Law Students

U.S. Justice Department Investigates Elite Colleges in Antitrust Lawsuit Over Financial Aid Practices
Twitter Rebranding to X Faces Legal Hurdles with Meta and Microsoft’s Intellectual Property Rights
49
Legal Technology News

Twitter Rebranding to X Faces Legal Hurdles with Meta and Microsoft’s Intellectual Property Rights
Quinn Emanuel Discloses Limited Client Data Breach in Recent Cyber Attack
69
Breaking News

Quinn Emanuel Discloses Limited Client Data Breach in Recent Cyber Attack
Lions Gate Entertainment Enlists O’Melveny as New General Counsel to Strengthen Legal Team
68
Biglaw

Lions Gate Entertainment Enlists O’Melveny as New General Counsel to Strengthen Legal Team

Legal Career Resources

July 27, 2023 Best Law Firms to Work For: Fox Rothschild LLP

Fox Rothschild LLP: A Leader in Employee-Friendly Legal Services with an Excellent Work Environment Fox Rothschild LLP is a nationally recognized law firm committed to providing expert legal services and a positive work environment for its employees. With over 992 […]

read more

LEGAL RANKINGS

2023 State of the Lateral Law Firm Market


SEARCH IN ARCHIVE

To Top