Breaking News

Abortion Rights Lawyer Confirmed by Senate for US Appeals Court
Download PDF
1 Star2 Stars3 Stars4 Stars5 Stars (No Ratings Yet)
Loading...

By
Posted on

Julie Rikelman, a prominent lawyer for the Center for Reproductive Rights, has been confirmed by the U.S. Senate to serve on the 1st Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals, based in Boston. The confirmation vote of 51-43 was held on Tuesday, with two moderate Republicans, Susan Collins of Maine and Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, joining all Senate Democrats present in supporting Rikelman’s appointment.

Rikelman gained attention for her involvement in the high-profile U.S. Supreme Court case, Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization. In this case, she represented Mississippi’s last remaining abortion clinic, urging the Supreme Court to reaffirm the constitutional right to abortion and overturn a state law that prohibited the procedure after 15 weeks of pregnancy. However, the court’s conservative majority ruled against the clinic’s arguments, overturning prior decisions that recognized a national right to abortion. This landmark decision in June of last year shifted the control of the abortion issue to individual states.

President Joe Biden nominated Rikelman to the 1st Circuit Court of Appeals shortly after the Supreme Court’s ruling. The nomination was welcomed by progressive advocates who have been urging Biden to prioritize civil rights issues in his judicial appointments.

  
What
Where


However, Rikelman faced opposition from Republicans during a Senate hearing in September 2022. They raised concerns about her strong advocacy for abortion rights, labeling her position on the issue as extreme. Rikelman, in response, assured the Senate that she would faithfully apply the Supreme Court’s recent abortion ruling in future cases, recognizing it as “the law of the land.” She also expressed her commitment to approach all arguments presented in cases before her with an open mind, demonstrating her impartiality as a judge.

See also: Dobbs Abortion Case Attorney Nominated for Senate Floor as Federal Judge

Prior to joining the Center for Reproductive Rights, Rikelman worked as a lawyer for NBCUniversal, where she handled litigation matters. She also gained experience at a prestigious New York law firm. With her diverse legal background, Rikelman brings expertise and knowledge to her new 1st Circuit Court of Appeals role.

Get JD Journal in Your Mail

Subscribe to our FREE daily news alerts and get the latest updates on the most happening events in the legal, business, and celebrity world. You also get your daily dose of humor and entertainment!!




Rikelman’s confirmation marks President Biden’s third successful nomination to the court, which consists entirely of judges nominated by Democrats. Her appointment is a significant development for those advocating for reproductive rights and signals a potential shift in the court’s composition on related issues.

Ready to find your next big challenge in the legal field? Look no further than BCG Attorney Search.



As Rikelman assumes her new position, her decisions and opinions on the 1st Circuit Court of Appeals will undoubtedly play a crucial role in shaping the future of reproductive rights and other related legal matters within the jurisdiction of the court. Advocates on both sides of the abortion debate will closely watch her rulings, hoping for outcomes that align with their respective positions.

The confirmation of Julie Rikelman serves as a reminder of the ongoing debates and legal battles surrounding abortion rights in the United States. With the recent changes in the Supreme Court’s composition and the resulting shift in its stance on abortion, the role of lower courts and the decisions made by judges like Rikelman become increasingly significant. The 1st Circuit Court of Appeals, under Rikelman’s influence, will contribute to the evolving landscape of reproductive rights law and continue to shape the trajectory of this contentious issue for years to come.

Don’t be a silent ninja! Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below.

Related Items:, , , ,
Related Law Firms:


sponsored by LAW CROSSING

Read More

Recommended for you








 
 
 

TOP LEGAL JOB

  • SEARCH LEGAL JOBS

LEGAL JOB LISTING

RELEVANT JOBS

Trial Attorney

USA-FL-Deerfield Beach

Trial Attorney - Immediate Hire  Insurance Defense Firm - Seeking to hire an experienced Tri...

Apply now

Law Intern for Community Association Law Firm in Palm Beach , FL

USA-FL-Palm Beach Gardens

Law firm located in Palm Beach Gardens, FL is seeking a part-time law clerk / intern. The Firm manag...

Apply now

Associate Attorney

USA-TX-Tyler

Looking for entry level associate for help in growing boutique litigation firm.  This position ...

Apply now

Copy of Labor & Employment Litigation Associate

USA-CA-Newport Beach

We are a litigation boutique based in Newport Beach but we handle cases throughout California. We ar...

Apply now

BCG FEATURED JOB

Locations:

Keyword:



Search Now

Business and Employment Litigation Associate Attorney

USA-OH-Cincinnati

Cincinnati office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks a business and employment litig...

Apply Now

Corporate Attorney

USA-OH-Cleveland

Cleveland office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks a corporate attorney with 5+ yea...

Apply Now

Attorney Needed For Washington Office

USA-DC-Washington

Washington, D.C. office of our client seeks an attorney with 5-7 years of complex litigation and/or ...

Apply Now

Most Popular

Colorado Springs Attorney Surprised to Discover AI-Generated Cases in Motion Filing
155
Legal Technology News

Colorado Springs Attorney Surprised to Discover AI-Generated Cases in Motion Filing
Baker Botts Selects Homegrown Houston Partner as New Leader in Law Firm Shake-up
46
Breaking News

Baker Botts Selects Homegrown Houston Partner as New Leader in Law Firm Shake-up
Skadden, Leading US Law Firm, Appoints D.C.-Based Deal Maker as New Leader
40
Biglaw

Skadden, Leading US Law Firm, Appoints D.C.-Based Deal Maker as New Leader
Freshfields Expands Recruitment Efforts by Recruiting Antitrust Litigation Experts
43
Biglaw

Freshfields Expands Recruitment Efforts by Recruiting Antitrust Litigation Experts
Leading Firm Raises Associate Starting Salaries to $250,000, Setting New Industry Standard
41
Legal News

Leading Firm Raises Associate Starting Salaries to $250,000, Setting New Industry Standard
Reed Smith Implements Workforce Reductions as Layoffs Extend Across US Law Firms
42
Breaking News

Reed Smith Implements Workforce Reductions as Layoffs Extend Across US Law Firms
Fox Rothschild LLP Employees Under Investigation for Alleged Malpractice and Criminal Misconduct
85
Legal News

Fox Rothschild LLP Employees Under Investigation for Alleged Malpractice and Criminal Misconduct
CUNY Law Dean Faces Calls for Termination by Jewish Leaders over Controversial Speech
40
Law Students

CUNY Law Dean Faces Calls for Termination by Jewish Leaders over Controversial Speech
BigLaw Partner Resigns Following Ex-Wife’s Public Video Release of His Disturbing Outbursts
65
Biglaw

BigLaw Partner Resigns Following Ex-Wife’s Public Video Release of His Disturbing Outbursts
Top BigLaw Firm Announces Layoffs and Postponed Start Dates for New Associates
61
Breaking News

Top BigLaw Firm Announces Layoffs and Postponed Start Dates for New Associates

Legal Career Resources

June 5, 2023 Best Law Firms to Work For: Epstein Patierno, LLP

Epstein Patierno, LLP: A Collaborative and Experienced Family Law Firm Epstein Patierno, LLP is a small family law firm in Denver, CO that has built a reputation for its collaborative work environment and experienced attorneys. Former employees rave about their […]

read more

LEGAL RANKINGS

2023 State of the Lateral Law Firm Market


SEARCH IN ARCHIVE

To Top