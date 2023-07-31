Senator Demands Investigation as Lawyer Allegedly Misrepresents Identity in Hunter Biden Case

GOP Senator Pete Ricketts from Nebraska is calling for a disciplinary inquiry into the legal team representing Hunter Biden after a judge accused one of the lawyers of deceptive practices in court. U.S. District Judge Maryellen Noreika released an order this week, threatening sanctions against Hunter Biden’s legal team, particularly Latham & Watkins lawyer Jessica Bengels, for allegedly misrepresenting her identity to court officials.



In the ongoing criminal tax case involving President Biden’s son, Bengels reportedly contacted the Clerk’s Office, posing as an associate of lawyers affiliated with the House Republican Ways & Means Committee. The committee has been conducting its own investigation into Hunter Biden. The judge’s order indicated that this attempt was made to improperly persuade the Clerk’s Office to remove a key document from the case.



Sen. Pete Ricketts expressed concerns about the potential weaponization of the justice system against President Biden’s political opponents, while also highlighting the need for accountability for any misconduct or favoritism within Hunter Biden’s legal team. Ricketts pointed out that such actions could seriously damage faith in the justice system, and restoring its integrity is of utmost importance.



Ricketts urged the courts in New York and Washington, D.C., where Hunter Biden’s lawyers are licensed to practice, to initiate an ethics investigation into both Jessica Bengels and lead lawyer Christopher Clark. He emphasized the significance of maintaining strict ethical standards in the legal profession to protect colleagues, clients, and the court.

In a letter sent to the New York Departmental Disciplinary Committee for the First Department and the District of Columbia’s Office of Disciplinary Counsel, Ricketts requested swift action to examine the actions of attorneys Christopher Clark and Jessica L. Bengels. He stressed that regardless of who made the call to the Clerk’s Office, the circumstances surrounding the incident warrant a thorough investigation.



The plea agreement between Hunter Biden and U.S. attorneys reportedly fell apart during the same week, adding further complexity to the situation. While the exact details of the matter remain unclear, Ricketts emphasized the importance of upholding ethical standards in the legal profession. He asserted that Christopher Clark, as Hunter Biden’s lead lawyer, is responsible for ensuring his team conducts themselves in accordance with the Rules of Professional Conduct.



The senator’s call for investigations aims to shed light on the alleged misconduct and restore public confidence in the legal process. Ricketts’ plea for accountability underscores the significance of adhering to ethical guidelines for attorneys and the courts, legislatures, and state bars that oversee the legal profession.



