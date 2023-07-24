Conservative Nonprofits Spend $1.8M to Mark 25 Years Since Supreme Court Justice Thomas Appointed

Leonard Leo, a former executive vice president for the conservative Federalist Society, has emerged as a prominent “behind-the-scenes” benefactor for conservative U.S. Supreme Court justices. According to reports by the Washington Post, Leo has been actively supporting these justices during confirmation battles and throughout their tenure on the bench. In particular, his fundraising prowess was recently demonstrated in the context of the 25th anniversary of Justice Clarence Thomas’ Supreme Court confirmation. Conservative nonprofits guided by Leo played a significant role in a well-coordinated and sophisticated public relations campaign supporting Justice Thomas, which involved substantial spending of at least $1.8 million. The campaign spanned over years and included the promotion of a documentary about Thomas, targeted advertising, and the publication of a book on his life.



Mark Paoletta, a Washington, D.C. lawyer who previously worked in the George H.W. Bush administration at the time of Thomas’ confirmation, played a crucial role in executing the public relations campaign. He disclosed on financial disclosure forms that a nonprofit called the Judicial Education Project paid him and his company, MP Strategies, nearly $300,000. During his engagement, Paoletta wrote op-eds supporting Thomas and criticizing Anita Hill, who accused Thomas of sexual harassment during his confirmation hearings. Moreover, he collaborated with a public relations company linked to conservative nonprofits that established a Thomas fan Twitter account and websites in support of Thomas while opposing Hill’s accusations.



Paoletta enlisted the efforts of a conservative filmmaker to produce a documentary titled “Created Equal: Clarence Thomas in His Own Words.” The film aimed to present Justice Thomas’ perspective and life story and was partly funded by the Harlan Crow family, an anonymous benefactor, and the Judicial Education Project.



In 2017, Mark Paoletta became counsel to then-Vice President Mike Pence and later served as general counsel for the Trump administration’s Office of Management and Budget. He stated that he had not received payment for defending Thomas since the end of 2016, before joining the Trump administration. Additionally, Paoletta clarified that any op-eds he wrote supporting Thomas were his personal opinions, and no one approved the content he wrote.

Paoletta held that Justice Clarence Thomas is a dear friend who has faced unjust criticism due to his status as a Black conservative. He stated that Thomas has remained steadfast in his convictions, refusing to succumb to pressure from the left to conform his beliefs based on his race.



The Judicial Crisis Network, advised by Leonard Leo, continued the public relations campaign in support of Justice Thomas. This group invested $1.5 million in promoting the documentary “Created Equal: Clarence Thomas in His Own Words.” Leo, who departed from his position at the Federalist Society, now leads a public relations company named CRC Advisors, which worked on the Thomas project.



The involvement of Leonard Leo and conservative nonprofits in supporting Justice Clarence Thomas has shed light on the significant behind-the-scenes efforts to bolster the image and reputation of conservative Supreme Court justices. Their multi-million dollar public relations campaign, spanning over years, demonstrates the extent to which individuals and organizations are willing to invest in promoting justices they believe align with their ideological values. The ongoing support for Justice Thomas continues to underscore the impact and importance of the U.S. Supreme Court in shaping the nation’s legal landscape.



