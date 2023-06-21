Abortion Rights Lawyer Confirmed by Senate for US Appeals Court

Julie Rikelman, a prominent lawyer for the Center for Reproductive Rights, has been confirmed by the U.S. Senate to serve on the 1st Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals, based in Boston. The confirmation vote of 51-43 was held on Tuesday, with two moderate Republicans, Susan Collins of Maine and Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, joining all Senate Democrats present in supporting Rikelman’s appointment.



Rikelman gained attention for her involvement in the high-profile U.S. Supreme Court case, Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization. In this case, she represented Mississippi’s last remaining abortion clinic, urging the Supreme Court to reaffirm the constitutional right to abortion and overturn a state law that prohibited the procedure after 15 weeks of pregnancy. However, the court’s conservative majority ruled against the clinic’s arguments, overturning prior decisions that recognized a national right to abortion. This landmark decision in June of last year shifted the control of the abortion issue to individual states.



President Joe Biden nominated Rikelman to the 1st Circuit Court of Appeals shortly after the Supreme Court’s ruling. The nomination was welcomed by progressive advocates who have been urging Biden to prioritize civil rights issues in his judicial appointments.



However, Rikelman faced opposition from Republicans during a Senate hearing in September 2022. They raised concerns about her strong advocacy for abortion rights, labeling her position on the issue as extreme. Rikelman, in response, assured the Senate that she would faithfully apply the Supreme Court’s recent abortion ruling in future cases, recognizing it as “the law of the land.” She also expressed her commitment to approach all arguments presented in cases before her with an open mind, demonstrating her impartiality as a judge.



Prior to joining the Center for Reproductive Rights, Rikelman worked as a lawyer for NBCUniversal, where she handled litigation matters. She also gained experience at a prestigious New York law firm. With her diverse legal background, Rikelman brings expertise and knowledge to her new 1st Circuit Court of Appeals role.



Rikelman’s confirmation marks President Biden’s third successful nomination to the court, which consists entirely of judges nominated by Democrats. Her appointment is a significant development for those advocating for reproductive rights and signals a potential shift in the court’s composition on related issues.

As Rikelman assumes her new position, her decisions and opinions on the 1st Circuit Court of Appeals will undoubtedly play a crucial role in shaping the future of reproductive rights and other related legal matters within the jurisdiction of the court. Advocates on both sides of the abortion debate will closely watch her rulings, hoping for outcomes that align with their respective positions.



The confirmation of Julie Rikelman serves as a reminder of the ongoing debates and legal battles surrounding abortion rights in the United States. With the recent changes in the Supreme Court’s composition and the resulting shift in its stance on abortion, the role of lower courts and the decisions made by judges like Rikelman become increasingly significant. The 1st Circuit Court of Appeals, under Rikelman’s influence, will contribute to the evolving landscape of reproductive rights law and continue to shape the trajectory of this contentious issue for years to come.



