Washington State Prisons Seek to Hire Former Inmate with Six-Figure Salary to Promote Inclusive Culture
The Washington Department of Corrections is looking to hire a formerly incarcerated individual for a senior leadership role in the agency. The position of Director of Person-Centered Services is part of a larger effort in Washington to destigmatize criminals and bring the voice of incarcerated individuals to the department’s practices. A DOC spokesperson highlighted that the agency’s first Director of Person-Centered Services, Chris Poulos, was incarcerated for several years in federal prison before turning his life around and working to improve the reentry of incarcerated adults.

The ideal candidate for the role is described as a diligent and ambitious individual with lived experience as a formerly incarcerated individual. The senior position will pay anywhere from $108,636 to $133,044 a year, in addition to benefits. The employee will serve as a senior member of the agency’s Executive Leadership Team and provide direct oversight of various strategic initiatives to reduce recidivism and improve the reentry of incarcerated adults.

The job listing does not specify if certain criminal backgrounds would keep a candidate from being considered. The DOC spokesperson stated that the position is open to all former inmates, no matter what crimes they committed, and the DOC will ensure that whoever is hired is thoroughly vetted. The Washington Fair Chance Act, which took effect in 2018, prevents public and private entities from asking applicants about their potential criminal histories until they are deemed qualified for a job. This means that a person’s felony record does not matter much in the application process.

  
The Washington Department of Corrections is committed to creating an equitable and inclusive culture that fosters and inspires excellence while promoting innovation, engagement, and safety, leading to better outcomes for the incarcerated population, the agency, and the community. Hiring a formerly incarcerated individual for a senior leadership role is an important step in this direction and demonstrates the department’s commitment to creating a more inclusive and equitable culture.

In conclusion, the Washington Department of Corrections is boldly hiring a formerly incarcerated individual for a senior leadership role in the agency. This is a significant step towards destigmatizing criminals and creating an inclusive culture that promotes better outcomes for the incarcerated population, the agency, and the community. Hiring a formerly incarcerated individual will bring valuable perspectives and insights to the department’s practices and help reduce recidivism and improve the reentry of incarcerated adults.


