Defamation Lawsuit Targets Holland & Knight Partner’s Alleged Remarks on ‘Toxic Work Environment’
A defamation lawsuit filed earlier this month cites alleged remarks made by a partner at Holland & Knight about a “toxic work environment” and a terminated executive from the Washington Commanders football team. The lawsuit, filed on July 7 by former executive Jason Friedman, targets the team and Holland & Knight partner John L. Brownlee for statements made following Friedman’s allegations of financial improprieties by the team.

John L. Brownlee, co-chair of Holland & Knight‘s national white-collar defense and investigations team, previously represented the Washington Commanders and the team’s owner during an investigation conducted by the U.S. House of Representatives’ Committee on Oversight and Accountability last year, as reported by Law360. Publications such as the Washington Post and ESPN have also covered this case.

Friedman, a former ticket and sales executive with the Washington Commanders, testified in a closed-door session before the House’s Committee on Oversight and Accountability in March 2022. According to the lawsuit, Friedman claimed that the team had mischaracterized some of its revenue to avoid sharing it with the NFL. Following Friedman’s testimony and the allegations of financial improprieties against the team, the suit states that the team issued a statement in April 2022 denying the allegations. Friedman alleges that the statement clearly referred to him and falsely labeled him as a “serial liar” in a letter submitted to the Federal Trade Commission by the team.

  
In addition to the financial misconduct allegations, the Washington Commanders faced previous accusations of sexual harassment. In a July 2020 article in the Washington Post, 15 women alleged facing sexual harassment while employed by the team. Friedman’s defamation lawsuit contends that Brownlee defamed him in an October 2022 radio interview where Friedman was directly named. According to the suit, Brownlee attempted to link Friedman to the sexual harassment scandal while providing a reason for Friedman’s firing. Brownlee stated that Friedman was terminated because he had become the “very toxic work environment” the team was trying to eliminate.

The lawsuit highlights that Brownlee’s statement falsely implied that Friedman was one of several male executives fired due to their involvement in the sexual harassment scandal. However, Friedman maintains that he has never been accused of sexually harassing or assaulting anyone. He was informed of his termination based on surveys indicating his management style as “heavy-handed” and “abrasive,” along with declining ticket sales.

It is alleged that the sports team forwarded the accusations against Friedman to the Federal Trade Commission, citing a potential unlawful pattern of financial misconduct. The team identified Friedman in a public letter to the FTC, claiming that his testimony was a lie, labeling him a serial liar, and discrediting the committee’s allegations by referring to Friedman as a disgruntled former employee with impaired credibility.

A spokesperson for the Washington Commanders responded to the allegations, asserting that the complaint was without merit and that the team would vigorously defend itself against the false claims.



The defamation lawsuit centers around alleged remarks made by a Holland & Knight partner regarding a “toxic work environment” and a fired executive from the Washington Commanders. The legal proceedings will determine the validity of the claims and the potential implications for all parties involved.

