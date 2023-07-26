MC Law’s Outstanding Federal Clerkship Placement Gains National Recognition

In a notable trend, Mississippi College School of Law (MC Law) has gained significant recognition for its unparalleled success in placing graduates in federal clerkships. The school’s commitment to providing exceptional learning opportunities and practical experiences is proving to be a valuable asset for aspiring young attorneys.



Federal clerkships are highly coveted positions offering unparalleled learning experiences in the judicial process and litigation. However, not all law students initially see the appeal of taking time off to clerk, especially when focused on entering legal practice as soon as possible. Sonya Dickson, a first-year MC Law student from Peoria, Arizona, initially shared this sentiment but had a change of heart during her 2L year when interning for a magistrate judge. Witnessing the valuable insights and practical familiarity that a federal clerkship offered, she decided to pursue this prestigious opportunity.



Dickson’s experience is mirrored by McKenna Stone Cloud, a first-generation law student with a passion for gaining practical legal knowledge. Graduating with a B.S. in communication studies, she sought to improve her legal research and writing skills through a federal clerkship. Currently clerking for Judge Leslie H. Southwick of the United States Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit, Cloud has been actively involved in various aspects of the appeals process.



Another outstanding example is Kelsi Baldwin, who graduated summa cum laude from MC Law and is now serving as a judicial law clerk for a judge on the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Mississippi. After completing her federal clerkship, Baldwin will embark on another one with the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit. This achievement of securing two federal clerkships is a testament to MC Law’s reputation for providing remarkable opportunities to its students.

MC Law’s dedication to fostering close ties with the judiciary has played a vital role in its success as a top feeder school for federal clerkships. With multiple courts located within walking distance of the school, students have ample opportunities to interact with judges at social events and internships, creating a distinct advantage in securing prestigious clerkships.



According to Frank Rosenblatt, assistant professor of law at MC Law, the school ranks closely behind prestigious institutions like Stanford Law School, Yale Law School, the University of Chicago Law School, and Notre Dame University Law School in federal clerkship placements. He credits Ellen Robb, MC Law’s director of career services, for her instrumental role in guiding students towards these exceptional opportunities.



Federal clerkships hold immense value as stepping stones to highly sought-after positions in large firms and law professorships. Jay Armstrong, MC Law’s director of admissions, highlights that these clerkships can significantly contribute to a successful legal career, even potentially leading to future judgeship opportunities.



The competition for federal clerkships is intense, with only 3% of the 36,078 law graduates in 2022 securing such positions. Yet, MC Law’s most recent placement rate of 6% of graduates into federal clerkships surpasses many prestigious law schools across the country, reflecting the school’s commitment to academic excellence.



MC Law graduates who have experienced federal clerkships firsthand attest to the invaluable insights and mentorship received from federal judges. They credit their alma mater for providing them with the knowledge, skills, and determination required to compete with candidates from top-tier law schools.



