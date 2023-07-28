Biglaw

Greenberg Traurig Law Firm Relocates to Vibrant Fulton Market
Global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP has exciting plans ahead for its Chicago office as it prepares to move to a cutting-edge, state-of-the-art mixed-use development in the vibrant Fulton Market neighborhood in 2025. This strategic relocation is set to propel the firm into a new era of innovation and growth.

The awe-inspiring building at 360 N. Green, standing tall at 24 stories, is a remarkable project owned by the renowned real estate development firm, Sterling Bay. Boasting an impressive 500,000 square feet of space, the structure is designed to accommodate a variety of purposes, with modern office spaces, ground-floor retail, and a host of full-service amenities. Among the esteemed occupants of this architectural gem, Greenberg Traurig is all set to secure approximately 90,000 square feet to establish its new home.

Rita M. Powers, co-managing shareholder of the Chicago office and the Real Estate Litigation Practice co-chair, expressed enthusiasm about the move, stating, “We thought long and hard about where we wanted to make our next home. The Fulton Market neighborhood and the office building itself reflect the innovative, entrepreneurial culture of Greenberg Traurig. We were ready for a change that fosters fresh collaboration and a sense of community.” With the desire to embrace a dynamic environment that nurtures teamwork and creativity, Greenberg Traurig’s decision aligns perfectly with the spirit of Fulton Market.

  
The Fulton Market neighborhood, known for its rapid growth and burgeoning business community, has attracted the attention of major global companies, with many choosing to establish their headquarters in this thriving area. This strategic choice allows Greenberg Traurig to be in the heart of a bustling commercial hub, fostering opportunities for strategic partnerships and staying closely connected to industry trends and innovations.

As the law firm prepares to embark on this transformative journey, the move signifies a commitment to embrace change and position themselves at the forefront of legal excellence. By moving to a location that resonates with their values and aspirations, Greenberg Traurig aims to nurture fresh perspectives and enhance their client services, pushing the boundaries of legal practice and client satisfaction.

With the move scheduled for 2025, anticipation builds as the legal community eagerly awaits Greenberg Traurig‘s remarkable transition to their new Fulton Market home. The stage is set for a future filled with growth, collaboration, and success as the firm continues its mission to provide exceptional legal counsel and positively impact the global business landscape.



