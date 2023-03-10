Legal News

Google’s Antitrust Suit Over Digital Ads Denied Move to NY
1 Star2 Stars3 Stars4 Stars5 Stars (No Ratings Yet)
Loading...

By
Posted on

A federal judge has ruled that the Justice Department can sue Google in Virginia, rejecting the company’s efforts to change the venue of the antitrust case to New York. US District Judge Leonie Brinkema in Alexandria noted that there are “just enough” differences between the government’s antitrust case and an ongoing case in New York to warrant keeping the case in Virginia. The decision is an early win for the Justice Department, which filed the lawsuit in January over Google’s alleged illegal monopolization of the digital advertising market. The suit seeks to break up the search giant’s ad-technology business.

Google’s lawyers argued that the case would be better suited to New York, where lawyers could coordinate with a separate consolidated lawsuit against the company focusing on its power over the ad tech ecosystem. The consolidated cases include dozens of private lawsuits against the tech giant and a case led by state attorneys general.

While the cases are similar, the Justice Department’s lawyers argued that moving the case from the Eastern District of Virginia to the Southern District of New York would delay the litigation for years. They noted the need for swift action, given the pace of technological change and the dynamic nature of Google’s anticompetitive conduct across the ad tech industry. The Justice Department’s case against Google marks the Biden administration’s first major case challenging the power of one of the nation’s largest tech companies. It stems from a probe that began under former President Donald Trump.

  
What
Where


Google is the dominant player in the lucrative US digital ad market, which brings in billions of dollars per year for the company. Globally, Google earned $168 billion in ad revenue in 2022; this year, its US revenue alone is projected to reach $73.8 billion.

The Justice Department strategically chose the Eastern District of Virginia to handle the case because its court system is known for handling complex business cases more quickly than other courts. The local rules are designed to expedite the process. The government also argued that the case should remain in Virginia because the commonwealth’s attorney general joined the Justice Department’s case. Some allegations relate to the Department of Defense, headquartered in Virginia.

During the hearing, Judge Brinkema urged both parties to move quickly, telling them to “put your running shoes on” and noting that she plans to move the case forward rapidly. Google has denied the government’s allegations and has vowed to defend itself in court.

Get JD Journal in Your Mail

Subscribe to our FREE daily news alerts and get the latest updates on the most happening events in the legal, business, and celebrity world. You also get your daily dose of humor and entertainment!!




The case has significant implications for the tech industry and the broader economy. If the Justice Department succeeds in breaking up Google’s ad-tech business, it could pave the way for similar actions against other tech giants. It could also increase competition in the digital advertising market, benefiting smaller companies and publishers. However, Google has argued that breaking up its ad-tech business would harm consumers and reduce innovation.

The decision by US District Judge Leonie Brinkema to keep the Justice Department’s antitrust case against Google in Virginia is an early win for the government’s case. The ruling allows the case to proceed without delays that could result from a venue change to New York. The case seeks to break up Google’s ad-technology business and has significant implications for the tech industry and the broader economy. If successful, it could pave the way for similar actions against other tech giants and increase competition in the digital advertising market. Google has denied the allegations and vowed to defend itself in court. With the case now set to move forward rapidly, the outcome could have far-reaching consequences for the tech industry’s future.



Related Items:, , , ,
Related Law Firms:


sponsored by LAW CROSSING

Read More

 

TOP LEGAL JOB

  • SEARCH LEGAL JOBS

LEGAL JOB LISTING

RELEVANT JOBS

Patent Partner for software, electrical, and electro-mechanical arts (100% Work From Home)

USA-DE-Dover

Culhane Meadows is actively seeking a registered patent attorney with  experience in the softwa...

Apply now

Real Estate Partner (100% Work From Home)

USA-TX-Houston

Culhane Meadows PLLC, one of the largest non-traditional distributed law firms in the country, ...

Apply now

Labor & Employment Partner (100% Work From Home)

USA-TX-Austin

Culhane Meadows PLLC, one of the largest non-traditional distributed law firms in the country, ...

Apply now

Associate Attorney

USA-CA-Santa Barbara

A rare opportunity to litigate in paradise: The Santa Barbara, California office of a nation...

Apply now

BCG FEATURED JOB

Locations:

Keyword:



Search Now

Entry-level Personal Injury Lawyer

USA-CO-Denver

Denver office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks entry-level personal injury lawyer ...

Apply Now

Senior Health Care Transactional and Corporate Attorney

USA-NY-Syracuse

Syracuse office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks senior health care transactional ...

Apply Now

Senior Health Care Transactional and Corporate Attorney

USA-NY-Rochester

Rochester office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks senior health care transactional...

Apply Now

Most Popular

The Power of Hacking Yourself Physically, Psychologically, and Socially for Your Health, Happiness, and Productivity
Legal Career Resources

The Power of Hacking Yourself Physically, Psychologically, and Socially for Your Health, Happiness, and Productivity
The BCG Attorney Search Law Firm Layoff Tracker
Legal Career Resources

The BCG Attorney Search Law Firm Layoff Tracker
Biglaw Leaders Worried About Mass Layoffs: How the Legal Industry is Coping with Challenges
Legal Layoff News

Biglaw Leaders Worried About Mass Layoffs: How the Legal Industry is Coping with Challenges
J&J and 3M Demand Basic Due Diligence in Multidistrict Litigation johnson
84
Public Interest

J&J and 3M Demand Basic Due Diligence in Multidistrict Litigation
Law Firm Suspended by Federal Court for 856 Cases of Insurance Misrepresentation LAW FIRM SUSPENDED
68
Biglaw

Law Firm Suspended by Federal Court for 856 Cases of Insurance Misrepresentation
Top London Shearman Partner Jumps Ship to Paul Hastings in Latest Shocking Exit Shearman & Sterling
72
Biglaw

Top London Shearman Partner Jumps Ship to Paul Hastings in Latest Shocking Exit
Mayer Brown Takes a Hit as Class Action Expert Jumps Ship to Join Chicago Rival Mayer Brown
114
Legal News

Mayer Brown Takes a Hit as Class Action Expert Jumps Ship to Join Chicago Rival
Best Law Firms to Work For: DLA Piper DLA Piper
110
Legal Career Resources

Best Law Firms to Work For: DLA Piper
Law Schools Make Remarkable Progress – Boosting Bar Pass Rates and Diversity Standards remarkable progress
251
Law Students

Law Schools Make Remarkable Progress – Boosting Bar Pass Rates and Diversity Standards
Law Firm Merger Updates: Hogan Lovells and Shearman & Sterling Call it Quits
116
Biglaw

Law Firm Merger Updates: Hogan Lovells and Shearman & Sterling Call it Quits
FIFA Corruption Trial Concludes as Lawyers for Former Fox Executives Discredit Key Witness fifa
88
Public Interest

FIFA Corruption Trial Concludes as Lawyers for Former Fox Executives Discredit Key Witness
Bar Associations Slam US Appeals Court’s Termination of Midnight Filings FILINGS
111
Legal News

Bar Associations Slam US Appeals Court’s Termination of Midnight Filings
Boosting Legal Practice: Leveraging AI for Enhanced Lawyer Performance ai for lawyers
108
Legal Technology News

Boosting Legal Practice: Leveraging AI for Enhanced Lawyer Performance

Legal Career Resources

March 10, 2023 Best Law Firms to Work For: Cooley LLP

Cooley LLP: An Attorney and Staff-Friendly Firm with a Client-Centric Approach and Promising Growth As one of the leading law firms in the world, Cooley LLP strives to deliver an unsurpassed level of legal services to its clients. From its […]

read more

LEGAL RANKINGS

2023 State of the Lateral Law Firm Market


SEARCH IN ARCHIVE

To Top