Legal News

Goldman Sachs Faces Tough Decisions as Goodwill Writedown Sends Signals
Download PDF
1 Star2 Stars3 Stars4 Stars5 Stars (No Ratings Yet)
Loading...

By
Posted on

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. disclosed a significant half-billion-dollar goodwill impairment, primarily associated with the troubled acquisition of a home improvement loan originator. This development and broader turmoil within the banking sector have raised concerns that other financial institutions might also face substantial write-offs during the quarter.

The banking industry has been grappling with various challenges, including the collapse of three US banks earlier this spring, persistent high-interest rates, and poor bank stock price returns. These factors have put banks that engaged in mergers or acquisitions in recent years in a precarious position, necessitating a thorough evaluation of the goodwill value reflected on their balance sheets.

Goodwill is an essential accounting concept, representing a non-cash asset that arises when one company acquires another and needs to assess the purchase price allocation. In such transactions, the acquiring company accounts for tangible assets like buildings and equipment and intangible assets such as patents and brand value. Goodwill represents the residual value, capturing intangibles like a skilled workforce or market dominance.

  
What
Where


Under US accounting rules, companies are required to record goodwill as an asset on their balance sheets. Regular assessments are essential to identify any potential decline in its value, known as impairment, especially when specific triggering events occur. These events could include adverse macroeconomic conditions, industry-specific challenges, or a decline in overall financial performance.

Don’t waste time scrolling through job postings. BCG Attorney Search has the best legal jobs in your area.

Goldman Sachs’ recent $504 million goodwill impairment, reported on Thursday, followed the bank’s announcement of its intention to divest the consumer unit it had acquired just a year prior, signaling that the GreenSky acquisition had not yielded the anticipated benefits. This decision raised concerns about other banks facing similar situations in light of the challenging market conditions.

Get JD Journal in Your Mail

Subscribe to our FREE daily news alerts and get the latest updates on the most happening events in the legal, business, and celebrity world. You also get your daily dose of humor and entertainment!!




Sydney Menefee, a partner at Crowe LLP and former chief accountant at the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency, highlighted the urgency for banks to address their goodwill assessment. With stock prices experiencing turbulence, such evaluations become even more crucial. Any bank carrying substantial goodwill on its books must initiate discussions to determine the asset’s current value.

The banking industry has witnessed numerous triggering events this year, further emphasizing the importance of conducting goodwill assessments. Given the prevailing conditions, several banks may find it necessary to evaluate their goodwill for potential impairment.



“A lot of the conditions out there would warrant or may trigger an assessment of goodwill and potential for impairment,” Menefee stated.

The process of assessing goodwill impairment involves comparing the asset’s carrying value (the recorded value on the balance sheet) with its fair value (the amount the asset could be sold for in the open market). If the fair value is determined to be lower than the carrying value, an impairment loss must be recognized to adjust the asset’s value appropriately.

The recent turmoil in the banking sector has prompted financial institutions to reevaluate their strategies, particularly regarding acquisitions and goodwill calculations. With the collapse of several banks and ongoing challenges, there is a growing realization that goodwill values might not accurately reflect the assets’ true worth.

As the regulatory environment evolves and market conditions remain uncertain, banks are under increasing pressure to reassess their acquisitions and investments. The importance of conducting frequent and robust goodwill evaluations cannot be understated, as they play a pivotal role in maintaining accurate financial reporting and reflecting the actual value of assets.

Don’t be a silent ninja! Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below.

Related Items:, , , ,
Related Law Firms:


sponsored by LAW CROSSING

Read More

Recommended for you








 
 
 

TOP LEGAL JOB

  • SEARCH LEGAL JOBS

LEGAL JOB LISTING

RELEVANT JOBS

Transactional Attorney

USA-CA-Temecula

Are you a skilled attorney with a passion for transactional law? We are seeking a highly motivated a...

Apply now

Associate Attorney

USA-CA-Glendale

California based litigation law firm seeks Medical Malpractice Litigation Associate Attorney with 3 ...

Apply now

Paralegal/Legal Assistant

USA-TX-Pearland

Busy family law firm looking for the next member of our growing family. If you want to enjoy your da...

Apply now

Associate Attorney

USA-CA-San Diego

Workers\' compensation defense firm with 10 offices throughout California is seeking an associate at...

Apply now

BCG FEATURED JOB

Locations:

Keyword:



Search Now

Associate Litigation Attorney

USA-SC-Charleston

Charleston office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks an associate litigation attorne...

Apply Now

Patent Litigation Associate Attorney

USA-VA-McLean

McLean office of our client seeks patent litigation associate attorney with experience.

Apply Now

Patent Litigation Associate Attorney

USA-CA-Redwood Shores

Redwood Shores office of our client seeks patent litigation associate attorney with experience.

Apply Now

Most Popular

Holland & Knight Welcomes Two Partners from Mayer Brown
48
Biglaw

Holland & Knight Welcomes Two Partners from Mayer Brown
Freshfields Appoints Goodwin Partner as Head of Funds Practice
49
Biglaw

Freshfields Appoints Goodwin Partner as Head of Funds Practice
Mixed Reactions Surface for New Bar Exam in Previews
40
Law Students

Mixed Reactions Surface for New Bar Exam in Previews
Illinois Lawyer Takes on Climate Change, Targeting Companies Allegedly Fueling the Crisis
121
Energy, Oil and Gas

Illinois Lawyer Takes on Climate Change, Targeting Companies Allegedly Fueling the Crisis
Philip Morris Appoints In-House Veteran GuÃ©rin as New Chief Legal Officer
67
Lawyers

Philip Morris Appoints In-House Veteran GuÃ©rin as New Chief Legal Officer
Defamation Lawsuit Targets Holland & Knight Partner’s Alleged Remarks on ‘Toxic Work Environment’
50
Biglaw

Defamation Lawsuit Targets Holland & Knight Partner’s Alleged Remarks on ‘Toxic Work Environment’
Lewis Brisbois Appoints New Government Affairs Practice Leader to Strengthen Legal Expertise
41
Biglaw

Lewis Brisbois Appoints New Government Affairs Practice Leader to Strengthen Legal Expertise
Prominent Crypto Plaintiffs’ Lawyers Depart to Establish New Law Firm
51
Legal News

Prominent Crypto Plaintiffs’ Lawyers Depart to Establish New Law Firm
Top Wachtell Partners Join Forces with Salesforce and AI Startup Harvey
49
Biglaw

Top Wachtell Partners Join Forces with Salesforce and AI Startup Harvey
Schulte Roth & Zabel Welcomes John Nowak as Litigation Group Partner in New York
43
Biglaw

Schulte Roth & Zabel Welcomes John Nowak as Litigation Group Partner in New York

Legal Career Resources

June 5, 2023 Best Law Firms to Work For: Epstein Patierno, LLP

Epstein Patierno, LLP: A Collaborative and Experienced Family Law Firm Epstein Patierno, LLP is a small family law firm in Denver, CO that has built a reputation for its collaborative work environment and experienced attorneys. Former employees rave about their […]

read more

LEGAL RANKINGS

2023 State of the Lateral Law Firm Market


SEARCH IN ARCHIVE

To Top