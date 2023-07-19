Law Students

Harvard Law School and Berkman Klein Center Unveil Groundbreaking AI and Law Initiative
Harvard Law School and the Berkman Klein Center for Internet & Society are pleased to launch the Initiative on Artificial Intelligence and the Law (IAIL). An advisory board will oversee this initiative made up of leading law school faculty, including Professors Christopher Bavitz, Yochai Benkler, John Coates, Benjamin Eidelson, Noah Feldman, Lawrence Lessig, Martha Minow, Ruth Okediji, Holger Spamann, David Wilkins, Crystal Yang, and Jonathan Zittrain.

The IAIL is directed by Oren Bar-Gill, William J. Friedman, Alicia Townsend Friedman, Professor of Law and Economics, and Cass Sunstein, Robert Walmsley University Professor. The initiative will analyze the challenges and opportunities presented by the rise of artificial intelligence and how the law can shape them. Topics of exploration will include consumer protection, investor protection, false advertising, privacy, misinformation, and discrimination.

The IAIL is committed to furthering research on these topics through student and faculty sponsorship as well as hosting conferences and symposia. A book written by Bar-Gill and Sunstein on algorithms and consumer protection will be one of the first projects to come out of this initiative.

  
John F. Manning, Morgan and Helen Chu Dean and Professor of Law, expressed his enthusiasm for the launch: “I am delighted that thoughtful, creative, and rigorous colleagues from across multiple fields at Harvard Law School have come together to help launch the Initiative on Artificial Intelligence and the Law and to explore the role of law in understanding and shaping this powerful technology.”

The IAIL is at the forefront of crafting legal frameworks for an increasingly digital world. By focusing on areas such as consumer protection, privacy, misinformation, and discrimination, it seeks to build a better future for us all.

