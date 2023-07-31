Legal News

Senator Demands Investigation as Lawyer Allegedly Misrepresents Identity in Hunter Biden Case
Download PDF
1 Star2 Stars3 Stars4 Stars5 Stars (No Ratings Yet)
Loading...

By
Posted on

GOP Senator Pete Ricketts from Nebraska is calling for a disciplinary inquiry into the legal team representing Hunter Biden after a judge accused one of the lawyers of deceptive practices in court. U.S. District Judge Maryellen Noreika released an order this week, threatening sanctions against Hunter Biden’s legal team, particularly Latham & Watkins lawyer Jessica Bengels, for allegedly misrepresenting her identity to court officials.

In the ongoing criminal tax case involving President Biden’s son, Bengels reportedly contacted the Clerk’s Office, posing as an associate of lawyers affiliated with the House Republican Ways & Means Committee. The committee has been conducting its own investigation into Hunter Biden. The judge’s order indicated that this attempt was made to improperly persuade the Clerk’s Office to remove a key document from the case.

Sen. Pete Ricketts expressed concerns about the potential weaponization of the justice system against President Biden’s political opponents, while also highlighting the need for accountability for any misconduct or favoritism within Hunter Biden’s legal team. Ricketts pointed out that such actions could seriously damage faith in the justice system, and restoring its integrity is of utmost importance.

  
What
Where


Ricketts urged the courts in New York and Washington, D.C., where Hunter Biden’s lawyers are licensed to practice, to initiate an ethics investigation into both Jessica Bengels and lead lawyer Christopher Clark. He emphasized the significance of maintaining strict ethical standards in the legal profession to protect colleagues, clients, and the court.

Time to fill a position? BCG Attorney Search can help you find the perfect candidate.

In a letter sent to the New York Departmental Disciplinary Committee for the First Department and the District of Columbia’s Office of Disciplinary Counsel, Ricketts requested swift action to examine the actions of attorneys Christopher Clark and Jessica L. Bengels. He stressed that regardless of who made the call to the Clerk’s Office, the circumstances surrounding the incident warrant a thorough investigation.

Get JD Journal in Your Mail

Subscribe to our FREE daily news alerts and get the latest updates on the most happening events in the legal, business, and celebrity world. You also get your daily dose of humor and entertainment!!




The plea agreement between Hunter Biden and U.S. attorneys reportedly fell apart during the same week, adding further complexity to the situation. While the exact details of the matter remain unclear, Ricketts emphasized the importance of upholding ethical standards in the legal profession. He asserted that Christopher Clark, as Hunter Biden’s lead lawyer, is responsible for ensuring his team conducts themselves in accordance with the Rules of Professional Conduct.

The senator’s call for investigations aims to shed light on the alleged misconduct and restore public confidence in the legal process. Ricketts’ plea for accountability underscores the significance of adhering to ethical guidelines for attorneys and the courts, legislatures, and state bars that oversee the legal profession.



Don’t be a silent ninja! Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below.

Related Items:, , , ,
Related Law Firms:


sponsored by LAW CROSSING

Read More

Recommended for you








 
 
 

TOP LEGAL JOB

  • SEARCH LEGAL JOBS

LEGAL JOB LISTING

RELEVANT JOBS

Family Law Attorney

USA-CO-Lakewood

Description: The Bagley Law Firm is a thriving, busy, law firm practicing in the courts of Northe...

Apply now

Litigation Associate Attorney

USA-MO-Springfield

The Law Firm of Carnahan Evans PC is seeking a Litigation associate attorney to join our firm in Spr...

Apply now

Paralegal/Legal Assistant

USA-CA-San Diego

We are currently seeking a skilled and bilingual (Spanish/English) Legal assistant/Paralegal to join...

Apply now

Immigration Attorney

USA-MN-Minneapolis

Description: Assist the law firm in representing clients in legal proceedings, drafting legal doc...

Apply now

BCG FEATURED JOB

Locations:

Keyword:



Search Now

Associate Attorney needed for Pottstown office

USA-PA-Pottstown

Pottstown office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks an associate attorney with exper...

Apply Now

Commercial Transactions and Real Estate Attorney

USA-NY-Brooklyn

Brooklyn office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks commercial transactions and real ...

Apply Now

Trial Attorney

USA-FL-Boca Raton

Boca Raton office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks a trial attorney with 10+ years...

Apply Now

Most Popular

Arizona State Law School Embraces AI in Applications
85
Law Students

Arizona State Law School Embraces AI in Applications
Ropes & Gray Joins Trend of In-Office Work Mandates for Attorneys
50
Breaking News

Ropes & Gray Joins Trend of In-Office Work Mandates for Attorneys
Blank Rome Launches Dallas Office with a Team of Top Attorneys
57
Biglaw

Blank Rome Launches Dallas Office with a Team of Top Attorneys
DLA Piper Prevails as Judge Recommends Sanctions in $180 Million Legal Malpractice Lawsuit
56
Breaking News

DLA Piper Prevails as Judge Recommends Sanctions in $180 Million Legal Malpractice Lawsuit
Steptoe & Johnson LLP Strengthens Roster with 35 New Hires from Stroock & Stroock & Lavan
55
Biglaw

Steptoe & Johnson LLP Strengthens Roster with 35 New Hires from Stroock & Stroock & Lavan
O’Melveny Attracts Liberty Media with Irresistible Offer
86
Biglaw

O’Melveny Attracts Liberty Media with Irresistible Offer
U.S. Justice Department Investigates Elite Colleges in Antitrust Lawsuit Over Financial Aid Practices
73
Law Students

U.S. Justice Department Investigates Elite Colleges in Antitrust Lawsuit Over Financial Aid Practices
Twitter Rebranding to X Faces Legal Hurdles with Meta and Microsoft’s Intellectual Property Rights
49
Legal Technology News

Twitter Rebranding to X Faces Legal Hurdles with Meta and Microsoft’s Intellectual Property Rights
Quinn Emanuel Discloses Limited Client Data Breach in Recent Cyber Attack
69
Breaking News

Quinn Emanuel Discloses Limited Client Data Breach in Recent Cyber Attack
Lions Gate Entertainment Enlists O’Melveny as New General Counsel to Strengthen Legal Team
68
Biglaw

Lions Gate Entertainment Enlists O’Melveny as New General Counsel to Strengthen Legal Team

Legal Career Resources

July 27, 2023 Best Law Firms to Work For: Fox Rothschild LLP

Fox Rothschild LLP: A Leader in Employee-Friendly Legal Services with an Excellent Work Environment Fox Rothschild LLP is a nationally recognized law firm committed to providing expert legal services and a positive work environment for its employees. With over 992 […]

read more

LEGAL RANKINGS

2023 State of the Lateral Law Firm Market


SEARCH IN ARCHIVE

To Top