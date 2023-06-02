Former San Francisco DA Boudin Finds New Role at Berkeley Law

Chesa Boudin, who faced removal from his position as San Francisco’s district attorney in a recall referendum last year, has now been appointed by the University of California Berkeley to oversee a newly established criminal justice center. Berkeley Law made the announcement on Wednesday, naming Boudin as the executive director of the criminal law and justice center. This center aims to support research on criminal justice reform and address issues related to structural inequities and racism within the legal system.



Following the recall referendum in June 2022, which garnered significant national attention by bringing to light concerns about homelessness and mental health in San Francisco, Boudin was voted out of office. His critics often portrayed him as a lenient prosecutor, emphasizing his advocacy for restorative justice and reentry programs for formerly incarcerated individuals. In response to his removal, San Francisco Mayor London Breed appointed Brooke Jenkins, the city’s first Latina district attorney, to fill the vacancy left by Boudin.



Reflecting on his time as district attorney, Boudin acknowledged the challenges he faced and the difficulties of navigating the political landscape. He expressed his frustration with how politics often hindered the implementation of effective policies to foster a fairer criminal justice system and create a safer city. Boudin’s appointment at Berkeley Law signifies his commitment to continue working towards justice reform, albeit in an academic setting that allows him to explore new avenues for change.



It is worth noting that Boudin is not the only progressive district attorney who has recently faced attempts to remove them from office. Earlier this year, Republicans in the Pennsylvania legislature launched an unsuccessful impeachment bid against Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner, highlighting the ongoing tensions surrounding the role of progressive prosecutors in the criminal justice system.

At Berkeley Law, Boudin’s criminal law and justice center will play a pivotal role in advancing research and scholarship on criminal justice reform. The center’s focus will extend beyond theoretical discussions, aiming to address the practical challenges stemming from structural inequities and racial disparities within the legal system. By delving into these issues, Boudin and the center’s team aspire to develop evidence-based solutions that promote fairness, equity, and public safety.



Despite the controversy surrounding his tenure as San Francisco’s district attorney, the appointment of Boudin indicates Berkeley Law’s commitment to fostering a diverse range of perspectives and promoting dialogue on criminal justice issues. The decision also aligns with the university’s overall mission of encouraging critical thinking and innovation in addressing societal challenges.



As Boudin embarks on his new role, he will undoubtedly face both scrutiny and support from various stakeholders. Some may view his appointment as an opportunity to bring fresh ideas and progressive approaches to the forefront of criminal justice research. Others, however, may remain skeptical, questioning whether Boudin’s past experiences and policies are suited for an academic environment that seeks to bridge the gap between theory and practice.



Moving forward, it will be crucial to closely monitor the work of Berkeley Law’s criminal law and justice center under Boudin’s leadership. The center has the potential to serve as a catalyst for meaningful change within the criminal justice system, providing a platform for collaboration among academics, practitioners, and community stakeholders. By addressing systemic inequities and engaging in rigorous research, Boudin and his team hope to contribute to a more just and equitable society.



Ultimately, the success of the criminal law and justice center will depend on its ability to navigate the complex dynamics surrounding criminal justice reform, drawing on diverse perspectives and generating innovative solutions. With Chesa Boudin at the helm, Berkeley Law’s new center has the opportunity to make a substantial impact, shaping the future of criminal justice policy and practice.



