Outten & Golden Employment Law Firm Witnesses Formation of Lawyers’ Union

Outten & Golden, a distinguished U.S.-based law firm renowned for representing plaintiffs in labor and employment litigation, recently announced that it has voluntarily recognized a union formed by its associate attorneys. The newly established union, named “Outten & Golden United,” marks a significant development in the legal industry, reflecting the firm’s commitment to supporting workers’ rights and labor movements.



Managing partner Adam Klein expressed that the formation of the union was a “logical next step” for Outten & Golden, considering their long-standing work in representing workers and unions, including notable clients like the Communications Workers of America. Klein emphasized the firm’s strong alignment with the interests of the union and reiterated that the newly formed union is independent and not affiliated with any existing U.S. union organization.



Comprising all 24 of the firm’s associate lawyers, Outten & Golden United aims to promote workplace democracy, equity, and transparency within the legal profession and beyond. The union’s dedication to fostering positive labor practices signals a proactive approach in advocating for fair treatment and better working conditions for its members.



Outten & Golden United expressed its enthusiasm for establishing a historic and productive bargaining relationship with the firm while refraining from commenting further on the matter. As the union embarks on this journey, it plans to negotiate a collective bargaining agreement with the law firm. While this process could potentially involve some challenges and complexities, both parties are eager to reach an agreement benefiting all stakeholders.

Associate attorneys, unlike partners, are typically salaried employees in most U.S. law firms and lack the partial ownership and stake in the firm’s profits that partners possess. With the formation of the union, associate attorneys at Outten & Golden have a unique opportunity to collectively address their concerns, negotiate better compensation packages, and improve their overall working conditions.



The law firm, known for its presence in New York, San Francisco, and Washington, D.C., only learned about the union’s existence on a Friday, indicating that the formation process had been relatively discreet. Moving forward, both parties will embark on the negotiation phase, where they will discuss various aspects of the collective bargaining agreement. The timeline for these talks is uncertain, and Managing Partner Adam Klein admitted that the experience is new for him as well, implying a sense of openness to finding common ground during the negotiations.



Despite the advent of the union, Klein believes that the firm’s daily operations are unlikely to undergo significant changes. Prior to the union’s formation, Outten & Golden had an associate committee in place to provide input on the firm’s operations. The integration of the new union structure is expected to build upon existing mechanisms for dialogue and collaboration, ultimately fostering a positive and inclusive work environment for all employees.

