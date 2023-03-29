Legal News

Trump’s Legal Woes Delayed Until After Easter – Insider Source Reveals
Download PDF
1 Star2 Stars3 Stars4 Stars5 Stars (No Ratings Yet)
Loading...

By
Posted on

The grand jury investigating former U.S. President Donald Trump’s alleged involvement in a hush-money payment to adult film star Stormy Daniels is not expected to reconvene on the matter until after the Easter holiday on April 9, according to a law enforcement source.

The Manhattan District Attorney’s office has been presenting evidence to the grand jury about potential crimes related to a $130,000 payment made to Daniels just before the 2016 presidential election. The payment was allegedly made to keep Daniels from speaking out about a sexual encounter she had with Trump ten years earlier.

If indicted, Trump would be the first U.S. president to face criminal charges in court. However, Trump has repeatedly denied the affair took place and falsely claimed that he would be arrested in connection to the case last week.

  
What
Where


The law enforcement source, who spoke anonymously, stated it was unclear when the grand jury would hear evidence in the Trump case after the holiday. The Manhattan District Attorney’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Connect with the best and brightest in the legal industry – submit your job openings with BCG Attorney Search.

Grand jury proceedings are secret, and the grand jury is believed to meet on Monday, Wednesday, and Thursday afternoons.

Get JD Journal in Your Mail

Subscribe to our FREE daily news alerts and get the latest updates on the most happening events in the legal, business, and celebrity world. You also get your daily dose of humor and entertainment!!




The investigation into the hush-money payment is just one of many legal battles in which Trump has been embroiled since leaving office. The former president also faces criminal probes in Georgia and Washington, D.C., related to his efforts to overturn the 2020 election results.

Despite the mounting legal challenges, Trump has remained defiant, insisting that the investigations are politically motivated and baseless. He has repeatedly attacked Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr. and his successor Alvin Bragg, warning of potential “death and destruction” if charged with a crime.



The delay in the grand jury’s proceedings means that Trump’s legal battles will likely continue for some time. It remains to be seen whether he will ultimately be charged with a crime concerning the hush-money payment or any of the other investigations he is facing.

Related Items:, , , ,
Related Law Firms:


sponsored by LAW CROSSING

Read More

Recommended for you








 
 
 

TOP LEGAL JOB

  • SEARCH LEGAL JOBS

LEGAL JOB LISTING

RELEVANT JOBS

Litigation Attorney

USA-FL-Boca Raton

TITLE: Litigation Attorney (Personal Injury) SALARY: Starts at $90k-130k JD: Looking to hire a...

Apply now

Associate Attorney

USA-IL-Litchfield

Drummond Law LLC is a Law firm located in Litchfield, IL specializing in Social Security Disability,...

Apply now

Bilingual Law Clerk Spanish

USA-DC-Washington

The SEC’s Division of Enforcement utilizes a variety of data that contain current, historical ...

Apply now

Associate Attorney (Hybrid)

USA-MI-Grand Rapids

An Estate Planning Attorney Law Firm  2 Years  Remote  Not Specified  ...

Apply now

BCG FEATURED JOB

Locations:

Keyword:



Search Now

Associate Attorney

USA-MA-Braintree

Braintree office of our client seeks associate attorney with 1-5 years of experience in civil litiga...

Apply Now

Associate Attorney

USA-CA-Woodland Hills

Woodland Hills office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks an associate attorney with ...

Apply Now

Criminal Defense Attorney

USA-NC-Raleigh

Raleigh office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks a criminal defense attorney with 1...

Apply Now

Most Popular

EdFed.com sues EdFed.org
Legal News

EdFed.com sues EdFed.org
The Power of Hacking Yourself Physically, Psychologically, and Socially for Your Health, Happiness, and Productivity
Legal Career Resources

The Power of Hacking Yourself Physically, Psychologically, and Socially for Your Health, Happiness, and Productivity
The BCG Attorney Search Law Firm Layoff Tracker
Legal Career Resources

The BCG Attorney Search Law Firm Layoff Tracker
Biglaw Leaders Worried About Mass Layoffs: How the Legal Industry is Coping with Challenges
Legal Layoff News

Biglaw Leaders Worried About Mass Layoffs: How the Legal Industry is Coping with Challenges
Latham Lawyer’s Unconventional Route to US Supreme Court Sends Shockwaves Through Legal World samir deger-sen
50
Breaking News

Latham Lawyer’s Unconventional Route to US Supreme Court Sends Shockwaves Through Legal World
Law firm Crowell fights back against pandemic losses, sues for $30 million in unpaid rent Crowell
122
Biglaw

Law firm Crowell fights back against pandemic losses, sues for $30 million in unpaid rent
Cleary Gottlieb’s Latest UK Hire Sends Shockwaves Through Legal World: Linklaters Partner Joins Forces cleary gottlieb
62
Biglaw

Cleary Gottlieb’s Latest UK Hire Sends Shockwaves Through Legal World: Linklaters Partner Joins Forces
Stanford Law’s Federalist Society Event Falls Flat: Associate Dean Deems Exchange Unproductive federal society
51
Law Students

Stanford Law’s Federalist Society Event Falls Flat: Associate Dean Deems Exchange Unproductive
Shock survey reveals most lawyers shunning game-changing AI technology
79
Home

Shock survey reveals most lawyers shunning game-changing AI technology
Shocking Allegations: Former Associate Uploaded 7,900 Documents to External Dropbox Before Quitting, Littler Reveals upload
92
Lawyers

Shocking Allegations: Former Associate Uploaded 7,900 Documents to External Dropbox Before Quitting, Littler Reveals
Jenner & Block Bolsters Legal Roster with Key Hire from Student-Housing Giant jenner & block
88
Breaking News

Jenner & Block Bolsters Legal Roster with Key Hire from Student-Housing Giant
86-Year-Old Lawyer Gets Away with Groping Multiple Clients Despite Clear Video Evidence groping
84
Legal Ethics

86-Year-Old Lawyer Gets Away with Groping Multiple Clients Despite Clear Video Evidence
J&J’s Shocking Move: Supreme Court Review Sought for Bankruptcy of Unit – What Happens Next? johnson&johnson
153
Public Interest

J&J’s Shocking Move: Supreme Court Review Sought for Bankruptcy of Unit – What Happens Next?
Stanford Law Dean Reveals Shocking Leave of Official Who Publicly Admonished Judge During Speech stanford law school
113
Law Students

Stanford Law Dean Reveals Shocking Leave of Official Who Publicly Admonished Judge During Speech

Legal Career Resources

March 24, 2023 Best Law Firms to Work For: Sholes & Miller, LLP

Sholes & Miller, LLP: Your Trusted Partner for Employee-Friendly Practices, Legal Expertise, and Good Business Ethics Sholes & Miller, LLP: Your Trusted Legal Partner At Sholes & Miller, LLP, we understand that legal matters can be complex and overwhelming for […]

read more

LEGAL RANKINGS

2023 State of the Lateral Law Firm Market


SEARCH IN ARCHIVE

To Top